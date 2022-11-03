ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

West Virginia native and TV host honored with sign in Kanawha County

By Isaac Taylor
 4 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sign honoring the host of the hit television show “Barnwood Builders,” Mark Bowe, was unveiled Thursday in eastern Kanawha County.

The sign will greet people driving into the eastern Kanawha County community of Glasgow.

The Kanawha County Commission says, in addition to Bowe, Commissioners Ben Salango, Kent Carper and Lance Wheeler and Glasgow Mayor Don Fannin were in attendance.

The Magnolia Network says “Barnwood Builders” is a show about Bowe and a team of West Virginians taking old barns and cabins and using the wood to create new homes.

IMDb says the show debuted on the DIY Network, now the Magnolia Network, in 2013. The show is also available to stream on Discovery+ .

In addition to the show, Bowe also has a business in White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County.

