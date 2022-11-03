ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

8 Benefits of Eating Seaweed: Feel Good About Snacking

By Faith Geiger
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKAtI_0ixwuWus00
Shutterstock

When you think of healthy snacks, seaweed may not be the first thing that pops into your mind. However, seaweed, which refers to a variety of algae grown in bodies of water, is highly nutritious, delicious, and versatile. Whether you’re simply snacking on some nori or enjoying a seaweed salad for lunch, this food can be a great addition to your diet and offer a range of health benefits.

To learn all about this surprisingly nutrient-packed food, we spoke to nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, dietitian Trista Best of Balance One Supplements, and registered nurse Krista Elkins from Health Canal. With their expert insight, we put together a list of 8 incredible benefits of eating seaweed. Find it all below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YPZd_0ixwuWus00

8 Benefits Of Eating Seaweed

Below, we'll dive into just a few of the best health benefits of eating seaweed on a regular basis.

1. Offers antioxidants to fight disease

If you want to protect yourself from disease, one of the best things to do is up your intake of antioxidants–and as it turns out, seaweed is a great source. “Seaweed is rich in antioxidants, making it useful for protecting against and reversing oxidative damage to the cells,” Richards explains. “This characteristic of seaweed makes it a great addition to a health regimen that is focused on fighting chronic disease.” Nice! Specific diseases antioxidants help fight include heart disease, cancer, and more. Overall, they protect your body from free radicals, which can lead to aging and illness–so adding antioxidants to your diet with nutrient-rich foods like seaweed is never a bad idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w30iU_0ixwuWus00

2. Decreases diabetes risks

Diabetes is a serious health risk for Americans. Luckily, there are ways to prevent it by lowering your blood sugar. In fact, eating seaweed might be one great way to keep your blood sugar levels at bay. “Fucoxanthin and alginate are compounds in seaweed that have been studied and have been showing beneficial results in lowering a person’s blood sugar, thereby reducing their risk of diabetes,” Elkins tells us. Best agrees, noting that “some promising studies show certain nutrients in kelp can help lower the risk of diabetes by lowering blood glucose.” She goes on to say that not only can this help decrease the risk of diabetes, but it “can also improve the health status of those with existing diabetes by balancing glucose levels”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6UKE_0ixwuWus00

3. Helps gut health

Gut health is all the rage these days–and for good reason! Our gut plays a role in practically every area of our wellbeing, from digestion to mental health. There are many changes you can make to improve gut health, and Richards says eating nutrient-rich foods like seaweed is one of them. “Gut health is linked to overall health and seaweed contains many nutrients to support good gut health,” she says. One such nutrient is none other than the ever-important fiber. “The fiber found in seaweed acts as a prebiotic which feeds the good bacteria in the gut allowing it to thrive,” she explains. And when balance is restored to your gut microbiome, you’ll be well on your way to a healthier body. Score!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGpqS_0ixwuWus00

4. Helps with weight loss

Eating high levels of fiber can do more for your body than just improve digestion. As it turns out, eating ample amounts of this essential nutrient can do wonders for your body, especially if you’re trying to lose weight, which is part of the reason why seaweed makes a great addition to any weight loss diet. As Richards explains, “The fiber content in seaweed may also help with weight loss by reducing cravings and the potential for overeating.” But it isn’t just the fiber in seaweed that can help you reach your goal weight. She tells us that “it also contains a compound called fucoxanthin which some studies suggest may reduce body fat.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opNze_0ixwuWus00

5. Improves heart health

The high fiber content of seaweed offers yet another health benefit, too: it may lower your cholesterol and protect you from heart disease. According to Medical News Today, soluble fibers are able to bind to the bile acids and salts in your body and, in turn, lower cholesterol by using it to replace these elements. Healthline also notes that regularly eating seaweed may help prevent blood clotting (another major cause of heart disease) thanks to carbohydrates called fucans. One study even showed that seaweed may even be as effective at preventing clots as certain drugs. Additionally, as mentioned before, seaweed offers a great amount of heart-healthy antioxidants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBi6r_0ixwuWus00

6. Improves thyroid function

Thanks to the high iodine content of many types of seaweed (especially kelp), regularly eating this food could also help improve your thyroid function, according to Healthline. What does your thyroid do, exactly? This important gland affects a range of factors like energy and cell repair; if your thyroid isn’t functioning properly, you may run into unwanted weight gain, fatigue, and more. Ensuring you’re consuming enough sources of iodine is one great way to keep things running smoothly and avoid these issues. Luckily, seaweed absorbs iodine from the ocean, so incorporating it into your diet can make meeting your recommended daily intake a breeze!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDoUX_0ixwuWus00

7. Strengthens Immunity

According to Healthline, seaweed may also help give your immune system a boost and protect you from certain infections. Although not much research has been done on this subject yet, certain studies look promising. The possible benefits stem from certain plant compounds found in seaweed that may have antioxidant, anti-allergenic, disease-fighting properties that can help keep your cells protected from viruses. Additionally, the gut-healthy benefits offered by seaweed can help to improve immune function, since our guts play a major role in our immune system. Seaweed also contains vitamin C, zinc, iron, and manganese, all of which are known to boost immunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVoXy_0ixwuWus00

8. Build stronger bones

Milk and dairy products aren’t the only source of calcium! Best tells us that certain types of seaweed, such as kelp, can be a great food when it comes to getting the necessary vitamins and minerals that promote stronger bones. “Kelp provides a rich source of bone-building minerals including calcium, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus,” she says. In addition to these minerals, kelp is rich in Vitamin K, which she notes “is a unique vitamin that is necessary for bone health.” In addition to building stronger muscles, Vitamin K “decreases the risk of fractures in those with pre-existing osteoporosis.” One more of the helpful compounds in seaweed is fucoidan, a sulfated polysaccharide, which Best tells us “boosts osteoblast development,” a.k.a. the cells that build bones. So, you may be able to trade your daily glass of milk for some seaweed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44AQSr_0ixwuWus00

How to prepare/eat seaweed

So, now that you know all the incredible benefits of seaweed, how can you start reaping them? Luckily, there are so many ways to fit seaweed into your diet, especially when it comes to Asian cuisine. You may choose to eat some simple roasted, salted seaweed as a crunchy snack; you can add it to miso soup; you can add seaweed snacks to a range of dishes such as grain and noodle bowls. And, of course, eating sushi is always a great way to fit in some seaweed, along with other tasty veggies. When in doubt, do some research on recipes–but there’s really no wrong way to eat it!

The bottom line

Overall, seaweed is a delicious, surprisingly nutrient-rich food with a plethora of health benefits. Whether you’re looking for a way to keep your heart healthy, boost your immunity, or just enjoy a salty snack without putting on some extra pounds, adding it to your diet is always a great idea.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
The Beacon Newspapers

Five foods to eat to improve your sleep

Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
shefinds

The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts

Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
shefinds

These Are The Best Veggies To Eat Every Day To Beat Bloating Over 40, Experts Say

There’s nothing worse than dealing with a bloated stomach. Okay, a few things are worse—but still, bloating is definitely frustrating to experience, especially when it becomes chronic. Whether it’s the result of a particular vegetable you ate, a carbonated drink, or just too much fiber at once, there are several reasons you could have this issue on your hands. Luckily, just as your diet can cause the problem, it can also help to solve it. In fact, there are a few vegetables health experts say you can eat every day in order to keep bloating at bay.
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Type Of Bread You Should Stop Eating (It Causes Inflammation!)

What would we do without bread?! Whether you’re making a sandwich, smearing it with butter, or dipping it in your leftover sauce, this food is a long-standing staple in many of our kitchens. However, it’s no secret that eating too much of it can be detrimental to your weight loss goals—but as it turns out, some varieties are much worse than others. While moderation is always key in any healthy diet, there’s one type of bread dietitians say you should steer clear of as much as possible if you want to shed some pounds and avoid inflammation.
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: These Are The High-Sugar Foods You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

When you think of foods to avoid for heart health, some obvious offenders probably pop into your head: greasy meals from McDonald’s, fried food, red meat, etc. However, it’s important to remember that eating an excess of sugar can also take a serious toll on your cardiovascular health over time, putting you at risk for issues like high blood pressure and, ultimately, heart disease.
shefinds

The Morning Beverage Doctors Say You Should Have Every Day If You Struggle With Chronic Inflammation

From coffee to cups of orange juice, many of us have a beloved morning beverage we sip on with our breakfast. Whether it’s because you need caffeine to take on the day or just love the ritual of drinking the same thing each and every morning, there’s a certain comfort in the act. However, the way you start your day can make or break your overall health, so choosing the right beverage can make all the difference. While some of them are notoriously inflammatory and unhealthy, there are a few options that can actually do wonders for your body—including one hot tea.
shefinds

2 Fruits That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say

When you think of healthy foods, fruits are probably some of the very first things that come to mind. But while it’s true that fruit is an essential part of any healthy diet thanks to the fact that they’re packed with nutrients (and not to mention delicious!) it’s important to note that eating certain fruits can take a toll on your body—especially when it comes to digestion.
shefinds

4 High-Protein Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion

When working towards healthy weight loss, eating a protein-filled diet and choosing foods that promote gut health is essential. We reached out to health experts for four go-to foods that all contain necessary protein for weight loss, and others with fiber for a smoother digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Maegan Griffin, health and nutrition expert, founder, CEO and nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
shefinds

4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss

This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Weight Loss Experts Say You Should Add These 2 Ingredients To Your Plate Every Day

Eating a protein-rich diet is essential in order to lose weight healthily— whether you’re aiming to reduce stomach fat specifically or drop a few pounds in general. We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about two great sources of protein (apart from fruit and vegetables) that you can eat often to support your healthy weight loss journey and provide yourself with ample energy to take on the day.
shefinds

3 Supplements Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Taking For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Living a long, happy life is all about making health decisions throughout it. Whether it’s taking a short walk after dinner every night, cutting out processed foods, or even getting enough sleep at night, the little choices we make can add years to your life—or shave years off. One of the best things you can do for your overall health is make sure you’re consuming all of the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function properly and stay protected against health risks like heart disease, diabetes, and more. Luckily, if you’re worried that your diet is light on certain nutrients, supplements can always save the day.
shefinds

The Worst Ingredients To Add To Your Morning Coffee—They Cause Inflammation!

Many of us choose to start our day with a cup of coffee—and sometimes, we fill that coffee with ingredients that make it taste just a little better. Unfortunately, though, what we gain in taste, we typically pay for in health effects. As it turns out, the best way to drink your coffee for your health is black. In fact, health experts agree that there are certain coffee add-ins you should avoid at all costs because they lead to inflammation and a range of other issues: sugar and artificial sweeteners.
shefinds

2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach

Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Yahoo!

Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take

So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
200K+
Followers
5K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy