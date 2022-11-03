Read full article on original website
Medicare phone scammers want to slash your benefits and leave you with fewer in-network providers
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) You answer the phone and you’re greeted by a weird tone, followed by a few seconds of silence. Then comes a voice saying “I’m with Health Care Benefits” or “Medicare Services” or something else equally as generic. The voice...
Dentists, insurers weigh in on Question 2
Cape Cod Times (Hyannis, MA) A ballot question initiated by a Somerville orthodontist will either result in better dental health for an estimated 25% of. residents without dental insurance – or result in higher premiums and prompt employers to drop coverage for their workers. Question 2 on the. Nov....
Yes on Question 2 for better dental care
Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, MA) It is not surprising that big dental insurance companies are bankrolling deceptive ads trying to mislead voters about Question 2's important consumer protections. Their claims are not credible and misrepresent the facts. Question 2 on the. Massachusetts. statewide ballot is very simple: 83% of the...
Rep. Davids Fact Sheet: Health Care Savings In The Kansas Third
As part of a new law, Kansans are now eligible for several policies to help them save money on health insurance. Many of these savings are available immediately or starting next year. These policies lower premiums for people who purchase their own insurance as well as families who get insurance through their employer. Expanding access to affordable health care helps families and communities live healthier and more secure lives.
Medicare enrollment help available
Gettysburg Times, The (PA) Medicare Annual Open Enrollment is in full swing, and Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight, PA MEDI, is available to help Medicare beneficiaries explore and understand their health insurance plan options. PA MEDI is. Pennsylvania's. State Health Insurance Assistance Program. (SHIP). PA MEDI, housed in the...
How new abortion laws could spell more deaths for Black women
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) It has become a common television and movie cliché, although it happens to just 10 percent of women as their due date approaches: Suddenly their water breaks, signaling the birth is near. Before 20 weeks of pregnancy, the breaking of the amniotic sac signals dire...
FORWARDING FROM FEMA: Biden-Harris Administration Delivers Over $2 Billion in Federal Support for Floridians to Jumpstart Their Recoveries from…
-- The Biden-Harris Administration. in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments. in disaster loans and the National Flood Insurance Program has paid. in claims. "Responding to and recovering from disasters requires a whole of government approach. FEMA. and the entire federal family were on the ground before the...
SVMC: Take advantage of open enrollment for health care coverage
No matter your health condition - super healthy, looking to start a family, juggling your own health needs with those of your kids, taking preventive steps, or managing a chronic condition - having health insurance can provide peace of mind. Health insurance is available. Even if you don't get health...
Greenberg Traurig's Jaret Davis and Fred Karlinsky Recognized in Florida Trend's 'Florida 500' Issue
Are recognized in Florida Trend's fifth-annual " 500" issue, which highlights the most influential business leaders throughout the state. , oversees approximately 170 attorneys and 200 business staff members based in the firm's founding office. A shareholder in the Corporate Practice, he focuses his work on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, and large financings. For over a decade, Davis has led the efforts of the.
Bid protest not apt to delay start of contracts Nebraska says three companies chosen for managed care will have plenty of time to prepare Protest by Medicaid bidder not expected to delay start of Nebraska managed care contracts
- Nebraska Medicaid officials have delayed signing new contracts with private companies to manage most of the state's. Medicaid services until a protest filed by a losing bidder is resolved. But the. Department of Health and Human Services. said last week that there should be plenty of time for the...
Colorado marketplace health insurance cost to rise 10%
While the average monthly cost of health insurance on the marketplace is rising 10% in Colorado next year, some people will have lower-cost options. Open enrollment on the state-run marketplace started Tuesday and will end Jan. 15. People who want their coverage to start at the beginning of 2023 need...
Jury finds Cay Clubs executive guilty in second bank fraud, conspiracy trial
SOUTH FLORIDA - One of the principals in a now infamous Florida Keys real estate criminal fraud case has been found guilty of two counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A federal jury in. Miami. deliberated for less than a day on. Oct....
Highmark Health Announces Western PA Market Leadership Transitions to Strengthen, Advance Living Health Model
Cynthia Hundorfean Assumes New Role as Organization's Chief Living Health Development Officer;. /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health today announced leadership changes impacting the organization's western. Pennsylvania. market operations, including its insurance arm. Highmark Inc. and its anchor provider system. Allegheny Health Network. (AHN) . The moves, intended to further strengthen and...
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
IDABEL, Okla. — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from. Dallas. to northwest. Arkansas. spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings...
