Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Robert Griffin III - and 10 Lucky Fans - as Owners of Washington Commanders?
How does this idea compete with a bidding group that could be led by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and entertainment mogul Jay-Z? It probably doesn't. But that shouldn't stop RGIII and 10 new best friends from dreaming about it.
Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z to make offer for Commanders: report
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z are set to joint forces to make a bid to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders, according to the New York Post.
Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z make $6 billion push to purchase Washington Commanders
Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z are the early frontrunners to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder with a potential price tag of $6 billion. Just a few short years ago, Dan Snyder told the public that he’d never change the team’s name. It’s changed twice. He said that he’d never sell the team. But after a congressional investigation into the corporate culture of sexual harassment and now a criminal investigation into the Commanders’ business practices, Snyder announced that he had hired Bank of America to explore selling the team.
Billionaire Byron Allen Makes History With Most Expensive Home Purchase by an African American in the U.S.
The media mogul has purchased a home in Malibu's Paradise Cove for $100 million, the neighborhood's most expensive real estate transaction this year. Malibu’s Paradise Cove neighborhood is getting a new resident: billionaire media mogul Byron Allen. The Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios chairman and CEO,...
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
(NEXSTAR) – After nearly three months without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has surpassed $1 billion for the second time in game history. While some numbers have a better chance of being winners, it seems where you buy your tickets can also impact your chances. Powerball has been played...
Texas Pete hot sauce sued after consumer learns product is made in North Carolina
A California man claims that hot sauce maker Texas Pete is using false advertising to sell its sauce after he learned the product was made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he was late to a conservative event because a door on his private jet fell off
Lindell told Insider the door to his private jet's luggage storage fell off the rollers before a flight from Texas to Missouri.
Jared and Ivanka’s Multi-Million Dollar Florida Mansion is nothing like his Baltimore apartments.
36 Indian Creek Island Rd.(via realtor.com) After the Trump family fled New York City and Washington D.C. for permanent homes in Florida, Jared and Ivanka settled on Indian Creek Island, a high-security area known as the "Billionaire Bunker”, near Miami. It was originally reported that the couple purchased a two-acre waterfront lot for $32 million on Dec. 17th, 2020, from Julio Iglesias, located at 4 Indian Creek Island Rd., however Florida’s voter records show Jared lists his mailing address as 36 Indian Creek Island Rd, while voter records show Ivanka’s home address as 8955 Collins Ave Unit 201 Surfside, Fl. which is known to be the condo the couple rented when first moving to the Miami area.
Jeff Bezos sued by former housekeeper over working conditions at Seattle mansion
Jeff Bezos sued by ex-housekeeper for alleged racial bias, 'unsafe' conditions. Jeff Bezos has been sued by a former housekeeper who claims employees at his Seattle mansion had to climb out of a window to use a toilet. Mercedes Wedaa filed the lawsuit against the Amazon billionaire claiming “unsafe and...
Daylight saving time: These states want to stop changing the clocks twice a year
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
Dreaming of $1.5B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — You thought you were a sure bet for Wednesday night’s estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but alas, there was no big winner. But now, with an even more massive $1.5 billion prize up for grabs Saturday night, players might be smart to dream of an annuity, rather than a truckload of cash.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
How Much Is Dr. Oz Worth?
Dr. Mehmet Oz, 61, cardiothoracic surgeon, professor, television personality and best-selling author, is hoping to add a new title to his resume: senator. He is in a tight race against Democrat John...
MSNBC Drops Weekend Host Tiffany Cross — Sources Say Due To ‘Castrate Florida’ Comment
The NBCUniversal-owned cable news network has dropped MSNBC weekend host Tiffany D. Cross after two years of presiding over “The Cross Connection.”. According to Variety, MSNBC has decided not to renew Cross’ contract and will invite a rotating lineup of guest anchors to host the show until a replacement is found.
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
CNBC
Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas
New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
DOJ to monitor voting sites in these 64 cities and counties
The Justice Department announced on Monday that it would monitor election sites in 24 different states around the country on Tuesday to ensure compliance with voting rights laws.
NBC Sports
Company founded by Thurman Thomas will oversee construction of new Bills stadium
The process for building the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be overseen by a former Buffalo Bills superstar. Via the Buffalo News, 34 Group, a company owned by Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas, will work with Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction to serve as the general contractors for the facility that will replace the team’s long-time home.
ESPN
Kevin Durant wants to join Commanders' new ownership group
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kevin Durant, a lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders, says he is hopeful that he can be part of the organization's new ownership group if the opportunity ever presented itself. The Brooklyn Nets star forward follows the Commanders religiously and is waiting to see what happens with...
