Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
MLive.com
Michigan OL steps up with Ryan Hayes out vs. Rutgers
ANN ARBOR – Shortly after Michigan routed Rutgers 52-17 Saturday, head coach Jim Harbaugh praised left tackle Jeffrey Persi for his performance in his first career start. Harbaugh said the redshirt sophomore “had a heck of game” but that he needed to watch the tape to fully dissect his play.
Riverview football's running game leads it to victory over Tecumseh in D4 playoff
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – The Riverview Pirates (11-0) defeated the Tecumseh Indians (10-1) 53-30 in the Division 4 playoffs in a game that featured high-scoring action and a non-stop ground-and-pound assault by Riverview. Here are three takeaways. Riverview’s run game is intense Riverview punished the ...
HometownLife.com
This controversial play call had Birmingham Groves' football coaches fighting in Round 2
Elias Kendra has no interest in going out for the Birmingham Groves track and field team again. He gave it a shot as a junior, and he admittedly didn't do too well. But maybe the senior should reconsider being one-and-done with the sport. Why?. Because he looked like former Falcons...
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
Cass Tech football's defense holds potent Southfield A&T offense, wins district final
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The Cass Tech Technicians (8-3) defeated the Southfield A&T Warriors (8-3) in one of the most anticipated Division I district finals of the weekend. After pitching a second half shutout, the Technicians came away with a 25-14 victory for the title. Cass Tech is set to ...
Kickoff time, TV announced for Michigan-Nebraska football game
Michigan returned home to Ann Arbor early Sunday morning with a smile on its face after dismantling Rutgers, and now it knows when it will play next. Kickoff time for the Wolverines’ game next Saturday, Nov. 12, against Nebraska has been set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will air nationally on ABC, it was announced late Saturday.
diehardsport.com
Michigan’s Top Target Donning Maize And Blue For Big Game
Michigan’s top QB target Jadyn Davis, who was in Ann Arbor this past weekend and could decide soon, was donning Michigan gear during his team’s high school game Friday:
emueagles.com
Eagles Set to Open 2022-23 at Home Against Wayne State
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team will lift the lid on its 2022-23 season Monday, Nov. 7, with a visit from Wayne State University in an appoximate 7:30 p.m. tip inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. Dubbed the Season Premiere, the special day opens with the EMU women playing host to Lindenwood University at 5 p.m. Prior to watching the Eagles take on the Warriors to open Eastern's 126th varsity campaign, fans can walk the green carpet and visit photo stations while also receiving several giveaways.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
MLive.com
Tigers add Iowa pitching coach to staff, report says
University of Iowa pitching coach Robin Lund is joining the Detroit Tigers’ coaching staff, D1Baseball reported Sunday. The Tigers did not immediately confirm the hire or Lund’s role on the staff, but D1Baseball said he would assist pitching coach Chris Fetter. The Tigers parted ways with two coaches...
MLive.com
Hunter Dickinson leads Michigan to season-opening win over Purdue Fort Wayne
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan began a new season on Monday with a lot of new players, but the most familiar face made his presence known. Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and blocked three shots in Michigan’s 75-56 win over visiting Purdue Fort Wayne on opening night of the 2022-23 season.
247Sports
Desmond Howard details Michigan's College Football Playoff chances ahead of Rutgers kickoff
The Michigan Wolverines hunt the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season. Desmond Howard said the No. 5 Wolverines need another unbeaten regular season to receive the sport’s most coveted invite. “I don’t think Michigan can afford to lose,” Howard said Friday on College Football Live. “It’s apparent...
MLive.com
Michigan’s next opponent, Nebraska, blows big lead to lose 3rd straight
Nebraska’s disappointing season continued on Saturday with a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers led 10-0 at halftime but proceed to allow 20 straight points. Nebraska, which faces Michigan next Saturday, fell to 3-6 (2-4 in the Big Ten). Michigan played on Saturday as well, dominating the second...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
wkzo.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket bought in Detroit
Trying out a different game paid off for a Wayne County man who won $500,000 playing the $25 Million Cash Payout instant game from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 63-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at JCJ Food, located at 1549 East Nevada Street in Detroit.
michiganradio.org
School board races across MI have gotten intense. Here's what's happening in one Detroit suburb.
Across Michigan and the country, once-low key school board races have turned into heated affairs that reflect political and cultural divisions. That’s the case this year in the five Grosse Pointe communities (plus a portion of adjacent Harper Woods) that sit just outside Detroit, where the results of this year’s school board contest could chart a radically new course for its schools.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Education Leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Dies
DETROIT — Detroit education leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. passed away Saturday, November 5 according to public social media postings by his children. Winfrey served as Executive Director of Community Outreach for Detroit Public Schools Community District. He also served in prior years as the President of Detroit Board of Education.
