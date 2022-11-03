Read full article on original website
Governor gives commitment to fixing water infrastructure in Mississippi
(The Center Square) – Responding to a pair of federal legislators, Gov. Tate Reeves said he and his administration are committing to repairing water infrastructure in the state capital. Representatives Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and Bennie Thompson, D-MS, chastised the Republican governor for the handling of water infrastructure in Jackson,...
Why does WA reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they...
'Letting people overdose in the streets': Hard drugs debate heats up Washington Senate race
(The Center Square) — Washington state Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, and state Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, can’t agree on what it means to be tough on crime. The two are candidates for the state’s 42nd district Senate seat, which Sefzik now holds. Shewmake represents the district, in position 2, in the state House.
DOJ monitoring four Alaskan polling places
(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday it plans to monitor four voting jurisdictions in Alaska for compliance with federal voting rights laws. The locations are Bethel, Dillingham, Kusilvak, and Sitka. The DOJ is monitoring 64 jurisdictions in 24 states during Election Day and early voting....
Illinois voters to decide whether to codify collective bargaining
(The Center Square) – Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify workers' rights in Illinois. Opponents say it will lead to property tax increases across the state. The outcome will be determined by voters in Tuesday's election. The measure would codify in the state constitution collective bargaining rights for...
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
69% of Minnesota small business owners want Republicans to sweep Congress
(The Center Square) – Nearly 70% of Minnesota small business owners said in a survey that it’s best for business if Republicans control Congress. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
Bailey says Gov. Pritzker planning post-election youth COVID vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – In closing arguments for Illinois governor, the Republican challenger says the choice comes down to whether voters want COVID-19 vaccines mandated for school children or not. Last month, after the CDC recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the list of childhood vaccines, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
Polls show a very tight race for Oklahoma governor
(The Center Square) - A recent poll conducted by Tomahawk Strategies shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister in the lead by Gov. Kevin Stitt still has a clear path to victory, the campaign consultant group said. The poll taken between Nov 1 and Nov. 2 shows Hofmeister up three percentage points over...
Washington Building Code Council mandates heat pumps in all new homes
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Building Code Council has voted to mandate heat pumps in all new residential construction starting in July. In April, the council voted to require that new commercial and multi-family construction be outfitted with all-electric space heating and hot water systems. A heat...
More than half of Iowa small businesses surveyed say Republicans should control Congress
(The Center Square) – About three in five Iowa-based small business owners said in a survey that Republicans control of both houses of Congress would be best for business. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
Washington State's Safest Cities
Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Arizona’s Prop 211 aimed at ‘dark money’ but critics call it ‘unconstitutional cancel culture’
(The Center Square) – Among the 10 non-candidate decisions Arizona voters can choose from on their ballots Tuesday is Proposition 211, a measure supporters say would eliminate “dark money” but opponents warn could reach far beyond political campaign disclosure. Voters will decide whether to require “additional disclosures...
Election 2022: what do Washington state voters care about most?
It's the weekend before the midterms. So, what's on people's minds as they cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday?. Stuart Elway is the director of the Crosscut/Elway Poll of Washington state voters. He spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what voters are most concerned about and how that may influence Election Day outcomes.
#4ThePeople: Here are your candidates for WA’s 7th District Position 1 Representative
INLAND NORTHWEST — Washington’s 7th District covers Stevens, Ferry, Okanogan, Douglas and Pend Oreille Counties. Running for re-election is Washington State House of Republican Floor Leader Jacqueline Maycumber. She is facing off against Lonny Ray Williams. Maycumber has been in office since 2018. She helped pass a bill to cap the price of insulin in Washington and another bill to...
Candidates hold rallies across Illinois ahead of election
(The Center Square) – It was a busy weekend of campaigning in Illinois ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. On Friday, President Joe Biden arrived in Illinois to campaign for two incumbent Chicago-area Democratic members of Congress. Saturday at an event in Joliet, when talking about social security as a safety net for senior citizens, Biden addressed protesters.
Virginia’s emergency SNAP allotments continue for another month
(The Center Square) – Virginians who are eligible for food stamps will continue to receive higher allotments through November, according to an announcement from the Virginia Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments, which provide more money on Electronic Benefits Transfer cards, began during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘An open letter to our King County neighbors’
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]. Everyone deserves to live in a safe community, regardless of the color of your skin or how humble your home. Lately there’s been concern our communities aren’t safe, fueled by narratives of rising crime and violence. A recently publicized letter from eight of the 13 South King County mayors made an unsubstantiated claim that policing and drug policy reforms enacted by the state Legislature are driving an increase in crime. Those narratives aren’t just false. They are dangerous. We must prioritize evidence-based approaches to safety for everyone and not fall for the false narrative that we need tough-on-crime policies that lead to violence against BIPOC communities. The cost to our friends and neighbors is far too great.
Architect of Washington pot legalization wants ‘craft’ cannabis
(The Center Square) – Sunday marks the 10-year anniversary of the passage of I-502, an initiative to the Legislature, passed by voters after the Legislature failed to act on it. I-502 legalized the production, processing, and retail sale of cannabis products for recreational use at the state level. The...
U.S. Senate bill led Missouri House to hit snooze on daylight saving time legislation
(The Center Square) – Missouri legislators worked to make daylight saving time permanent in January but stopped when the U.S. Senate passed a bill to stop changing clocks twice each year. “By the time we got (House Bill 822) to a committee, the U.S. Senate sent a bill to...
