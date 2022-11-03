ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal for adapting to secure victory against FC Zurich

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4HqL_0ixwrzHc00

Mikel Arteta praised his Arsenal side for “digging in” and seeing off FC Zurich to advance as winners of their Europa League group.

The Gunners secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory on Thursday night, Kieran Tierney the surprise match-winner with a fine first-half strike that settled the contest.

Needing to match PSV Eindhoven’s result away to Bodo/Glimt Arteta’s side – showing seven changes from the 5-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday – failed to fire.

But, after Manchester United had only been able to seal second place in their group earlier in the evening, the win means Arsenal will avoid the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Sevilla as they receive a bye into the round of 16.

“We expected a really tough match,” said Arteta.

“We watched how they changed since the new manager arrived, it was difficult to get any real momentum, we had to adapt.

“We had some big chances that we didn’t put away and we made the game more difficult in the last 20 minutes.

“We didn’t control certain situations and we had to dig in, which we did. We found a way to win and we are top of the group.”

Arteta also insists he believes Gabriel Jesus’ goal drought will soon come to an end as the Brazilian has now gone eight games without finding the back of the net.

“That’s going to change,” added the Spaniard.

“He is getting the chances, contributing to the team an awful lot, helping us to win matches with the way he competes for every single ball is incredible.

“It will come. He needs to be patient. He’s been through these spells in the past and he needs to learn those lessons and not stop doing the things he does so well because that will maintain the level of him and the team.”

Zurich had a late goal ruled out and winger Jonathan Okita felt the visitors applied themselves well.

“In the last 10 minutes we tried to push a little bit, but of course it’s not easy,” he said.

“Arsenal are a good team and we tried to do our best. We gave 100 per cent today and we’re happy with our performance.

“We had a difficult start to the season and the fans have always been with us, supporting us, pushing us, singing all the time. Today you could see how they sang for the whole game.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Unai Emery ‘so happy’ with debut Villa win as Erik ten Hag bemoans meek Man Utd

Unai Emery enjoyed a dream start to life in the Aston Villa dugout as irked Erik ten Hag admitted his meek Manchester United side deserved to lose in Birmingham. Recently brought in as Steven Gerrard’s successor, former Arsenal boss Emery masterminded his new club’s first Premier League win against the Red Devils at Villa Park since August 1995.
newschain

Liverpool to face holders Real Madrid in last 16 in repeat of 2022 final

Last season’s Champions League finalists Real Madrid and Liverpool have been paired together in this season’s last 16. The Reds finished runners-up in their group behind Napoli and will host the reigning European and LaLiga champions at Anfield in February. Real beat the Reds 1-0 in the 2022...
newschain

Michael Duff delighted to see Barnsley get back among the goals at Bolton

Barnsley boss Michael Duff welcomed his team’s return to goal-scoring form as the visitors held off a late Bolton rally to win 2-1 and book an FA Cup second-round date. The Tykes, who had not scored in their previous four games, were 2-0 up in 32 minutes including Adam Phillips’ stunning first for the club.
newschain

Manchester United to face Barcelona in Europa League play-off round

Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-off round. The Catalan giants have dropped down into the competition after failing to get out of their Champions League group but now provide a stern test for Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils, who finished second in their Europa League group.
newschain

Buxton reach FA Cup second round once again after seeing off Merthyr

Buxton are through to the second round of the FA Cup for the second successive season after beating Merthyr Town 2-0 in an all-non league clash at The Silverlands. Buxton were awarded a penalty just five minutes into the encounter when Liam Angel appeared to handle the ball inside the area and Diego De Girolamo dispatched the resulting penalty into the bottom left corner.
newschain

5 contenders to replace sacked Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton are searching for a new manager after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday. Here, the PA news agency picks five contenders for the job. Bookies’ favourite Jones has impressed with Luton on a tight budget in the Championship, taking the Hatters to within two points of the play-offs with a game in hand. The former Brighton full-back, who originally took over at Kenilworth Road in 2016 and had a brief spell at Stoke before returning, would probably jump at the chance of a crack at managing in the Premier League.
newschain

Five-star Sheffield United come from behind to beat leaders Burnley

Championship leaders Burnley slipped to only their second defeat of the season as they were dismantled 5-2 at Sheffield United. Oli McBurnie scored two as the Blades came from behind twice and blew the Clarets away in the second half. Manuel Benson bagged a brace, the first via a big...
newschain

5 talking points from the Champions League last 16 draw

The Champions League round of 16 will pit some of European football’s biggest clubs against one another. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points following Monday’s draw. Familiar foes. Liverpool and Real Madrid have proved almost inseparable in recent seasons and will...
newschain

Leeds fight back from 3-1 down to win seven-goal thriller against Bournemouth

Crysencio Summerville fired Leeds’ late winner as they hit back from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 in another roller-coaster encounter at Elland Road. Summerville was Leeds’ match-winner in last week’s shock win at Liverpool and he followed it up with another crucial strike that clinched back-to-back wins for Jesse Marsch’s side.
newschain

James Maddison is built for a World Cup – Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers insists James Maddison is “built for a World Cup” as the playmaker starred in their 2-0 victory at Everton. The 25-year-old has not been picked by England since October 2019 but is still holding out hope of making the final cut for Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament in Qatar, which starts in 15 days.
newschain

Diogo Dalot confident Man Utd will not be knocked off course by Villa defeat

Diogo Dalot says Manchester United’s tepid defeat at Aston Villa will not “erase” their progress under Erik ten Hag or damage their mentality. Unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions following last month’s 6-3 derby defeat at Manchester City, the Red Devils unravelled in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon.
newschain

New England call-up Maya Le Tissier reaping rewards of unusual route to top

Maya Le Tissier has followed a path unlike any other to earn her first England call-up. The 20-year-old Manchester United defender has joined up with Sarina Wiegman’s 25-strong squad for friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain this weekend, finding her feet in yet another new environment as she navigated her way around St George’s Park for the first time.
newschain

Liverpool withstand Tottenham rally to earn first away win of season

Liverpool survived a trademark second-half rally from Tottenham to claim a crucial 2-1 win and boost their Premier League top-four hopes. Mo Salah’s first-half double put Jurgen Klopp’s side on course for all three points in the capital but Harry Kane reduced the deficit with 20 minutes left.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
165K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy