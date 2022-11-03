Read full article on original website
Related
mibiz.com
Stimulus funding requests underscore staffing ‘crisis’ for disability service providers
Atrio of West Michigan nonprofits are requesting millions of dollars in federal stimulus funding to help combat a longstanding and worsening workforce shortage among service providers for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Grand Rapids-based Thresholds Inc., Muskegon-based MOKA Corp. and Spectrum Community Services — three of the four largest...
mibiz.com
‘Unprecedented’ $10M cannabis hospitality project planned in Muskegon
MUSKEGON — A group of Michigan and Chicago-based entrepreneurs are developing a one-stop cannabis destination in Muskegon that would include a growing and processing facility, dispensary, consumption lounge, outdoor venue, restaurant and bar. The $10 million Fields Cannary project would be located just east of U.S. 31 at 420...
mibiz.com
Gun Lake Tribe kicks off planning to develop 2.75-mile stretch of U.S. 131 frontage
WAYLAND TWP. — The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or Gun Lake Tribe, plans to transform hundreds of acres of property north of Gun Lake Casino into a massive development that could include retail, health care, housing and manufacturing, MiBiz has learned. The tribe for years has been acquiring...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
$1.3M in road grants awarded for large biomedical research developments in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON, MI – Road improvements needed for large medical research developments in Muskegon County have received $1.3 million in state funding. A $630,000 grant announced Friday, Nov. 4, will assist in the development of a new site in the city of Muskegon for Northern Biomedical Research, which is moving from Norton Shores and plans to add 87 jobs.
mibiz.com
MiBiz Growth Report: Nov. 7, 2022
Grand Rapids-based Dytech Auto Group Inc., which does business as GreatWater 360 Auto Care, has acquired Auburn, Ind.-based Brian’s Automotive Repair Inc., a full-service repair garage for foreign and domestic vehicles. GreatWater 360 Auto Care operates several automotive repair facilities in the Midwest, including Dykstra’s Auto in the greater Grand Rapids area. The company has been actively investing in auto repair shops across the region, according to a statement. Dallas-based investment banking firm Generational Equity represented Brian’s Automotive Repair in the sale, which closed Oct. 28. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
mibiz.com
CHANNELING HOPE: DEI consultant Julian Newman helps organizations expand cultural bandwidth
During the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, Julian Newman became disillusioned with all the back-and-forth arguing that was taking place in commentaries and on social media. The founder of Grand Rapids-based Culture Creative, a diversity and inclusion and leadership development consulting firm, wanted to find a way to move beyond simply identifying problems by establishing a framework to create solutions. That idea developed into FutureCast, a virtual event in 2021 that Newman led from Grand Rapids that focused on “looking at the future from a hopeful place together.”
mibiz.com
People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022
Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
Elegant Church-Turned-Home for Sale in Grand Haven for $2 Million
If there was ever a time I longed to have an extra few million dollars to drop on a house, this is it. This home, at 600 Washington Ave in Grand Haven, is currently listed for $2,825,000. A steep cost for most of us, yes, but...one look inside and you might feel like this home is a steal.
Cannabis entrepreneurship program encourages inclusion in Grand Rapids
For the third year in a row, a Grand Rapids cannabis business is looking to give residents a behind-the-scenes look at the industry with hands-on experience.
oceanacountypress.com
Local businesses defrauded roughly $250,000 by organized scam operation.
HART — Businesses in Oceana and Mason counties were defrauded a total of approximately $250,000 by a sophisticated scam operation that involved. cashing fake payroll checks. “There are three stores in Oceana that were impacted by a group of scammers that came up from Central America, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and the Dominican Republic,” said Det./Trooper Michael Cuevas of the Michigan State Police Fraud Unit. “And in their time between Oceana and Mason counties, they cashed out about a quarter of a million dollars in fraudulent checks between three or four banks.”
whtc.com
Holland Food Logistics Firm to Receive $100,000 State Grant
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A Holland firm will share in a $430,000 grant from Lansing for upgrading its facilities. In April, Mandich Group 88’s Holland Cold Storage and subsidiary Cold-Link Logistics Holland opened a warehouse just south of West Michigan Regional Airport, providing product freezing, storage, case picking, cross dock, load consolidation and logistic services to area growers and frozen food manufacturers. The $100,000 Food and Agriculture Investment Program grant from the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development will help in expansion efforts to increase the company’s capabilities and create 10 new jobs.
wgvunews.org
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
WOOD
Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of Safe GR ‘dark money’
With billboards, radio spots and flyers, an ad campaign backed by a group called Safe GR paints the city of Grand Rapids as anything but safe: murders up, gun crime up, car thefts on the rise. (Nov. 4, 2022) Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of …. With billboards, radio...
Public library defunded over LGBTQ themes going back to voters. See the book challenges filed.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Voters in Jamestown Township will decide once again Nov. 8 whether to keep their library’s doors open. The 10-year millage renewal and slight increase for Patmos Library was shot down by voters in August amid a campaign against LGBTQ materials on the library’s shelves, jeopardizing the majority of the library’s annual funding.
Veterans Day events happening in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI — A national holiday since 1938, the origins of Veterans Day date back to 1919 — to the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally known as Armistice Day, the holiday initially celebrated the truce to end the Great War, which came to an end in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The name was later changed in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to what it is today — a day that recognizes all American men and women, living or dead, who honorably served in the United States Armed Forces.
oceanacountypress.com
Pet food manufacturing facility to open in former Oceana Foods plant.
SHELBY — The Right Place, Inc. announced that Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family-owned, US food and agriculture company based in Salisbury, Maryland, plans to invest over $27 million to renovate the former Oceana Foods facility that closed last year. “The project is driven by substantial growth in Perdue Foods...
Bicyclist shot near park, Restaurant Week GR kicks off: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 30-Nov. 4
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River stunned the community. The young man, identified as 18-year-old Kane Coronado, was on his bicycle when he was shot, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across the Grand River from Millennium Park, and found the teen wounded.
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
Comments / 0