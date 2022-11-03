ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Dentists, insurers weigh in on Question 2

Cape Cod Times (Hyannis, MA) A ballot question initiated by a Somerville orthodontist will either result in better dental health for an estimated 25% of. residents without dental insurance – or result in higher premiums and prompt employers to drop coverage for their workers. Question 2 on the. Nov....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Yes on Question 2 for better dental care

Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, MA) It is not surprising that big dental insurance companies are bankrolling deceptive ads trying to mislead voters about Question 2's important consumer protections. Their claims are not credible and misrepresent the facts. Question 2 on the. Massachusetts. statewide ballot is very simple: 83% of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Davids Fact Sheet: Health Care Savings In The Kansas Third

As part of a new law, Kansans are now eligible for several policies to help them save money on health insurance. Many of these savings are available immediately or starting next year. These policies lower premiums for people who purchase their own insurance as well as families who get insurance through their employer. Expanding access to affordable health care helps families and communities live healthier and more secure lives.
KANSAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Medicare enrollment help available

Gettysburg Times, The (PA) Medicare Annual Open Enrollment is in full swing, and Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight, PA MEDI, is available to help Medicare beneficiaries explore and understand their health insurance plan options. PA MEDI is. Pennsylvania's. State Health Insurance Assistance Program. (SHIP). PA MEDI, housed in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

FORWARDING FROM FEMA: Biden-Harris Administration Delivers Over $2 Billion in Federal Support for Floridians to Jumpstart Their Recoveries from…

-- The Biden-Harris Administration. in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments. in disaster loans and the National Flood Insurance Program has paid. in claims. "Responding to and recovering from disasters requires a whole of government approach. FEMA. and the entire federal family were on the ground before the...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Greenberg Traurig's Jaret Davis and Fred Karlinsky Recognized in Florida Trend's 'Florida 500' Issue

Are recognized in Florida Trend's fifth-annual " 500" issue, which highlights the most influential business leaders throughout the state. , oversees approximately 170 attorneys and 200 business staff members based in the firm's founding office. A shareholder in the Corporate Practice, he focuses his work on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, and large financings. For over a decade, Davis has led the efforts of the.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Bid protest not apt to delay start of contracts Nebraska says three companies chosen for managed care will have plenty of time to prepare Protest by Medicaid bidder not expected to delay start of Nebraska managed care contracts

- Nebraska Medicaid officials have delayed signing new contracts with private companies to manage most of the state's. Medicaid services until a protest filed by a losing bidder is resolved. But the. Department of Health and Human Services. said last week that there should be plenty of time for the...
NEBRASKA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Highmark Health Announces Western PA Market Leadership Transitions to Strengthen, Advance Living Health Model

Cynthia Hundorfean Assumes New Role as Organization's Chief Living Health Development Officer;. /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health today announced leadership changes impacting the organization's western. Pennsylvania. market operations, including its insurance arm. Highmark Inc. and its anchor provider system. Allegheny Health Network. (AHN) . The moves, intended to further strengthen and...
TEXAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings

IDABEL, Okla. — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from. Dallas. to northwest. Arkansas. spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings...
TEXAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy