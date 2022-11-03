ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FanSided

Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z make $6 billion push to purchase Washington Commanders

Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z are the early frontrunners to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder with a potential price tag of $6 billion. Just a few short years ago, Dan Snyder told the public that he’d never change the team’s name. It’s changed twice. He said that he’d never sell the team. But after a congressional investigation into the corporate culture of sexual harassment and now a criminal investigation into the Commanders’ business practices, Snyder announced that he had hired Bank of America to explore selling the team.
WASHINGTON, DC
Matthew C. Woodruff

Jared and Ivanka’s Multi-Million Dollar Florida Mansion is nothing like his Baltimore apartments.

36 Indian Creek Island Rd.(via realtor.com) After the Trump family fled New York City and Washington D.C. for permanent homes in Florida, Jared and Ivanka settled on Indian Creek Island, a high-security area known as the "Billionaire Bunker”, near Miami. It was originally reported that the couple purchased a two-acre waterfront lot for $32 million on Dec. 17th, 2020, from Julio Iglesias, located at 4 Indian Creek Island Rd., however Florida’s voter records show Jared lists his mailing address as 36 Indian Creek Island Rd, while voter records show Ivanka’s home address as 8955 Collins Ave Unit 201 Surfside, Fl. which is known to be the condo the couple rented when first moving to the Miami area.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Washington

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas

New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NBC Sports

Company founded by Thurman Thomas will oversee construction of new Bills stadium

The process for building the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be overseen by a former Buffalo Bills superstar. Via the Buffalo News, 34 Group, a company owned by Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas, will work with Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction to serve as the general contractors for the facility that will replace the team’s long-time home.
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Kevin Durant wants to join Commanders' new ownership group

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kevin Durant, a lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders, says he is hopeful that he can be part of the organization's new ownership group if the opportunity ever presented itself. The Brooklyn Nets star forward follows the Commanders religiously and is waiting to see what happens with...
WASHINGTON, DC

