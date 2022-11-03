ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: Spokane County Democrats holding Election Night gathering

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Democrats are hosting an Election Night gathering on Election Night, Nov. 8, from 7-11 p.m. at the auditorium at Riverside Place. Democratic and progressive candidates officials, volunteers, donors and other supporters are invited to the gathering. Here are the following candidates and officials that will be going to the gathering on Election Night. Candidates:...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Missing Woman in Bonner County located

SANPOINT, Idaho — Monique Breckenridge, who was reported missing Monday afternoon, has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced Breckenridge was found at 8:53 p.m. on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Damages caused by winter storm may qualify for property tax relief

Washington and Idaho residents who suffered losses in Friday night's windstorm may be eligible for a property tax relief. According to Bela Kovacs, one of the candidates for Kootenai County Assessor, Idahoans may apply for property tax reduction if proof of damage and paperwork is filed with their County Assessor.
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

Man accused of killing Arezu Kashify arrested in Europe

SPOKANE, Wash. - Wahid Kashify, the man accused of killing his wife in 2019, was arrested in Europe on Oct. 29, after more than three years on the run. In May of 2019, Arezu Kashify was found dead in the false bottom of a freezer in the north Spokane apartment the couple shared with their two children. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) submitted an extradition warrant for Wahid in June of 2019.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

32 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax With Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills Sent To Prison

A 32 year old Spokane man arrested in Colfax with hundreds of fentanyl pills is going to prison. Joshua Bewick was sentenced to 45 months in prison by Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey on Friday. Judge Libey gave Bewick a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative which means he will undergo drug treatment while in prison. Bewick previously pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was arrested in downtown Colfax by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies during a routine traffic stop in late March. Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant on Bewick’s vehicle and found about 500 fentanyl pills, heroin, scales, and cash.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crash between school bus and garbage truck leaves minor injuries

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) is responding to a crash involving a garbage truck and school bus near Indiana and Laura. According to SVFD there are a few bumps and bruises but no one has significant injuries. All the kids were picked up by parents or taken to school.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after 4...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Monday school closures, delays

Several school districts have closed for the day. Others are running hours late. Here is the list:. Spokane School District: 9 am start for high schools and Libby (no zero hours); 9:30 am start for elementary schools; 10 am start for middle schools; New Tech and Bryant start at their regular times; buses run an hour late; breakfast is available a half-hour prior to the start of school.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho tire and auto repair shops getting busy as snow approaches

HAYDEN, Idaho — It's just been a few days since the last jack-o-lantern candles have been blown out, and Old Man Winter made his first appearance. Friday morning snowfall meant tire and auto shops were packed with customers seeking to exchange their summer treads for winter studs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

