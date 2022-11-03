ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Race: Whitmer v. Dixon

By Eric Lloyd
The first gubernatorial race in state history between two women is tightening in the final five days.

Michigan tends to approve of incumbents. Every governor since the early 1960s earned at least two terms, but as with everything in life, the pandemic and the response has changed everything.

Can Tudor Dixon buck the trend and knock off Gov. Gretchen Whitmer?

“From Day one, I was telling people don’t pay attention to those double-digit polls that are not real,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer started with a lead, no doubt about it. A lead in money raised, in name recognition and four years of governorship experience.

“The other side has no record, and what they have done is contribute to conspiracy theories and misinformation and violent rhetoric,” Whitmer said. “I think that’s incredibly dangerous.”

Her challenger, Dixon, sees it differently.

“I think we’ve done a great job of getting our message out, and I think the person who has been dishonest on the debate stage over and over again, multiple times, and has been called out for it has been Gretchen Whitmer,” Dixon said. “It’s not like she even needs to be called out.”

Dixon is referring to the debates between the two. The first of which really launched Dixon’s stance on education.

“Definitely get the education system back on track,” said Dixon. “We know that our kids are severely behind. We’re more behind than most other states because of the number of months our kids were out of school.”

Dixon called out Whitmer for forcing kids out of schools during the pandemic and students falling behind because of it.

“You know better because your students are the ones who are desperately behind and the test scores have shown that she’s been dishonest about this,” Dixon said at the second debate, directly to parents. “She’s being dishonest about even trying to get into the schools and get the schools back on track.”

“She was accusing me of closing down schools for two years, and that’s just flat-out wrong,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer technically didn’t have the power to close schools after October 2020. But her health department and local school districts did.

“Under my orders, schools were out for three months,” Whitmer said. “And then it went to the local districts who had to make decisions based on what was happening with COVID, based on parent consultation. That’s how it was, that’s just the facts.”

As Election Day nears, the economy also has shifted into the spotlight, including inflation, taxes and jobs.

“Economic development has to be done in a smart, intelligent and prosperous way for the state of Michigan,” said Dixon. “We can’t just grasp at straws because an election is coming.”

The most recent straw would be the Gotion battery plant approved for construction just outside Big Rapids.

“This is the future of automotive. This is where we’re headed. They were being courted by a lot of states all across the country. We won, we won that race,” said Whitmer.

Dixon immediately criticized the move to approve incentive dollars for the company.

“Ultimately, we know that this is $715 million going to a Chinese corporation. We have so many different companies that are building up in the United States of America, but we’re sending our taxpayer dollars to a company that has ties to the Chinese Communist Party,” said Dixon.

Gotion says they have stakeholders in China, the US and Germany. Whitmer says a global economy is going to be convoluted, but the key is to win these deals.

“We are competing with the rest of the country. My opponent will suggest that we have no economic development tools,” said Whitmer. “We will lose every competition if she is governor with that philosophy.”

Whitmer has a record to stand on, but one that can also be attacked.

“We’ve heard several promises from the governor, from even 2018, a sunshine plan, fixed roads and clean water,” said Dixon. “Those were her priorities, and somehow in four years none of those were accomplished.”

“Drivers know there is road construction happening all across the state. People of Benton Harbor know that their water infrastructure has been fixed. My opponent says a lot of things critical of me and what we’ve done, but she’s never offered an alternative solution,” said Whitmer.

It’s already been the most expensive race in state history, and with the final days fading away, the return on investment will be seen next week.

“The other side is an unknown prospect without bringing a lot of experience to the moment,” said Whitmer. “I think that would be a huge mistake for our state.”

“We have to get creative and think outside the box,” said Dixon. “Other states have been successful at it. Gretchen Whitmer does not think outside the box.”

MICHIGAN STATE
