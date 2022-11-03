Read full article on original website
#4ThePeople: Spokane County Democrats holding Election Night gathering
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Democrats are hosting an Election Night gathering on Election Night, Nov. 8, from 7-11 p.m. at the auditorium at Riverside Place. Democratic and progressive candidates officials, volunteers, donors and other supporters are invited to the gathering. Here are the following candidates and officials that will be going to the gathering on Election Night. Candidates:...
KXLY
Missing Woman in Bonner County located
SANPOINT, Idaho — Monique Breckenridge, who was reported missing Monday afternoon, has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced Breckenridge was found at 8:53 p.m. on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
KREM
Snow-covered roads could turn to sheets of ice, Spokane County warns
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers should be prepared for a slower commute throughout Monday as snow covers roads across the Inland Northwest. While snow has ended in many areas, including Spokane, untreated roads are not expected to get any better. Spokane county warns that traffic will turn the wet, heavy...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
New school zone safety cameras issuing speeding tickets starting Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving through school zones in South Hill, you may want to take extra caution. The warning period for three school zone safety cameras ends on Monday. Drivers who are driving too fast in the 20 mph school zones will be getting speeding tickets. “There was a critical accident where a child was injured,” said...
KHQ Right Now
Damages caused by winter storm may qualify for property tax relief
Washington and Idaho residents who suffered losses in Friday night's windstorm may be eligible for a property tax relief. According to Bela Kovacs, one of the candidates for Kootenai County Assessor, Idahoans may apply for property tax reduction if proof of damage and paperwork is filed with their County Assessor.
'I felt the house shake' | How Friday's windstorm impacted North Idaho residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Just before going to bed about 10 p.m. Friday, George Sayler looked out the window that offers a view of Lake Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. His attention, though, was on the two ponderosa pines that stood more than...
Unvaccinated Spokane firefighters return to work following lifted state worker mandate
SPOKANE, Wash. — In October 2021, several Spokane firefighters who refused to get vaccinated were pulled from local fire stations. Some retired, others left altogether and a handful were re-assigned to non-medical positions. The mandate left several unfilled positions in the department. In order to cover them, they city...
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
KHQ Right Now
Man accused of killing Arezu Kashify arrested in Europe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wahid Kashify, the man accused of killing his wife in 2019, was arrested in Europe on Oct. 29, after more than three years on the run. In May of 2019, Arezu Kashify was found dead in the false bottom of a freezer in the north Spokane apartment the couple shared with their two children. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) submitted an extradition warrant for Wahid in June of 2019.
Spokane high school students call out teacher for using N-word in class
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Public Schools teacher used a racial slur in class and tried to justify its use because of the way she said it. During an advisory class at Shadle Park High School, teacher Sarah Jane O’Regan used the N-word. Right after it happened, a student started recording. “I guess she was just like, giving examples of...
pullmanradio.com
32 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax With Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills Sent To Prison
A 32 year old Spokane man arrested in Colfax with hundreds of fentanyl pills is going to prison. Joshua Bewick was sentenced to 45 months in prison by Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey on Friday. Judge Libey gave Bewick a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative which means he will undergo drug treatment while in prison. Bewick previously pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was arrested in downtown Colfax by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies during a routine traffic stop in late March. Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant on Bewick’s vehicle and found about 500 fentanyl pills, heroin, scales, and cash.
FOX 28 Spokane
Crash between school bus and garbage truck leaves minor injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) is responding to a crash involving a garbage truck and school bus near Indiana and Laura. According to SVFD there are a few bumps and bruises but no one has significant injuries. All the kids were picked up by parents or taken to school.
Thousands without power in Spokane and North Idaho due to gusty winds in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane and North Idaho residents are seeing the aftermath of strong winds that hit the region on Friday night. The strong winds left thousands without power and some downed branches across the roads. A High Wind Warning was issued for a majority of the Inland...
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Spokane public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
spokanepublicradio.org
Solving homelessness starts with a "lock and an address" says visiting author Charles Durrett
Author and architect Charles Durrett said resolving homelessness doesn’t have to be complicated. The author of “A Solution to Homelessness in Your Town,” and one of the creators of several villages for formerly homeless residents and co-housing communities, said in his projects, residents found the community they needed to stabilize.
KHQ Right Now
Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after 4...
Long lines form into Spokane waste facility as people recover from storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many woke up to tree branches and other debris in their yards and driveways after Friday night's storm. That led to long lines at the city's Waste to Energy Facility. Spokane resident Cathy Brooks says she's lucky it was only one tree branch that fell onto...
spokanepublicradio.org
Monday school closures, delays
Several school districts have closed for the day. Others are running hours late. Here is the list:. Spokane School District: 9 am start for high schools and Libby (no zero hours); 9:30 am start for elementary schools; 10 am start for middle schools; New Tech and Bryant start at their regular times; buses run an hour late; breakfast is available a half-hour prior to the start of school.
North Idaho tire and auto repair shops getting busy as snow approaches
HAYDEN, Idaho — It's just been a few days since the last jack-o-lantern candles have been blown out, and Old Man Winter made his first appearance. Friday morning snowfall meant tire and auto shops were packed with customers seeking to exchange their summer treads for winter studs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
