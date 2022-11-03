ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, MI

MLive.com

Michigan OL steps up with Ryan Hayes out vs. Rutgers

ANN ARBOR – Shortly after Michigan routed Rutgers 52-17 Saturday, head coach Jim Harbaugh praised left tackle Jeffrey Persi for his performance in his first career start. Harbaugh said the redshirt sophomore “had a heck of game” but that he needed to watch the tape to fully dissect his play.
ANN ARBOR, MI
emueagles.com

Eagles Set to Open 2022-23 at Home Against Wayne State

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team will lift the lid on its 2022-23 season Monday, Nov. 7, with a visit from Wayne State University in an appoximate 7:30 p.m. tip inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. Dubbed the Season Premiere, the special day opens with the EMU women playing host to Lindenwood University at 5 p.m. Prior to watching the Eagles take on the Warriors to open Eastern's 126th varsity campaign, fans can walk the green carpet and visit photo stations while also receiving several giveaways.
YPSILANTI, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Tigers add Iowa pitching coach to staff, report says

University of Iowa pitching coach Robin Lund is joining the Detroit Tigers’ coaching staff, D1Baseball reported Sunday. The Tigers did not immediately confirm the hire or Lund’s role on the staff, but D1Baseball said he would assist pitching coach Chris Fetter. The Tigers parted ways with two coaches...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan’s next opponent, Nebraska, blows big lead to lose 3rd straight

Nebraska’s disappointing season continued on Saturday with a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers led 10-0 at halftime but proceed to allow 20 straight points. Nebraska, which faces Michigan next Saturday, fell to 3-6 (2-4 in the Big Ten). Michigan played on Saturday as well, dominating the second...
LINCOLN, NE
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MLive

5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

School board races across MI have gotten intense. Here's what's happening in one Detroit suburb.

Across Michigan and the country, once-low key school board races have turned into heated affairs that reflect political and cultural divisions. That’s the case this year in the five Grosse Pointe communities (plus a portion of adjacent Harper Woods) that sit just outside Detroit, where the results of this year’s school board contest could chart a radically new course for its schools.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Education Leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Dies

DETROIT — Detroit education leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. passed away Saturday, November 5 according to public social media postings by his children. Winfrey served as Executive Director of Community Outreach for Detroit Public Schools Community District. He also served in prior years as the President of Detroit Board of Education.
DETROIT, MI

