'We heard screaming and the children running' | Car plows into DeKalb prep school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Students and school officials at Ivy Preparatory Academy in DeKalb County experienced some scary moments after a car crashed into their building on Monday. “I’m not sure what was on his mind, I do know that he ran into a classroom of students and that’s...
Suspect search continues after Henry County detention officer shot; Another wanted for allegedly aiding fugitive
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The search is still underway for a suspect wanted after a shooting left a detention officer injured and another person dead last Friday at a McDonough apartment complex. However, two people are in custody and another person is wanted for allegedly helping the wanted suspect, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Monday.
Multiple injured, juvenile detained after apartment fire in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A total of 33 residents at an apartment complex in DeKalb County have been displaced and two injured after a fire early Monday morning. Fire officials said this all happened at a complex on Glenwood Road. DeKalb Police said a juvenile has been detained as...
wrganews.com
Updated: Calhoun Police Investigating Child death from Gunshot Wound
According to a report by the Gordon Gazette, the Calhoun Police Department has identified the 6-year-old killed from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, November 5 as Zi Zi Olmstead. No additional information on the shooting has been released, and the Calhoun Police Department confirms the investigation is still active.
fox5atlanta.com
Police warning residents about rash of car break-ins in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are sending a stern warning to car owners after a rash of thefts in multiple neighborhoods in just one night. Officials say between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Saturday, around 50 cars were ransacked in the Douglasville neighborhoods of Cedar Forest Drive, Braylen Manor Drive, and Chicago Park.
Deputies arrest man they say pretended to rob vape shop for YouTube video
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested the man they say pretended to rob a vape shop for an online video. Brandon McMahon, 18, has been charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery, according to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Surveillance...
Suspect arrested in Alabama faces felony charges in multiple metro Atlanta counties, authorities say
CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A suspect arrested in Alabama over the weekend will be extradited to Georgia in connection to multiple felony charges in Coweta County, Fulton County and Chattahoochee Hills, according to police. Last Friday,...
'He's just not himself' | Child detained after DeKalb County apartment engulfs in flames
ATLANTA — A Dekalb County mother said her 12-year-old was arrested after allegedly setting a fire forcing more than two dozen people out of their homes. Naomi Lily said her son woke her up around 4 a.m. Monday when the fire started inside her apartment off Glenwood Road in Decatur.
3 juveniles, driver injured after car crashes into DeKalb County prep school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A car drove into Ivy Preparatory Academy in DeKalb County Monday morning, according to police. At this time, very little is known about the situation; however, police said three juveniles were injured as a result of the accident. Thankfully, officers said none of the injuries are life-threatening.
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
New details in Douglas County homicide reveal wanted suspect was out on bond
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the victim in Friday night’s homicide died from blunt force trauma. Authorities said Kaleshia Lyons suffered from injuries to her face. Sheriff Tim Pounds said Harold Dakers is accused of killing Lyons. Sheriff Pounds said the two...
The Citizen Online
6 boys in 2 vehicles arrested after chases from Fayetteville to Peachtree City
Vehicle chases involving two vehicles that began in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 continued south of the city and resulted in six male teens from Clayton County taken into custody. Two other teens who escaped on foot were arrested after making their way into Peachtree City. All six Clayton teens were ages 15 and 16.
Man wanted over homicide arrested after domestic dispute call to APD
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A man wanted on a homicide warrant from MARTA Police was arrested by Atlanta Police officers after being briefly barricaded in an apartment overnight. Authorities were called to a home along Howell Street SE...
Polk Jail report – Monday, November 7, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, November 7, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, November 7, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Man shot, killed during stolen car investigation, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed by a DeKalb County police officer following an investigation into a stolen car in his driveway, Georgia Bureau Investigation reported on Saturday. DeKalb County Police Department officers were sent in uniform to Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain regarding a stolen...
accesswdun.com
GSP charges White County man in January traffic death
A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
Family of 10 displaced in Lawrenceville house fire
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A family of 10 was displaced early Monday morning in Lawrenceville after a house fire, the county fire and emergency service said. According to Gwinnett Fire, the incident occurred on Montrose Court SW around 3 a.m. The county said the fire displaced a family of six...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia family says a needle was found in daughter's Halloween candy
CANTON, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents about a scary and potentially dangerous surprise that was found in Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department say families in the Great Sky neighborhood found sewing needles jabbed into candy bars picked up on Halloween. Leslie Thames says her...
Two sent to hospital after argument leads to shooting in Old Fourth Ward, police say
ATLANTA — Two men are in the hospital recovering after an argument turned violent Saturday night, police say. Atlanta Police said two groups got into an argument around 3 a.m. on Gartrell Street in the Old Fourth Ward area. One group was apparently in a car, while another was...
2 shot, hurt in parking lot of DeKalb apartment complex, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were hurt in a shooting while they were working on a car at a DeKalb County apartment complex, according to police. DeKalb Police said it happened at 2:08 p.m. at the Eagles Run Apartments at 2000 Bouldercrest Road. The location is not far from Gresham Park.
