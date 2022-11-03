ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

WTRF- 7News

Wheeling YWCA helps local residents cope with inflation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Inflation is hitting residents across the country hard, and the Wheeling YWCA is working diligently to help ensure people don’t fall through the cracks as prices rise across the board. The YWCA offers a variety of programs to help local residents meet their needs. They have a housing assistance program that […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling brothers continue family coaching legacy

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Soccer is in their blood.   These Ohio Valley brothers are continuing their family legacy and coaching soccer at the collegiate level.  Sean and Brandon Regan grew up in the Friendly City, both attending college at what was then, Wheeling Jesuit University.   Brandon has been coaching for 12 years.  This is his […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Early voter advice for voters on election day

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) — On the final day of early voting in Ohio County, eager residents were excited to get their vote in before the polls open on election day for many reasons. ”It is just a major convenience thing. Getting out, kind of, in the middle of the...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Wheeling launching holiday season with Winter on the Plaza

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Santa Claus is coming to town on November 16. Jolly Old St. Nick will be making an appearance at Winter on the Plaza, Wheeling’s holiday tree lighting ceremony and kick off to the winter season. The event is slated for 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Plaza on Market, 1053 Market Street.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Boogie shoes required at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A stage, a spotlight, some costumes and hours upon hours of practice. These were all that the 20 dancers on stage at the Capitol Theatre Saturday night needed to give the Augusta Levy Learning Center a huge boost. Each of the 10 pairs at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars chose […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

West Virginia places second at WVU Fall Classic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team finished in second place at the WVU Fall Classic after finishing with a team score of 4733 on Sunday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. West Virginia (8-1, 3-0 GARC)...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff sentenced

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been sentenced. Michael Headley has been sentenced to three months behind bars as part of a 3-year probationary term for falsifying accounts. Officials said Headley could face 1-10 years in prison if he violates his probation. Headley...
WDTV

Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
MORGANTOWN, WV

