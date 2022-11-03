ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

Suspect search continues after Henry County detention officer shot; Another wanted for allegedly aiding fugitive

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The search is still underway for a suspect wanted after a shooting left a detention officer injured and another person dead last Friday at a McDonough apartment complex. However, two people are in custody and another person is wanted for allegedly helping the wanted suspect, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Monday.
Updated: Calhoun Police Investigating Child death from Gunshot Wound

According to a report by the Gordon Gazette, the Calhoun Police Department has identified the 6-year-old killed from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, November 5 as Zi Zi Olmstead. No additional information on the shooting has been released, and the Calhoun Police Department confirms the investigation is still active.
Polk Jail report – Monday, November 7, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, November 7, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, November 7, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Man shot, killed during stolen car investigation, GBI says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed by a DeKalb County police officer following an investigation into a stolen car in his driveway, Georgia Bureau Investigation reported on Saturday. DeKalb County Police Department officers were sent in uniform to Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain regarding a stolen...
GSP charges White County man in January traffic death

A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
Family of 10 displaced in Lawrenceville house fire

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A family of 10 was displaced early Monday morning in Lawrenceville after a house fire, the county fire and emergency service said. According to Gwinnett Fire, the incident occurred on Montrose Court SW around 3 a.m. The county said the fire displaced a family of six...
Georgia family says a needle was found in daughter's Halloween candy

CANTON, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents about a scary and potentially dangerous surprise that was found in Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department say families in the Great Sky neighborhood found sewing needles jabbed into candy bars picked up on Halloween. Leslie Thames says her...
