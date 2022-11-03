Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLTV
Smith County building damaged during storm to be demolished
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County officials report a vacant building was damaged during Friday’s storms. Officials report the building at 218 E Line Street, in downtown Tyler, was heavily damaged. Crews from Smith County Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments are working Monday morning to clear the...
KLTV
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
KLTV
Cason Storm Damage: Jose Rodriguez
Dr. Ed Dominguez tells us what Texas flu trends he sees so far this season. Dr. Ed tells us when the optimal time to get the flu shot is so you're protected in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, and also suggests the people who most need to make sure they're protected from the flu.
KLTV
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested after shooting a member of his hunting party Saturday. Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples was charged with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. At approximately 10:30 a.m. game wardens were dispatched...
KLTV
One dead following Wood County officer-involved shooting
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday evening in Wood County. Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole confirmed that one person was killed and said the incident has been turned over to the Texas Rangers. The shooting victim has not been identified, Cole said...
KLTV
Hughes Springs Fire Department building could need 2 years for recovery
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - It was a cloudy, dreary start to the day as electrical crews rolled down pine street and have been working their way toward more homes without power. Jay Cates is the fire chief for Hughes Springs and said he’s been impressed with how fast crews...
KLTV
Pittsburg Police arrest juvenile suspect after stolen vehicle pursuit
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday morning, the Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County. The chase took place at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks in an attempt to disable the stolen vehicle, a social media post from the police said.
KLTV
Hughes Springs church offers meals for those impacted by storm
A vacant building in downtown Tyler was damaged in Friday's storms. Crews have been working to clear the debris. Smith County says they will demolish the structure as soon as possible. The front entrance to the Adult Probation building across the street is closed and appointments are temporarily postponed. Hughes...
KLTV
Video: Hughes Springs Cass County damage
Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East Texas Friday night. The director of the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter was concerned about the safety of their cats and dogs during the storm. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Julian...
KLTV
Hughes Springs City Hall, Volunteer Fire Department destroyed
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The people of Hughes Springs woke up to destroyed buildings, downed trees and the sound of chainsaws Saturday morning as they crept outside their homes to assess the damage. Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side...
KLTV
Hughes Springs police: traffic causing problems for cleanup efforts following storm
KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
KLTV
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans shared images and video of severe weather from counties of Hopkins, Van Zandt, and Smith. Over a dozen counties were under warnings Friday night.
KLTV
Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm
KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
KLTV
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
KLTV
No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
KLTV
East Texas students, party leaders discuss college vote ahead of Election Day
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emma Babb’s fascination with politics started when she was a high school student. “I got involved when I was in high school and started attending my high school young Republicans at Grace Community,” Babb said. “Got involved there and kind of started paying attention to politics.”
KLTV
Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Morris County officials have confirmed a woman died as a result of Friday’s severe weather. According to Morris County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Jennifer Easley, Demetrius Stuard, 48, was killed when her mobile home on Country Road 3201 was destroyed by Friday night’s storms. Reeder said the woman apparently was preparing to go to work when the incident happened.
KLTV
VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
KLTV
East Texas election officials, political party leaders prepare for Election Day
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon said Monday that Smith County is heading into Election Day with lower early voting turnout numbers compared to the last midterm election in 2018. “If my math is correct, we’re roughly 6% behind the 2018 gubernatorial election,” Allcon said. “If...
KLTV
Mount Vernon hosts Tatum in first-round matchup in Game of Week
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - The road to AT&T stadium and the UIL football playoffs starts this week with the bi-district round. The Red Zone Game of the Week for the bi-district round will see Mount Vernon meet up with Tatum in Mount Pleasant Friday night. Mount Vernon enters the...
Comments / 0