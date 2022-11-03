Bahir Dar University Researchers Detail Findings in Health Insurance (Perceived quality of care among households ever enrolled in a community-based health insurance scheme in two districts of northeast Ethiopia: a community-based, …): Health Insurance

Read full article on original website
Findings from Hangzhou Dianzi University Update Knowledge of Insurance (A Novel Insurance Claim Blockchain Scheme Based On Zero-knowledge Proof Technology): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “It is crucial to ensure the privacy and authenticity of patients’ medical data in the medical insurance claim process, but in the current medical insurance claim process, there are some problems such as low efficiency, complex service, unreliable data and data leakage. Therefore, considering the privacy and sensitivity of patients’ medical data, we can improve the current issues by employing blockchain, smart contracts and zero -knowledge proof technology.”
Research from University of KwaZulu-Natal Broadens Understanding of Risk Management (Corporate Loan Recovery Rates under Downturn Conditions in a Developing Economy: Evidence from Zimbabwe): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In this study, we design stepwise ordinary least squares regression models using various amalgamations of firm features, loan characteristics and macroeconomic variables to forecast workout recovery rates for defaulted bank loans for private non-financial corporates under downturn conditions in Zimbabwe.”
Miami University Researchers Yield New Study Findings on Obesity (Modeling the Economic Cost of Obesity Risk and Its Relation to the Health Insurance Premium in the United States: A State Level Analysis): Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Conditions – Obesity
-- Data detailed on obesity have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “We propose a new approach for estimating the state-level direct and indirect economic cost of obesity in. the United States. for the time period 1996 to 2018.”. The news editors...
Data on Genomics and Genetics Reported by Researchers at University of Montreal (Governing the Futures of Non-invasive Prenatal Testing: an Exploration of Social Acceptability Using the Delphi Method): Genomics and Genetics
-- Current study results on Genomics and Genetics have been published. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) using cell-free DNA (cfDNA) offers numerous benefits to pregnant women and their families. It also raises ethical, legal and social concerns regarding, for instance, the possible effects of a routinization of prenatal genetic testing on free and informed decision-making by prospective parents, and the role of the state in governing its use.”
Reports from Griffith University Provide New Insights into Social Policy and Society (Breaking Up Is Risky Business: Personalisation and Collaboration In a Marketised Disability Sector): Global Views – Social Policy and Society
-- Research findings on Global Views - Social Policy and Society are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The marketisation of disability support driven by individualised funding brings new dilemmas for multi-agency collaboration, in particular how to provide personalised supports while remaining commercially viable. This article explores the challenges, risks and adaptations of organisations to navigate the tensions of personalisation and collaboration.”
Employers investing more in individual health reimbursement arrangements, report shows
The average monthly allowance employers provided from July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 was $980.75, which marked an 11% increase from the previous year, per the PeopleKeep report. Meanwhile, the average premium for the lowest-cost, self-only gold Obamacare plan was $462 in 2022, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. While fewer than 2,500 employers offer…
Best’s Special Report: Private Placements, Structured Securities Now a Bigger Part of Fixed Income Portfolios for Health Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The share of private placements bonds and structured securities has risen markedly in the fixed-income portfolios of. health insurers in recent years as carriers have retooled investment strategies at the margin to bolster overall returns. In its Best’s Special Report, “Private Placements, Structured Securities Now a Bigger Part...
Acova Insurance Agency Inc. Offers Comprehensive Renters Insurance in Taylor and Southgate, Michigan: One can invest in affordable renters insurance plans with impressive coverage through Acova Insurance Agency Inc.
Lincoln Park, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2022 -- Acova Insurance Agency Inc. is a well-established insurance agency that offers risk management plans to several families and businesses across the state of. Michigan. . Through them, people can invest in budget-friendly life, health, car, business, and. homeowners insurance in. Taylor. and.
Study Data from Ted Rogers School of Management Update Knowledge of Risk Management (Exploring Industry-Level Fairness of Auto Insurance Premiums by Statistical Modeling of Automobile Rate and Classification Data): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The study of actuarial fairness in auto insurance has been an important issue in the decision making of rate regulation. Risk classification and estimating risk relativities through statistical modeling become essential to help achieve fairness in premium rates.”
Assurant Expands Availability, Coverage of Assurant EV One Protection℠ Vehicle Service Contract as EV Ownership Grows in U.S.
Assurant EV One Protection℠ now takes even more worry out of electric vehicle ownership. with expanded coverage, including traction batteries, and industry-leading transparency. NEW YORK. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, today announced...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for determination of patient true state for personalized medicine (USPTO 11475996): Apixio Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Rogers, Robert Derward (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11475996, is. Apixio Inc. (. San Mateo, California. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Patent Issued for Computer resource-based API transaction method and system (USPTO 11477134): United Services Automobile Association
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Khmelev, Yevgeniy Viatcheslavovich (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11477134 is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
REWALK ROBOTICS LTD. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operation should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this quarterly report and with our audited consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-K for the year ended.
APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited. consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item. 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition,. reference is made to our...
Life insurance gap persists for Black Americans
While the more than half (56%) of Black Americans own life insurance, this number still represents a 19-point gap from the 75% of Black Americans who believe they need life insurance, according to the Insurance Barometer Study conducted by LIMRA and Life Happens. In a recent interview, MDRT member Brenton...
Number of uninsured women grows for sixth year, study finds
For the sixth consecutive year, the percentage of uninsured women has increased, according to the 2022 Insurance Barometer Study by LIMRA and Life Happens. Just 46% of women report owning life insurance, compared with 53% of men. However, a greater proportion of women than men recognize they need (or need more) coverage (44% versus 38%).
Patent Issued for Using historical data for subrogation on a distributed ledger (USPTO 11475527): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11475527, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The insurance claim process may involve a tremendous number of communications and interactions between parties involved in the process. Potential parties to the claim process may be insurance companies, repair shops, lawyers, arbitrators, government agencies, hospitals, drivers, and collection/collections agency. Sometimes the costs of repairs may be disputed and parties may pursue subrogation for particular charges. As an example, when an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. If an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
