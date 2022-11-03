There is a secret that is not well known regarding the opening scene of The Andy Griffith Show which ran on CBS from 1960-1968. The theme song whistle is engrained in the hearts and minds of loyal fans who have kept the series on the air every year since it ended via syndication, reruns, and streaming services. Little Opie Taylor (Ron Howard) next to his dad Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) as they are about to go fishing brings back memories for many long-time viewers of a day when life was simple.

1 DAY AGO