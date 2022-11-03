Read full article on original website
KHBS
Democrats, Republicans compete to control Arkansas' state house and state senate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Democrats and Republicans are vying for control of the Arkansas General Assembly. The general assembly is Arkansas' state legislature. Due to redistricting, all 135 seats in the general assembly are up for a vote. State Senate. There are 35 seats in the Arkansas State Senate.
What to know about Issue 2 on the Arkansas ballot
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas 2022 Midterm ballot brings four constitutional issues for voters to decide on. Issue 2 is just one of those four issues and it would increase the percentage of votes required to pass most statewide ballot issues if passed. Right now, there is a majority of votes required for statewide ballot […]
Capitol View: Rounding out Election coverage and analysts speak on how Arkansas candidates have done so far
With three days remaining until Election Day, reviewing the candidates and issues on the ballot was the focus of Sunday’s Capitol View.
localmemphis.com
Legalization of recreational marijuana captures attention in Arkansas
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — With Midterm elections coming up in the Mid-South, one specific ballot measure issue in Arkansas is drawing extra attention. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which is also on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, North and South Dakota, has people on both sides of the issue talking and ready to vote.
Issue 1: What to know before heading to the Arkansas polls
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Issue 1 is one of four constitutional amendments on the 2022 Arkansas ballot for voters to decide. This issue proposes an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that would allow the state’s legislators to call special meetings of the legislature (formally called the General Assembly) at any time. This is an authority that […]
KHBS
Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative
ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
Washington Examiner
Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican
(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
A detailed look at all four Arkansas ballot initiatives
There are four individual initiatives on the Arkansas statewide ballot next week, and the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas has released a 2022 Voter Guide that outlines each measure in detail, but also presents them clearly enough to be easily understood. Here is a look at each of them:
New poll shows majority of Arkansas voters do not support recreational marijuana amendment
Early polling numbers indicated Issue 4, a recreational marijuana amendment on the ballot, had a strong possibility of passage, but a new poll says otherwise.
KHBS
University of Arkansas professor on the biggest races he's watching
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Andrew Dowdle with the University of Arkansas talked about the biggest races he's watching Tuesday.Part 1 is above. Part 2 is below. Questions about elections? The 40/29 Arkansas Voting Guide will help.
cenlanow.com
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading.
marijuanamoment.net
Some Arkansas Marijuana Reform Supporters See Ballot Measure They Don’t Love As Last Chance To Enact Legalization
“I don’t consider it to be an ideal amendment, but given the stuff that state government has been up to, I’m not sure we’ll get a chance to get something better.”. For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question.
Gubernatorial candidates make final push for votes
Gubernatorial candidates are making their final push for votes in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case numbers rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, including Lafayette County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,402. Total Active Cases: 14,...
KYTV
Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
Arkansas to re-assess Medicaid eligibility once pandemic order expires
(The Center Square) - Over 385,000 Arkansans could lose Medicaid coverage once the federal public health emergency expires, according to the state Department of Human Services. While the public health emergency due to COVID-19 remains in effect, states are not allowed to disenroll people from Medicaid unless they move out...
talkbusiness.net
DHS preps for possible end of COVID emergency next week
The Arkansas Department of Human Services says the federal government may end the COVID-19 public health emergency as early as the week of Nov. 7-11. If that happens, DHS will start removing potentially hundreds of thousands of ineligible Arkansas Medicaid recipients for the first time in three years. In a...
advancemonticellonian.com
Silzell Elected President of Arkansas Association of College History Teachers
Dr. Sharon Silzell, associate professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, has been elected president of the Arkansas Association of College History Teachers (AACHT). The AACHT was established in 1974 to advocate for and promote the professional interests of history teachers at all universities, colleges and community...
KYTV
Arkansas receiving millions to improve energy efficiency
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas will receive more than $105 million to improve energy efficiency across the state. The Department of Energy announced Wednesday, Nov. 2, that President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will make nearly $9 billion available for home energy rebate programs. According to a news release...
KATV
Arkansas DHS preparing for possible end of Public Health Emergency
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services spoke with media at a pen and pad event Friday morning discussing the possibility of an end to the COVID Public Health Emergency put in place Jan. 2020 and how it would affect those on Medicaid. According to the...
THV11
