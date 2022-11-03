Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis starting for Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Portis will make his first start this season after Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out with knee soreness. In 30.9 expected minutes, our models project Portis to score 36.8 FanDuel points. Portis' projection includes 18.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Grayson Allen coming off Milwaukee's bench on Saturday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen is not starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Allen will play with the Bucks' second unit after Marjon Beauchamp was named Saturday's starter. numberFire's models project Allen to record 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Jalen Williams starting for Oklahoma City on Monday; Mike Muscala to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Williams has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will change on Monday as head coach Mark Daigneault makes a lineup switch. Mike Muscala will now head to the bench to make room for Williams in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Mike Muscala coming off Thunder's bench Monday night
Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jalen Williams has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will change on Monday as head coach Mark Daigneault makes a lineup switch. Muscala will now head to the bench to make room for Williams in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Terrence Ross (knee) available for Orladno Saturday evening
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Ross has missed time recently due to a left knee contusion. After listing him with a questionable tag coming into the day, the team has now cleared him for action. It's unclear if he'll reclaim his starting spot instantly.
numberfire.com
New York's Mitchell Robinson (knee) ruled out on Saturday
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson will miss at least seven-to-ten days with a knee sprain. Expect Isaiah Hartenstein to see more minutes versus a Boston unit ranked 18th in defensive rating. Hartenstein's projection includes 11.6 points, 8.3...
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling in center field for Philadelphia on Saturday night
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is batting eighth in Saturday's World Series Game 6 contest against the Houston Astros. Vierling will patrol center field after Brandon Marsh was benched on the road. In a matchup against Astros' lefty Framber Valdez, our models project Vierling to score 7.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Derrick Jones Jr. (thumb) available for Bulls Monday night
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. will play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. This comes as no surprise, as Jones entered the day with a probable tag. Now, the team has listed him as available to take the court versus Fred VanVleet and Co. Our models...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite logging 34 minutes with back tightness, Davis remains questionable on Sunday. In a matchup against a Cleveland unit ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 43.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday starting for Hawks Monday in place of injured Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday will start Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Trae Young has been ruled out of action due to right shin soreness. As a result, there is a vacancy in the starting five. For now, that role will go to Holiday. Our models...
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) ruled out for Utah Sunday night
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with right adductor soreness. He wad downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, the team has fully ruled him out for Sunday's contest. Rudy Gay and Walker Kessler should see more action down low.
numberfire.com
JaVale McGee starting for Mavericks on Monday; Dwight Powell to bench
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McGee came off the bench Friday night, but he'll be back in there on Monday. Head coach Jason Kidd said the starting center position will fluctuate based on matchups. So to kick off the new week, McGee is getting the nod, and Dwight Powell will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Grayson Allen starting, MarJon Beauchamp on bench Monday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen will replace MarJon Beauchamp in the starting lineup after coming off the bench last game. numberFire's models project Allen for 21.7 minutes and 15.3 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a...
numberfire.com
Cam Payne (foot) out again for Suns Saturday night
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Payne continues to deal with left foot soreness, and as a result, the team has decided to rule him out for at least one more game. Duane Washington Jr., who is not with the team due to personal reasons, is also out.
numberfire.com
Jalen Green (knee) available Monday for Rockets
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (knee) is available to play on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Green is cleared after being listed as probable. He scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and averaged 3.5 3-pointers in those contests. numberFire's models project Green for 34.0...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Kuminga coming off Warriors' bench on Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Andrew Wiggins missed Friday's game due to a foot injury. However, after resting throughout the weekend, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also start immediately, sending Kuminga back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) remains out Monday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court as he deals with a right calf strain. In 5 games...
numberfire.com
Jabari Smith Jr. (illness) will play Monday for Houston
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Smith was listed probable to play as he deals with a non-COVID illness. And as that tag suggested, the team has given him the green light to take the court. Smith's return will likely send Kenyon Martin Jr. back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Andrew Nembhard (knee) starting for Pacers Monday in place of injured Chris Duarte
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Chris Duarte is set to miss roughly 4-6 weeks with a sprained ankle. And with Aaron Nesmith also injured, the Pacers are extremely shorthanded on the wing. For now, Nembhard will be the one who slots into the vacated starting spot on the wing.
numberfire.com
Derrick White coming off Celtics' bench on Monday
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Celtics are shaking things up. With Al Horford back in the lineup, Joe Mazzulla has seen an opportunity to shake things up. Looking to add more size, Grant Williams is now joining the starting five, and White is reverting to a role off the bench.
