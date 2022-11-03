New Risk Management Study Findings Have Been Reported from Szechenyi Istvan University (Inhomogeneous Financial Markets in a Low Interest Rate Environment-A Cluster Analysis of Eurozone Economies): Insurance – Risk Management

Read full article on original website
New Insurance Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) (Ceo Political Orientation, Risk Taking, and Firm Performance: Evidence From the Us Property-liability Insurance Industry): Insurance
-- Data detailed on Insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating in Pohang,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We examine how CEOs’ political orientation can affect risk-taking behavior and firm performance in. U.S. property-liability insurance companies. Using information on political donations made by CEOs to...
Study Data from Ted Rogers School of Management Update Knowledge of Risk Management (Exploring Industry-Level Fairness of Auto Insurance Premiums by Statistical Modeling of Automobile Rate and Classification Data): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The study of actuarial fairness in auto insurance has been an important issue in the decision making of rate regulation. Risk classification and estimating risk relativities through statistical modeling become essential to help achieve fairness in premium rates.”
Findings from Hangzhou Dianzi University Update Knowledge of Insurance (A Novel Insurance Claim Blockchain Scheme Based On Zero-knowledge Proof Technology): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “It is crucial to ensure the privacy and authenticity of patients’ medical data in the medical insurance claim process, but in the current medical insurance claim process, there are some problems such as low efficiency, complex service, unreliable data and data leakage. Therefore, considering the privacy and sensitivity of patients’ medical data, we can improve the current issues by employing blockchain, smart contracts and zero -knowledge proof technology.”
Data on Genomics and Genetics Reported by Researchers at University of Montreal (Governing the Futures of Non-invasive Prenatal Testing: an Exploration of Social Acceptability Using the Delphi Method): Genomics and Genetics
-- Current study results on Genomics and Genetics have been published. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) using cell-free DNA (cfDNA) offers numerous benefits to pregnant women and their families. It also raises ethical, legal and social concerns regarding, for instance, the possible effects of a routinization of prenatal genetic testing on free and informed decision-making by prospective parents, and the role of the state in governing its use.”
Reports from Griffith University Provide New Insights into Social Policy and Society (Breaking Up Is Risky Business: Personalisation and Collaboration In a Marketised Disability Sector): Global Views – Social Policy and Society
-- Research findings on Global Views - Social Policy and Society are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The marketisation of disability support driven by individualised funding brings new dilemmas for multi-agency collaboration, in particular how to provide personalised supports while remaining commercially viable. This article explores the challenges, risks and adaptations of organisations to navigate the tensions of personalisation and collaboration.”
Employers investing more in individual health reimbursement arrangements, report shows
The average monthly allowance employers provided from July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 was $980.75, which marked an 11% increase from the previous year, per the PeopleKeep report. Meanwhile, the average premium for the lowest-cost, self-only gold Obamacare plan was $462 in 2022, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. While fewer than 2,500 employers offer…
Why it is necessary and positive to raise interest rates
The Federal Reserve raised, as expected, interest rates by 0.75%. What surprised market participants and analysts was the forcefulness of Jerome Powell's message. The Fed has tools to deal "with situations where it tightens too much, but the opposite poses many and greater risks. This article is available to INNsider...
The Fed raises interest rates again, signals more coming despite pressure to slow the pace
U.S. Federal Reserve Bank Board Chairman Jerome Powell answers reporters' questions during a news conference following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FMOC) at the bank headquarters on November 02, 2022 in Washington, D.C. In a move to fight inflation, Powell announced that the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, the…
Assurant Expands Availability, Coverage of Assurant EV One Protection℠ Vehicle Service Contract as EV Ownership Grows in U.S.
Assurant EV One Protection℠ now takes even more worry out of electric vehicle ownership. with expanded coverage, including traction batteries, and industry-leading transparency. NEW YORK. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, today announced...
LINCOLN NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO /IN/ – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations
Index to Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 55. Results of Consolidated Operations 59 Results of Annuities 60 Results of Retirement Plan Services 61 Results of Life Insurance 62 Results of Group Protection 64 Results of Other Operations 65 Realized Gain (Loss) 66 Liquidity and Capital Resources 68 ? 54.
“Systems And Methods For Generating An Inventory Of Personal Possessions Of A User For Insurance Purposes” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220335366): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventor Sanchez, Kenneth Jason ( San Francisco, CA. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Some insurance policies...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for determination of patient true state for personalized medicine (USPTO 11475996): Apixio Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Rogers, Robert Derward (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11475996, is. Apixio Inc. (. San Mateo, California. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
