Researchers at University of Applied Sciences Target Risk Management (Factors Driving Duration to Cross-Selling in Non-Life Insurance: New Empirical Evidence from Switzerland): Insurance – Risk Management

Study Data from Ted Rogers School of Management Update Knowledge of Risk Management (Exploring Industry-Level Fairness of Auto Insurance Premiums by Statistical Modeling of Automobile Rate and Classification Data): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The study of actuarial fairness in auto insurance has been an important issue in the decision making of rate regulation. Risk classification and estimating risk relativities through statistical modeling become essential to help achieve fairness in premium rates.”
Research from University of KwaZulu-Natal Broadens Understanding of Risk Management (Corporate Loan Recovery Rates under Downturn Conditions in a Developing Economy: Evidence from Zimbabwe): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In this study, we design stepwise ordinary least squares regression models using various amalgamations of firm features, loan characteristics and macroeconomic variables to forecast workout recovery rates for defaulted bank loans for private non-financial corporates under downturn conditions in Zimbabwe.”
Best's Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on German Life Insurance Segment
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has maintained its negative outlook on Germany’s life insurance segment. AM Best expects the German life insurance segment’s growth prospects and profit margins to remain pressured by economic headwinds and investment volatility, despite rising interest rates. A new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment...
Acova Insurance Agency Inc. Offers Comprehensive Renters Insurance in Taylor and Southgate, Michigan: One can invest in affordable renters insurance plans with impressive coverage through Acova Insurance Agency Inc.
Lincoln Park, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2022 -- Acova Insurance Agency Inc. is a well-established insurance agency that offers risk management plans to several families and businesses across the state of. Michigan. . Through them, people can invest in budget-friendly life, health, car, business, and. homeowners insurance in. Taylor. and.
Anti-Cancer Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : MetLife, Liberty Mutual Group, Assicurazioni Generali, BNP Paribas Group
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Anti-cancer Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AmeriLife To Acquire TruChoice Financial Group from Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America
--News Direct-- Group, LLC (“AmeriLife”), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire (“TruChoice”) and its affiliate. Inforce Solutions, LLC. (“Inforce”), from. (“Allianz Life”)....
Data on Genomics and Genetics Reported by Researchers at University of Montreal (Governing the Futures of Non-invasive Prenatal Testing: an Exploration of Social Acceptability Using the Delphi Method): Genomics and Genetics
-- Current study results on Genomics and Genetics have been published. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) using cell-free DNA (cfDNA) offers numerous benefits to pregnant women and their families. It also raises ethical, legal and social concerns regarding, for instance, the possible effects of a routinization of prenatal genetic testing on free and informed decision-making by prospective parents, and the role of the state in governing its use.”
Findings from Hangzhou Dianzi University Update Knowledge of Insurance (A Novel Insurance Claim Blockchain Scheme Based On Zero-knowledge Proof Technology): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “It is crucial to ensure the privacy and authenticity of patients’ medical data in the medical insurance claim process, but in the current medical insurance claim process, there are some problems such as low efficiency, complex service, unreliable data and data leakage. Therefore, considering the privacy and sensitivity of patients’ medical data, we can improve the current issues by employing blockchain, smart contracts and zero -knowledge proof technology.”
New Insurance Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) (Ceo Political Orientation, Risk Taking, and Firm Performance: Evidence From the Us Property-liability Insurance Industry): Insurance
-- Data detailed on Insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating in Pohang,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We examine how CEOs’ political orientation can affect risk-taking behavior and firm performance in. U.S. property-liability insurance companies. Using information on political donations made by CEOs to...
Reports from Griffith University Provide New Insights into Social Policy and Society (Breaking Up Is Risky Business: Personalisation and Collaboration In a Marketised Disability Sector): Global Views – Social Policy and Society
-- Research findings on Global Views - Social Policy and Society are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The marketisation of disability support driven by individualised funding brings new dilemmas for multi-agency collaboration, in particular how to provide personalised supports while remaining commercially viable. This article explores the challenges, risks and adaptations of organisations to navigate the tensions of personalisation and collaboration.”
Miami University Researchers Yield New Study Findings on Obesity (Modeling the Economic Cost of Obesity Risk and Its Relation to the Health Insurance Premium in the United States: A State Level Analysis): Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Conditions – Obesity
-- Data detailed on obesity have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “We propose a new approach for estimating the state-level direct and indirect economic cost of obesity in. the United States. for the time period 1996 to 2018.”. The news editors...
How Comparing Cyber and Auto Insurance can Teach You a lot About Cyber Risk
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Preface: Gartner Doesn't Cover Cyber-insurance, and I'm not really supposed to talk about it, because we don't give financial or legal advice. This post offers no opinion about cyber insurance, it's about what we can leaabout cyber risk based on how cyber-insurers view their own financial risk.
AXA XL adds cyber insurance option to its Lawyer's E&O offering
NEW YORK , Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help lawyer firms minimize the high financial cost and reputational risks associated with potential cyber incidents, AXA XL has added Cyber Suite, a cyber and security insurance coverage as an option to its Lawyers' Errors & Omissions (E&O) insurance program. According...
Long Term Care Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Transamerica, State Farm Insurance, Northwestern Mutual, Allstate
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Long Term Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AXIS Appoints Miranda Hunter as Head of Investor Relations
PEMBROKE , Bermuda --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. (“AXIS Capital” or "AXIS" or “the Company”) (NYSE:AXS) today announced the appointment of. will be responsible for leading AXIS Capital’s engagement with the investment community and proactively communicating the Company’s vision, strategy, and financial approach.
GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. ("GBLI") pursuant to the Class B Majority Shareholder's. rights under. GBLI's. Second Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company. Agreement. Mr. Tolman. has over 45 years of experience in the property...
APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited. consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item. 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition,. reference is made to our...
Assurant Expands Availability, Coverage of Assurant EV One Protection℠ Vehicle Service Contract as EV Ownership Grows in U.S.
Assurant EV One Protection℠ now takes even more worry out of electric vehicle ownership. with expanded coverage, including traction batteries, and industry-leading transparency. NEW YORK. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, today announced...
“Systems And Methods For Generating An Inventory Of Personal Possessions Of A User For Insurance Purposes” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220335366): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventor Sanchez, Kenneth Jason ( San Francisco, CA. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Some insurance policies...
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits
ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION. On November 7, 2022 , White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. issued a press release announcing its results for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. . The press release furnished herewith is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-
