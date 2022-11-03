Definitely an easy pick for Game of the Year, here are what critics say and what the God of War Ragnarok review scores are. There’s no question Santa Monica Studios can deliver a great game. But the original God of War was already a masterpiece, so it’s hard to imagine that even they could top that. But that’s exactly what they’ve done: they’ve used the foundations laid out in God of War, kept the same formulas that worked before, and added new things to keep the product fresh. Furthermore, the gripping story of Kratos and Atreus continues as they go on a collision course with the greatest of the Norse gods, as the two try to grapple with fate as they find a way to prevent Ragnarok. The combination of an engaging, very personal story with fun gameplay makes for yet another great game that would definitely make critics think twice on which to pick as the Game of the Year for 2022. Let’s take a look at what critics have to say and what the God of War Ragnarok review scores look like.

