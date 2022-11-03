ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Center Square

DOJ monitoring four Alaskan polling places

(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday it plans to monitor four voting jurisdictions in Alaska for compliance with federal voting rights laws. The locations are Bethel, Dillingham, Kusilvak, and Sitka. The DOJ is monitoring 64 jurisdictions in 24 states during Election Day and early voting....
ALASKA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Washington State's Safest Cities

Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Election 2022: what do Washington state voters care about most?

It's the weekend before the midterms. So, what's on people's minds as they cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday?. Stuart Elway is the director of the Crosscut/Elway Poll of Washington state voters. He spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what voters are most concerned about and how that may influence Election Day outcomes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: Here are your candidates for WA's 7th District Position 1 Representative

INLAND NORTHWEST — Washington's 7th District covers Stevens, Ferry, Okanogan, Douglas and Pend Oreille Counties. Running for re-election is Washington State House of Republican Floor Leader Jacqueline Maycumber. She is facing off against Lonny Ray Williams. Maycumber has been in office since 2018. She helped pass a bill to cap the price of insulin in Washington and another bill to...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

Candidates hold rallies across Illinois ahead of election

(The Center Square) – It was a busy weekend of campaigning in Illinois ahead of Tuesday's midterm election. On Friday, President Joe Biden arrived in Illinois to campaign for two incumbent Chicago-area Democratic members of Congress. Saturday at an event in Joliet, when talking about social security as a safety net for senior citizens, Biden addressed protesters.
ILLINOIS STATE
ilovekent.net

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'An open letter to our King County neighbors'

[EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]. Everyone deserves to live in a safe community, regardless of the color of your skin or how humble your home. Lately there's been concern our communities aren't safe, fueled by narratives of rising crime and violence. A recently publicized letter from eight of the 13 South King County mayors made an unsubstantiated claim that policing and drug policy reforms enacted by the state Legislature are driving an increase in crime. Those narratives aren't just false. They are dangerous. We must prioritize evidence-based approaches to safety for everyone and not fall for the false narrative that we need tough-on-crime policies that lead to violence against BIPOC communities. The cost to our friends and neighbors is far too great.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

