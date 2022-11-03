Read full article on original website
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
Watch Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta Have An Alleged Nazi Ejected From Oklahoma City Show
Hatebreed, etc. vocalist Jamey Jasta had an alleged white supremacist in the audience ejected during the band’s headlining set last night (November 05th) at the Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City, OK. After taking some feedback from the audience about what do with the apparently unruly concertgoer, Jasta offered:. “Listen,...
Edmond neighborhood concerned after a group of burglars allegedly broke into multiple cars
A Northwest Edmond neighborhood is on edge after a group of burglars broke into a series of cars.
Oklahoma event center hits event record
An Oklahoma event center breaks its biggest event record since 2013!
Pastor working to oust CEO of Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust and a group of clergy members are calling on the CEO of the jail to resign. On Monday, the trust will discuss and possibly take action on jail CEO Greg Williams. The group says the issues at the Oklahoma County Detention Center require serious action that needs to start from the top down.
Medical examiner: Yukon man died of natural causes after arrest
We're learning more about a man who passed away after being arrested for shooting at his family's home near Yukon.
Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
Norman Animal Welfare Looking To House Rooster
In case you need a new alarm clock for the end Daylight Savings Time, Norman Animal Welfare is looking to find a home for a rooster. This rooster arrived to the shelter last week and is in need of a new home. The shelter is open weekdays from 10 a.m....
OSBI Assists Seminole County Deputies In Deadly Shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is assisting Seminole County deputies in a homicide investigation. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call regarding a shooting between the towns of Sasakwa and Wewoka in a rural portion of the county. When deputies arrived at the...
Village police search for two people suspected of using stolen cards at ATMs
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — A search is underway for two people suspected of breaking into cars in The Village. Police said they used stolen cards and IDs to then steal money from local ATMs. It is two police investigations in two different cities. Oklahoma City police said the suspects...
Fugitive on Oklahoma City police’s ‘Most Wanted’ list has been caught
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police told KOCO 5 that a fugitive on their ‘Most Wanted’ list has been caught. A man wanted for a murder nearly four years ago on Northwest 10th Street was found out of state. The fugitive is in custody in Georgia and OKC police said this all goes back to a shooting case from 2019.
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
2 Arrested Following NW OKC Stolen Vehicle Pursuit; Authorities Searching For 2 Other Suspects
Two people were arrested, and authorities are searching for two other suspects following an overnight pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened near Northwest Expressway and Wedgewood when a stolen truck crashed. After the vehicle crashed, four people inside the vehicle fled, according...
Oklahoma man sentenced to 8 years for illegal firearm possession
An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to serve 96 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
Man Accused Of Deadly Hit-And-Run Arrested In Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a man wanted in connection to a deadly crash is now in custody. Police Say Jeffry Hill hit and killed a woman Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene. Officers say Hill turned himself in before being taken to the hospital for injuries.
Suspect in far S.E. Okla City homicide related to victim
A man in far S.E. Oklahoma City is dead and police believe he was killed by his nephew who has been booked for First Degree Murder. The post Suspect in far S.E. Okla City homicide related to victim appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
2022 Riversport Challenge Duathlon Happening At OKC Riversport Complex This Weekend
The 2022 Riversport Challenge Duathlon is happening this weekend. The event kicks off Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the OKC Riversport Complex. Participants will go head to head in several events, including a 3K run and a 13-mile bike ride. For more information, click here.
US Marshals Arrest Man Wanted In Connection To 2019 OKC Homicide
The United States Marshals Service has arrested a man wanted in connection to a 2019 homicide in Oklahoma City. Antonio Bates was taken into custody in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday.
OKCPD: 2019 murder suspect arrested in Georgia
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man wanted in connection to a 2019 murder was arrested Nov. 4 by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta, Georgia.
Moore City Manager Breaks Down Sales Tax Proposition Renewal For Voters
Come election day The City of Moore will vote on whether to re-new their sales tax proposition. News 9 spoke to the city manager about how they have used the funds this past election-cycle. The city has been able to use millions of dollars to improve roads and help first...
