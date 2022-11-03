ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Obituary: Conaway, Larry Nelson

Larry Nelson Conaway, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late A Herman and Wilma Mae (Martin) Conaway. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and was a healthcare administrator for several nursing homes, including the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Via, Virginia R.

Virginia R. Via of Maple Shade Drive, Devola, and Glenwood Retirement Community, Marietta, died at 1:13 PM on November 4, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. Jinny was born December 22, 1924, in New Jersey to George F. and Helen Drum. She attended Ohio University, where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. After graduation, she moved to Marietta, where she and a sorority sister (both skilled seamstresses) opened a dress shop.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Sunset Funeral Homes to be named a Purple Heart Cemetery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One funeral home in the Mid-Ohio Valley is getting a high honor. Sunset Funeral Homes will be named a Purple Heart Cemetery and will be first in both the Mid-Ohio Valley and West Virginia to earn this honor. Funeral homes general manger, Dwight Ullman says that...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Kameron Beck signs to play softball at Potomac State College

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown High School senior Kameron Beck has made the decision to sign on to play softball at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia. Kameron is an all-state infielder for the Williamstown Yellow Jackets, and will continue her career as a Catamount. Kameron was joined...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Memorial concert held to honor the late Eric Seevers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A concert was held in memory of Eric Seevers at the Adelphia Music Hall in Marietta. Seevers was one of the people in the plane that crashed on October 18th in Marietta. Eric loved music and was apart of the group Liecus. Ric DeRubeis talked about...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Riggs, Linda Kay

Linda Kay Riggs, 75, of Vienna, WV, peacefully passed away November 4, 2022, at WVU hospital in Parkersburg while surrounded by family and friends. Born Linda Lou Kay, on March 11, 1947, in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter and only child of the late Harry R. Kay and Jessie O. (Kessel) Kay of Evans. She grew up in Jackson County, where she graduated from Ripley High School in 1965.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Belpre City Schools Levy back on the ballot

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Some people in Belpre are divided on the Belpre City Schools Levy that is on the ballot. The schools levy would have the state of Ohio contribute a little over $22 million to the school buildings. People against the levy are saying that they will be...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Meigs County woman loses life in motorcycle accident

RACINE — A woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in Meigs County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport, was riding on a motorcycle driven by Randall Nichols, 37, of Portland on County Road 28, Apple Grove Dorcas Road, the patrol said.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

One person killed in motorcycle accident in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Meigs County early Saturday. Saturday at 12:14 P.M., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash on County Road 28 in Meigs County, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. That...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Colorado Newsline

Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends

In the wake of major coal ash spills from power plant containment ponds in Tennessee and into the Dan River along the North Carolina and Virginia border, the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 laid out the first federal rules for managing the ash, one of the nation’s largest waste streams, and the toxins it […] The post Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CHESHIRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Helen M.

Helen M. Smith, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away at the Camden Clark Medical Center on November 4, 2022. She was born August 19, 1946, in Marlinton, WV, the daughter of the late Reid “Mac” and Gertrude “Bing” Grubbs McNeill. Helen loved Elvis and collecting different trinkets...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy