Bruins president Cam Neely says recent controversial signing was biggest regret of tenure 'by far'
Miller was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry draft. The Coyotes soon renounced the selection though after it was revealed that Miller had been convicted of bullying and abusing Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a disabled black classmate when they were in middle school.
Watch: Avalanche's Bowen Byram crushes interviewer with hilarious answer
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram is a Stanley Cup champion, and he is going to take any opportunity he can to remind people of that. During a pre-game interview before Saturday's Global Series game in Finland against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Byram had an amazing exchange with interviewer Kyle Keefe about suit jackets and the various places their names are printed.
NHL prospect roundup: Red Wings’ Carter Mazur deserves your attention
If it isn’t clear, the NCAA is full of must-watch hockey this season. The biggest standout has been 2023 NHL Draft prospect Adam Fantilli, who has 20 points through 10 games. He’s the only player with at least 10 games played to have hit the 2.00 points-per-game mark. At this pace, he could blast past Jack Eichel’s 71-point freshman campaign ahead of the 2015 Draft, which established him as one of the best prospects to ever come from the college level.
Chicago Blackhawks Goalie Crisis Deepens with Soderbolm’s Injury
The Blackhawks are deep in crisis as yet another goalie gets injured just a few weeks into the season. For the umpteenth time this season, the Chicago Blackhawks found themselves in an emergency goaltender situation, Saturday, after Arvid Soderblom was ruled out after the second period in the team 4-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
