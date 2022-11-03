Warm & Partly Sunny Friday

As of 7PM Thursday : We made it to 77 degrees on Thursday and even warmer temperatures are on the way! Tonight skies will remain mostly clear and winds will be calm. Friday, we will continue a trend of above average temperatures with a high of 79 and this weekend we will be in the 80s! Overnight lows are also well above average giving us mild, comfortable nights in the 50-60s.

Easterly winds will bring in some moisture late Friday into Saturday. Clouds will increase and light, scattered showers are possible Saturday and Sunday.











