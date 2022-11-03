ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLFY’s Athlete of the Week: Christian McNees

By Karaski Melvin, George Faust
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – KLFY’s Athlete of the Week is wide receiver Christian McNees of St. Thomas More.

On Friday, the Cougars play for the 4-4A district title. A position that STM earned after a big 42-34 win over Westgate and the top-notch play of the wide receiver corp led by McNees.

1st & 10: Week 9 of Acadiana’s High School Football [VIDEO]

Head Coach Jim Hightower recognized the wideout’s quality play.

“Really our wide receiver crew has done a great job,” Hightower said. “Sam [quarterback Sam Altmann] has done a great job of giving them a ball they can catch. Christian is a big playmaker for us this season, and last season.”

McNees told News 10 that “Sam gives me a great ball, and I’m like, I’ve got to make the play. I got to be the guy.”

When STM played against the Tigers, McNees was the guy. McNees totaled seven catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

“Coach was saying all week, we are going to have man coverage. We are going to have to make plays, and Sam and Coach trusted me enough to give me the ball,” McNees said.

KLFY’s Athlete of the Week: Preston Welch

The Cougars’ chance to win the 4-4a district title comes on Friday as they face off with LCA.

