WIBW
K-State stays ranked, falls to No. 23
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football remains in the AP Top 25 poll following its 34-27 loss to Texas on Saturday. The Wildcats are now ranked at No. 23 according to the AP voters, ten spots below their previous No. 13 ranking. K-State is now 6-3 on the season, with three games remaining.
WIBW
AAA Kansas helps Harvesters drive away hunger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we head into this season of giving thanks, a local organization is inviting you to join their effort to “drive away hunger.”. Scott Martin with AAA Kansas and Amy Pinger with Harvesters visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details. People are invited to...
WIBW
Gov. Kelly goes door to door to boost voter turnout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign launched the final stops of her “Meet Me In The Middle” tour aimed at encouraging voters and energizing volunteers in the final days before the election. Gov. Kelly made her rounds across Northeast Kansas with her last campaign stops...
WIBW
K-State researcher awarded $1.9 million to research memory recall, Alzheimer’s
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One K-State researcher has been awarded $1.95 million to research how memory recall affects early-stage Alzheimer’s patients. Kansas State University says a National Institutes of Health grant will help one researcher explore memory recall in healthy adults and early-stage Alzheimer’s disease patients. K-State indicated...
Washburn University professor responds to Halloween costume controversy
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Washburn University Professor accused of an incident involving a costume worn at a Halloween party has sent out an apology on Friday. Holly O’Neill, a professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Science, shared this statement with 27 news: I sincerely apologize for the unfortunate incident […]
WIBW
Parade held in Downtown Topeka to honor local Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Topeka Veterans Parade Sunflower Salute presented by the Military Veteran Project was held this weekend. Community members took over the streets of downtown Topeka as they gathered Saturday morning to honor our local veterans. The parade started at 11 a.m., and the route went from the State Capitol to the main stage on 10th and Kansas. WIBW’s Melissa Brunner and Major Jason Davee once again emceed the event.
WIBW
K-State’s Jeff Mittie earns 600th career win over Central Arkansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats opened their regular season with a 83-43 win over Central Arkansas but more importantly head coach Jeff Mittie notched win number 600 of his career. Gabby Gregory led all scorers with 19 points while Jaelyn Green provided 13 points and Brylee Green added 12...
WIBW
Hundreds turn out for final morning of advance voting Monday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of Shawnee County residents turned out to cast their ballots on Monday morning at the Shawnee County Election Office in south Topeka. Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said some 800 people cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and noon Monday, when advance voting ended at the Shawnee County Election Office, 3420 S.W. Van Buren.
WIBW
Topeka High celebrates Marine Corps’ birthday, honors those served
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka High School JROTC hosted their annual Marine Corps Ball in their cafeteria Saturday. The event celebrated 247 years of the Marine Corps’ existence and honored current military personnel, veterans and those who died in combat. Pictures were taken, dinner and desserts were served...
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
WIBW
Mommy & Me to move to new location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mommy & Me will open the doors at its new location in Topeka, which is more than twice the size of its previous location. Mommy & Me, the mom-and-daughter retailer, says it has moved to a new location in the Capital City and will open for the first time at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at 1930 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite A1.
WIBW
Local Girl Scout earns top honors for elementary school sensory kit project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local Girl Scout has been awarded top honors for her project to deliver sensory kits to an elementary school. The Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri say they wish to send a big congratulations to Ainsley Charest for being awarded the Girl Scout Gold Award - the equivalent of the Boy Scout Eagle Award.
WIBW
Commissioner expects voter turnout to exceed 60% in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Election Commissioner Andrew Howell expects voter turnout to exceed 60% in Shawnee Co. Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says on Monday, Nov. 7, that he expects turnout to exceed 60% for the General Election to be held on Tuesday. For comparison, Howell indicated that in...
World’s Largest Belt Buckle coming soon to small Kansas town
The town of Abilene will soon be laying claim to having the World's Largest Belt Buckle as their project nears completion.
WIBW
Trains, Toy & Railroadiana swap meet takes on Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Over 14 vendors displayed trains and railroadiana from past and present to sell, or have train collectors look at. Trains made out of Legos, N-Gauge trains, H-O, O-Gauge, and antique trains were all on show! Trains from the 1890′s were also on display along with trains that you can control from an iPad.
KCTV 5
‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF
TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families. Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago. KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.
WIBW
Midwest Dream Car Collection hosts Military Month Family Day
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midwest Dream Car Collection hosted Military Month Family Day today in Manhattan. Families could go check out the different vehicles that Fort Riley provided. The day started with a guest speaker Dr. Bob Smith, the head of all museums at Fort Riley. Volunteers said partnering with veterans to do this is a great way to give thanks.
WIBW
No. 13 K-State comes up short in comeback effort against No. 24 Texas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats come up just short in their comeback effort vs. No. 24 Texas at home 34-27. The Longhorns had the edge early, leading 31-10 at the halftime break. Kansas State outscored Texas 17-3 in the second half, but a last-minute fumble ended the Cats’ comeback hopes.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
WIBW
Topeka vendors host holiday craft fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunrise Optimist North Topeka hosted its annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. The ‘Made From the Heart’ craft fair held its 12th annual event. Vendors from Topeka and surrounding areas displayed their homemade gifts and crafts for sale. Julie Hall, a vendor, has been selling her crafts at the fair for years, she said it’s a way to support local businesses.
