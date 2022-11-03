Patent Issued for Data extraction engine for structured, semi-structured and unstructured data with automated labeling and classification of data patterns or data elements therein, and corresponding method thereof (USPTO 11475072): Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Computer resource-based API transaction method and system (USPTO 11477134): United Services Automobile Association
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Khmelev, Yevgeniy Viatcheslavovich (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11477134 is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Patent Issued for Differential client-side encryption of information originating from a client (USPTO 11477180): PayPal Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Manges, Daniel (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11477180, is. PayPal Inc. (. San Jose, California. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Assurant Expands Availability, Coverage of Assurant EV One Protection℠ Vehicle Service Contract as EV Ownership Grows in U.S.
Assurant EV One Protection℠ now takes even more worry out of electric vehicle ownership. with expanded coverage, including traction batteries, and industry-leading transparency. NEW YORK. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, today announced...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for determination of patient true state for personalized medicine (USPTO 11475996): Apixio Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Rogers, Robert Derward (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11475996, is. Apixio Inc. (. San Mateo, California. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
“Systems And Methods For Generating An Inventory Of Personal Possessions Of A User For Insurance Purposes” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220335366): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventor Sanchez, Kenneth Jason ( San Francisco, CA. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Some insurance policies...
KRYSTAL BIOTECH, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of. operations should be read together with the unaudited condensed consolidated. financial statements and related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this. Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and with the audited financial statements and the. related...
Research from University of KwaZulu-Natal Broadens Understanding of Risk Management (Corporate Loan Recovery Rates under Downturn Conditions in a Developing Economy: Evidence from Zimbabwe): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In this study, we design stepwise ordinary least squares regression models using various amalgamations of firm features, loan characteristics and macroeconomic variables to forecast workout recovery rates for defaulted bank loans for private non-financial corporates under downturn conditions in Zimbabwe.”
New Insurance Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) (Ceo Political Orientation, Risk Taking, and Firm Performance: Evidence From the Us Property-liability Insurance Industry): Insurance
-- Data detailed on Insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating in Pohang,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We examine how CEOs’ political orientation can affect risk-taking behavior and firm performance in. U.S. property-liability insurance companies. Using information on political donations made by CEOs to...
Study Data from Ted Rogers School of Management Update Knowledge of Risk Management (Exploring Industry-Level Fairness of Auto Insurance Premiums by Statistical Modeling of Automobile Rate and Classification Data): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The study of actuarial fairness in auto insurance has been an important issue in the decision making of rate regulation. Risk classification and estimating risk relativities through statistical modeling become essential to help achieve fairness in premium rates.”
Findings from Hangzhou Dianzi University Update Knowledge of Insurance (A Novel Insurance Claim Blockchain Scheme Based On Zero-knowledge Proof Technology): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “It is crucial to ensure the privacy and authenticity of patients’ medical data in the medical insurance claim process, but in the current medical insurance claim process, there are some problems such as low efficiency, complex service, unreliable data and data leakage. Therefore, considering the privacy and sensitivity of patients’ medical data, we can improve the current issues by employing blockchain, smart contracts and zero -knowledge proof technology.”
Arch MI Integration With Vesta Streamlines MI Rate Quotes and Ordering
Partnership provides direct access to Arch MI products while increasing efficiency and accuracy. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Arch Mortgage Insurance Company. (“Arch MI”), a leading provider of private mortgage insurance (MI) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd., and Vesta, a next-generation loan origination system (LOS) and software-as-a-service company, launched a new integration providing customers with direct access to Arch MI’s industry-leading products and pricing tools.
SG Insurtech SingViva enters into strategic partnership with Deepblue Technology in Cybersecurity Insurance
Singviva has entered a strategic agreement with Deepblue Technology to launch and develop innovative propositions for the. We see an opportunity to elevate cyber services for insurers and to offer innovative personal cyber coverage for consumers." -- Anthony Koh. , Chairman and Blockchain Advisor of Singviva. SINGAPORE. ,. SINGAPORE. ,
APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited. consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item. 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition,. reference is made to our...
Patent Issued for Using historical data for subrogation on a distributed ledger (USPTO 11475527): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11475527, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The insurance claim process may involve a tremendous number of communications and interactions between parties involved in the process. Potential parties to the claim process may be insurance companies, repair shops, lawyers, arbitrators, government agencies, hospitals, drivers, and collection/collections agency. Sometimes the costs of repairs may be disputed and parties may pursue subrogation for particular charges. As an example, when an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. If an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
Miami University Researchers Yield New Study Findings on Obesity (Modeling the Economic Cost of Obesity Risk and Its Relation to the Health Insurance Premium in the United States: A State Level Analysis): Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Conditions – Obesity
-- Data detailed on obesity have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “We propose a new approach for estimating the state-level direct and indirect economic cost of obesity in. the United States. for the time period 1996 to 2018.”. The news editors...
BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Item 1 in Part I of this quarterly report on Form 10-Q ("Report"), as well as the audited consolidated financial statements and the related notes and Item 7 of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Best's Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on German Life Insurance Segment
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has maintained its negative outlook on Germany’s life insurance segment. AM Best expects the German life insurance segment’s growth prospects and profit margins to remain pressured by economic headwinds and investment volatility, despite rising interest rates. A new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment...
Employers investing more in individual health reimbursement arrangements, report shows
The average monthly allowance employers provided from July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 was $980.75, which marked an 11% increase from the previous year, per the PeopleKeep report. Meanwhile, the average premium for the lowest-cost, self-only gold Obamacare plan was $462 in 2022, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. While fewer than 2,500 employers offer…
AXA XL adds cyber insurance option to its Lawyer's E&O offering
NEW YORK , Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help lawyer firms minimize the high financial cost and reputational risks associated with potential cyber incidents, AXA XL has added Cyber Suite, a cyber and security insurance coverage as an option to its Lawyers' Errors & Omissions (E&O) insurance program. According...
NI Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. (All comparisons vs. the third quarter of 2021, unless noted otherwise) , driven by our Non-Standard Auto and Commercial segments. ·. Net earned premiums increased 9.0% to. $89.5 million. . ·. Combined Ratio of 114.4% versus 110.8%, driven by elevated loss costs...
