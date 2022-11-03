DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: Strong southerly winds have kept us fairly mild overnight into this morning across Central Iowa. These winds are ahead of a cold front that will pass through the state today bringing us back to near seasonable levels for temperatures today, tonight, and Monday. Lows tomorrow morning will fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s, with afternoon highs reaching the low 50s. We are dry and calm to begin this upcoming week, but a series of changes will be on the way for the middle to end of the week.

IOWA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO