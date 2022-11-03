ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about Issue 2 on the Arkansas ballot

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas 2022 Midterm ballot brings four constitutional issues for voters to decide on. Issue 2 is just one of those four issues and it would increase the percentage of votes required to pass most statewide ballot issues if passed. Right now, there is a majority of votes required for statewide ballot […]
Legalization of recreational marijuana captures attention in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — With Midterm elections coming up in the Mid-South, one specific ballot measure issue in Arkansas is drawing extra attention. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which is also on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, North and South Dakota, has people on both sides of the issue talking and ready to vote.
Issue 1: What to know before heading to the Arkansas polls

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Issue 1 is one of four constitutional amendments on the 2022 Arkansas ballot for voters to decide. This issue proposes an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that would allow the state’s legislators to call special meetings of the legislature (formally called the General Assembly) at any time. This is an authority that […]
Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative

ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican

(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading.
COVID-19 case numbers rise in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, including Lafayette County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,402. Total Active Cases: 14,...
Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
DHS preps for possible end of COVID emergency next week

The Arkansas Department of Human Services says the federal government may end the COVID-19 public health emergency as early as the week of Nov. 7-11. If that happens, DHS will start removing potentially hundreds of thousands of ineligible Arkansas Medicaid recipients for the first time in three years. In a...
Silzell Elected President of Arkansas Association of College History Teachers

Dr. Sharon Silzell, associate professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, has been elected president of the Arkansas Association of College History Teachers (AACHT). The AACHT was established in 1974 to advocate for and promote the professional interests of history teachers at all universities, colleges and community...
Arkansas receiving millions to improve energy efficiency

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas will receive more than $105 million to improve energy efficiency across the state. The Department of Energy announced Wednesday, Nov. 2, that President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will make nearly $9 billion available for home energy rebate programs. According to a news release...
