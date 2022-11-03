Read full article on original website
Wheeling YWCA helps local residents cope with inflation
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Inflation is hitting residents across the country hard, and the Wheeling YWCA is working diligently to help ensure people don’t fall through the cracks as prices rise across the board. The YWCA offers a variety of programs to help local residents meet their needs. They have a housing assistance program that […]
Local woman donates ‘Caps For Kids’ to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local cancer survivor started a journey to give back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at the beginning of this year and is now ending the year with hat donations from all over for ‘Caps For Kids.’. Chelsea Bleifus was diagnosed with...
Wheeling brothers continue family coaching legacy
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Soccer is in their blood. These Ohio Valley brothers are continuing their family legacy and coaching soccer at the collegiate level. Sean and Brandon Regan grew up in the Friendly City, both attending college at what was then, Wheeling Jesuit University. Brandon has been coaching for 12 years. This is his […]
WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
Train derails in Ohio as crews clean up scene in Ohio River
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Baylee Martin is on the scene of a train derailment in Jefferson County, Ohio near Costonia between Steubenville and Toronto. Several train cars can be seen smashed off the tracks that run alongside State Route 7. The cars dumped garbage in and near the Ohio River. Crews are […]
Local police captain booked into jail Friday
An East Liverpool police captain was booked into the county jail Friday after he was placed on leave earlier this year.
Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
West Virginia artist who won ‘America’s Got Talent’ sets holiday concerts
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue. Murphy also will perform at […]
Early voter advice for voters on election day
OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) — On the final day of early voting in Ohio County, eager residents were excited to get their vote in before the polls open on election day for many reasons. ”It is just a major convenience thing. Getting out, kind of, in the middle of the...
Wheeling launching holiday season with Winter on the Plaza
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Santa Claus is coming to town on November 16. Jolly Old St. Nick will be making an appearance at Winter on the Plaza, Wheeling’s holiday tree lighting ceremony and kick off to the winter season. The event is slated for 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Plaza on Market, 1053 Market Street.
Boogie shoes required at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A stage, a spotlight, some costumes and hours upon hours of practice. These were all that the 20 dancers on stage at the Capitol Theatre Saturday night needed to give the Augusta Levy Learning Center a huge boost. Each of the 10 pairs at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars chose […]
West Virginia places second at WVU Fall Classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team finished in second place at the WVU Fall Classic after finishing with a team score of 4733 on Sunday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. West Virginia (8-1, 3-0 GARC)...
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff sentenced
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been sentenced. Michael Headley has been sentenced to three months behind bars as part of a 3-year probationary term for falsifying accounts. Officials said Headley could face 1-10 years in prison if he violates his probation. Headley...
West Virginia Governor hints at a new business coming to Hancock County
During his Wednesday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice hinted that a new business might be making its way to Hancock County. When asked about the business, Gov. Justice said the business could end up in downtown Weirton. Gov. Justice said he probably gave up too much information but that the Ohio River is […]
Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours....
West Virginia student, who never spoke, now telling news camera how a teacher changed her life
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A teacher for over two decades in Marshall County, is being recognized for the first time! For October’s Golden Apple Awards, one student is finally putting into words the impact this teacher has made on her life. Mrs. Valerie Yarnell was surprised in Moundsville...
West Virginia woman allegedly dropped infant while drunk at residence
A woman has been charged after allegedly dropping an infant while drunk at a residence in Morgantown.
WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
Shooting incident reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported early Saturday morning at the intersection of Fayette and High streets in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
