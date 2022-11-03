ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Nebraskan

UNL graduate running for third term on Nebraska Legislature

With a proclaimed “common sense” leadership style, Danielle Conrad hopes to secure a position in Nebraska State Legislature following the November 8 midterm elections. Conrad was elected to the Legislature in 2006 and was re-elected in 2010. During her years in the Legislature, she supported the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, voted for the largest tax cut in Nebraska history and fought human trafficking and the opioid crisis, according to her campaign website.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

Youngest city council member ready for next step in Nebraska Legislature

Middle school social worker, mental health therapist and Lincoln City Council member James Michael Bowers is running for a spot on the Nebraska Legislature in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Bowers said his time working as a social worker and seeing the flaws in the child welfare system is what...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

What to do if you run into problems at the polls in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday is Election Day, the culmination of a long campaign. In addition to determining Nebraska’s next governor and our representatives in Congress, requiring voters to have identification and increasing the minimum wage are also on the table. A nonpartisan watchdog group is offering help...
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Nebraska Legislature Facing Major Prison Decisions

The prison population in Nebraska is near one hundred sixty percent of capacity and growing. That presents a problem for the legislature where there has been consideration of a new prison that could cost nearly three hundred million dollars. District 40 Senate candidate Keith Kube of Crofton says failures in...
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Property Taxes Critical Issue for Next Nebraska Legislative Session

The complaints about ag property taxes in Nebraska may lead to a change in how they are formulated. District 40 Senate candidate Barry DeKay of Niobrara says neighbors are bidding up land prices now….. DeKay says the productivity model for land assessments would be a better process…. DeKay...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Report on state tax incentives shows costs outweigh benefits

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) -The projected tax breaks provided by a major state economic incentive program far outstrips the tax revenue benefits of the program, a new state Revenue Department report indicates. The estimated tax credits to be provided via the Nebraska Advantage Act in fiscal year 2022-23 was $93.4...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Iowa's election leader says Voter ID & audits key to confidence

OMAHA, Neb. — More than 15% of registered Iowa voters have already cast their ballot, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. About 350,000 ballots have been turned in of the state's 2.2 million voters, which is 95% of the absentee ballots mailed out. "I'm not sure this...
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Two who served on Lincoln City Council now competing for Nebraska legislative seat

Roy Christensen and Jane Raybould, who served on the Lincoln City Council together for six years, are now vying for the District 28 seat in the Legislature. In a general election season marked by often heated state and local races, both candidates have said they dislike negative campaigning and have largely avoided attacking each other, despite their often heated exchanges from the City Council dais.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Toss up: Don Bacon, Tony Vargas make final pitch to voters

OMAHA, Neb. — The race between Congressman Don Bacon and candidate Tony Vargas is one of the few dozen toss-up races across the country. They made their final stretch of pitches to voters Monday. UNO political science expert Randall Adkins says a "pretty evenly divided" forced the incumbent congressman...
NEBRASKA STATE
athleticbusiness.com

Nebraska Cracking Down on Alcohol in Student Section at Football Games

The University of Nebraska athletic department has warned students that increased security in the student section at Memorial Stadium will be targeting alcohol possession and consumption, as well as other misconduct, for the remainder of the season. As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, senior associate athletic director Brandon Meier...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects

Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Voter Data: Republicans widen registration lead in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — For only the second time in 2022, Nebraska Democrats gained voters over a one-month period, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Republicans. According to the Secretary of State's website, Nebraska added 1,790 registered voters in October, including 171 Democrats. That was third highest among the parties.
NEBRASKA STATE

