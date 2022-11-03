ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

KOCO

Pastor working to oust CEO of Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust and a group of clergy members are calling on the CEO of the jail to resign. On Monday, the trust will discuss and possibly take action on jail CEO Greg Williams. The group says the issues at the Oklahoma County Detention Center require serious action that needs to start from the top down.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
94.3 Lite FM

Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Norman Animal Welfare Looking To House Rooster

In case you need a new alarm clock for the end Daylight Savings Time, Norman Animal Welfare is looking to find a home for a rooster. This rooster arrived to the shelter last week and is in need of a new home. The shelter is open weekdays from 10 a.m....
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

2 Arrested Following NW OKC Stolen Vehicle Pursuit; Authorities Searching For 2 Other Suspects

Two people were arrested, and authorities are searching for two other suspects following an overnight pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened near Northwest Expressway and Wedgewood when a stolen truck crashed. After the vehicle crashed, four people inside the vehicle fled, according...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

