WALA-TV FOX10
The Connexus Clinic: Treatments, options and launch party
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Connexus is the Gulf Coast’s first health clinic solely focused on improving Healthspan. Healthspan is simply the part of a person’s life that they are generally in good health. When it comes to their health, many people settle for less than their best. We provide treatments and guidance to help people take control of their health.
WALA-TV FOX10
Locals weigh in on time change
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alright -- we gained an extra hour of sleep, which means we lost an hour of daylight. A lot of people are divided about the time change. As the sun sets on downtown Mobile -- it almost feels later than it actually is -- a of the time change.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD, MCHD team for community carnival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department teamed up with the Mobile County Health Department for a community carnival Saturday at James Seals Park. At the free event, residents were able to enjoy games, food and fun as well as find about countless resources available. The carnival was the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mileigh’s Miracle: Local teen hospitalized after complications from flu
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “Your world kind of stops you know,” said Brittany Mothershead, Mileigh’s mother. Brittany Mothershead is living on a prayer after her 14-year-old daughter Mileigh was admitted to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital earlier this week. They’ve been there before. The family...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile’s Community Mass Choir seeks singers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s Community Mass Choir for open rehearsals on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 at Seals Community Center. That’s at 540 Texas Street. It is free to participate in and is perfect for any skill level. During these rehearsals,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Making your table a humane one this holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -To help consumers shop and set a Humane Table this Thanksgiving and holiday season, American Humane CEO and President, and author of the new American Humane cookbook The Humane Table: Cooking with Compassion. For nearly 150 years, American Humane has been working to protect and advance the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fundraiser in Foley helps raise money for murder victim’s family
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over two weeks since Tristan Bohannon’s life was tragically taken when was robbed and murdered in broad daylight. As the family continues to mourn over their loss, Tristan’s father’s girlfriend, Christina Boykin is trying to help ease the pain by raising money for the funeral expenses.
WALA-TV FOX10
A local church holding a food distribution
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
WALA-TV FOX10
Some Mobile County schools going virtual on election day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These are the schools in Mobile County that will be virtual tomorrow because the schools are election polling places. Palmer Pillans Middle Sch. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Family of man who killed himself during standoff raising awareness about mental illness
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, the family of a man who had all our attention Monday in downtown Mobile is speaking out. Terrance Duncan held officers at bay during an hours-long standoff that ended when police say Duncan killed himself. His family and police believe he was...
WALA-TV FOX10
After a year of rehab, IMMS releases final sea turtle from Mass.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A little history was made Monday morning on Biloxi’s beachfront. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies held one final sea turtle release party. The guest of honor was Trevor Munch. Last December, Trevor Munch was one of 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport...
Mobile County mom warning parents after son gets uncommon side effect from flu
A child in Mobile County gets the flu and temporarily loses the ability to walk.
Family fright after girl not fully secured in Greater Gulf State Fair ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother claims workers at the Greater Gulf State Fair did not properly strap her daughter to a ride. 9-year-old Isabella Carmichael got on the Mega Drop ride at the fair on Friday night. Video taken by a family member shows the 9-year-old girl as she starts to realize her seatbelt was […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight. The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home. This is a breaking...
WALA-TV FOX10
Crowds turn out to walk for a cause
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday morning proved to be the perfect time to get some steps in for a good cause. Many folks turned out to University of South Alabama for the American Heart Association’s Mobile Heart Walk. FOX10 teamed with the AHA for the event. The walk raises awareness and money to support heart disease research.
Love All Pantry helps to feed Gulf Coast families
In tonight's What's Working, hundreds of Gulf Coast families depend on a local food pantry for weekly groceries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Art Soup 2022
Art Soup 2022 is scheduled for November 11, 2022, during the popular LODA ArtWalk in downtown Mobile. The art in “Art Soup” is represented by exquisite, handcrafted bowls donated by local artists. The empty bowl signifies the fight against hunger. Nearly a quarter of all children in Mobile County (22.4%) and 15% of the total population face food insecurity; that equals 65,300 local residents including 21,890 local children.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones slashed boyfriend in neck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the self-anointed “famous twins” is more hot water. Consuela Jones is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is accused of slashing her boyfriend in the neck and arm with a kitchen knife on October 23, 2022 after she confronted him about a social media posted he created, according to authorities.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged in Escambia County murder found with wig and makeup, ECSO says
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 29-year-old man was arrested in Florida’s Lake County and charged in connection to a murder that occurred at an Escambia County Home. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports the arrest was made during a traffic stop by the Eustis Police Department.
