Many Destiny 2 Players on PS5 Are Playing the Wrong Version of the Game
Destiny 2 developer Bungie has told players who experience the shooter on PlayStation 5 that they might be playing the "wrong" version of the game. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, many who use Sony's latest console have found themselves getting confused about which version of various games to download that appear across both PS5 and PS4. And while Sony has started doing a better job of labeling each respective platform, it looks like this hasn't prevented Destiny 2 players from upgrading their own version of the game just yet.
Tactics Ogre Reborn Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story
Roam the land of Valeria and shape its history. Keep reading to learn more about Tactics Ogre Reborn, its release date, gameplay, and story. Tactics Ogre: Reborn Release Date: November 11, 20220. Tactics Ogre: Reborn comes out on November 11, 2022. It is available on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5,...
Dead Cells Everyone is Here Volume 2 crossover update – It’s fun
Dead Cells just launched the Everyone is Here Volume 2 crossover update. This crossover brings in well-love characters from well-known indie games. Keep reading to learn more. Yesterday, we talked about the teasers that Motion Twin released for the Everyone is Here Update for Dead Cells. With the update’s release today, Motion Twin also explained what exactly each of these characters does. Admittedly, the previous article was based on the short teasers that Motion Twin uploaded. Now, we can go more in-depth with what exactly each character does.
Cowboy Bebop Roleplaying Game Live on Kickstarter
The Cowboy Bebop tabletop roleplaying game is live on Kickstarter. The crowdfunding campaign for the Cowboy Bebop Roleplaying Game has raised over $350,000 with over a week remaining, making it one of the top-funding RPG Kickstarters of the year. The new game is being developed by Don't Panic Games and Mana Project Studios and places players in the role of a group of bounty hunters working on a score with increasingly dangerous stakes. Also included are rules on how to incorporate key characters from the Cowboy Bebop series into the game, bringing in characters like Spike Spiegel in as either allies or hinderances to the party.
Terraria 1.4.5 update announced, along with Dead Cells crossover
Terraria recently announced the 1.4.5 update, as well as a crossover with Dead Cells. This announcement came alongside Dead Cells’ Everyone is Here Volume 2 crossover update. The post on Terraria’s community forums starts off by announcing The Guide’s arrival in Dead Cells. Afterward, they said that since this is a crossover, Dead Cells content […] The post Terraria 1.4.5 update announced, along with Dead Cells crossover appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Destiny 2 Season 19: Release date, Dungeon, ability changes & all we know
Destiny 2’s Season 19 release date is approaching. Here’s everything we know so far about Destiny 2 Season 19, the final seasonal drop ahead of Lightfall. Destiny 2 has continued to grow since the Witch Queen expansion arrived earlier this year, and Destiny 2 Season 19 will be the final content to arrive before Lightfall.
New Stranger Things game lets you play as Vecna
Stranger Things’ next video game adaptation is a VR title putting the player in the role of Vecna, season 4’s principal bad guy, and expanding his backstory. Stranger Things VR, from Wide Ocean Big Jacket developer Tender Claws, gets the rest of the show’s characters involved by having Vecna invade their memories and dreams. Without giving away too much of the story from the show’s most recent season, Vecna was once a human named Henry Creel, and he has good reason to hate both Eleven and Hawkins National Lab; Stranger Things VR is another chance for him to have his revenge.
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
God of War Ragnarok Review Scores: Easily a GOTY Contender
Definitely an easy pick for Game of the Year, here are what critics say and what the God of War Ragnarok review scores are. There’s no question Santa Monica Studios can deliver a great game. But the original God of War was already a masterpiece, so it’s hard to imagine that even they could top that. But that’s exactly what they’ve done: they’ve used the foundations laid out in God of War, kept the same formulas that worked before, and added new things to keep the product fresh. Furthermore, the gripping story of Kratos and Atreus continues as they go on a collision course with the greatest of the Norse gods, as the two try to grapple with fate as they find a way to prevent Ragnarok. The combination of an engaging, very personal story with fun gameplay makes for yet another great game that would definitely make critics think twice on which to pick as the Game of the Year for 2022. Let’s take a look at what critics have to say and what the God of War Ragnarok review scores look like.
Dead Cells crossover – Terraria, Risk of Rain, Slay the Spire, more
As it turns out, the Dead Cells crossover involved more games than we thought. Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming crossover with Terraria, Risk of Rain, Slay the Spire, Hotline Miami, Katana Zero, and Shovel Knight. We had previously covered the teased Terraria crossover. However, as Motion Twin, Dead Cells’ developers, revealed the […] The post Dead Cells crossover – Terraria, Risk of Rain, Slay the Spire, more appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Stranger Things Video Game Surprise Released by Netflix
Today is Stranger Things Day, and Netflix has been dropping a number of different announcements to celebrate. The latest is Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, a new game that's available exclusively to all Netflix subscribers! As its name implies, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales mixes puzzle action with the Stranger Things property. Netflix describes the game as a "match-3 puzzle RPG" in which players must recruit characters from the show as they face-off against villains like the Demogorgon, the Mind Flayer, and more. The game's graphics are also meant to evoke the style of a Saturday Morning cartoon.
One of Steam's most addictive PC indie hits is coming to Xbox Game Pass very soon
Microsoft revealed the latest list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass across PC, Xbox, and the cloud for November 2022.
