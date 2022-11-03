Read full article on original website
Daily Nebraskan
UNL graduate running for third term on Nebraska Legislature
With a proclaimed “common sense” leadership style, Danielle Conrad hopes to secure a position in Nebraska State Legislature following the November 8 midterm elections. Conrad was elected to the Legislature in 2006 and was re-elected in 2010. During her years in the Legislature, she supported the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, voted for the largest tax cut in Nebraska history and fought human trafficking and the opioid crisis, according to her campaign website.
KETV.com
Two former teachers go head-to-head for OPS board subdistrict 6 seat
OMAHA, Neb. — It is old school experience versus new school enthusiasm in the race to represent subdistrict 6 on the OPS board. "I'm the voice that keeps talking," said Nancy Kratky, the incumbent who has sat on the board for 22 years. Kratky, an OPS grad, taught for...
Daily Nebraskan
Youngest city council member ready for next step in Nebraska Legislature
Middle school social worker, mental health therapist and Lincoln City Council member James Michael Bowers is running for a spot on the Nebraska Legislature in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Bowers said his time working as a social worker and seeing the flaws in the child welfare system is what...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska election officials say poll watcher numbers are normal amid rising national concerns
LINCOLN — While several states are bracing for potential conflicts with hostile poll watchers on Election Day, election officials in Nebraska don’t share the same concerns. Election commissioners from Nebraska’s two most populous counties — Douglas and Lancaster — both said the number of volunteer poll watchers that...
klkntv.com
What to do if you run into problems at the polls in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday is Election Day, the culmination of a long campaign. In addition to determining Nebraska’s next governor and our representatives in Congress, requiring voters to have identification and increasing the minimum wage are also on the table. A nonpartisan watchdog group is offering help...
wnax.com
Nebraska Legislature Facing Major Prison Decisions
The prison population in Nebraska is near one hundred sixty percent of capacity and growing. That presents a problem for the legislature where there has been consideration of a new prison that could cost nearly three hundred million dollars. District 40 Senate candidate Keith Kube of Crofton says failures in...
KETV.com
Early voting creates long lines at Douglas County Election Commission
OMAHA, Neb. — Lines stretched out the door Monday at the Douglas County Election Commission office as voters took advantage of the final day to vote early in the November election. Polls in Nebraska open Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. CT, 7:00 a.m. MT. Iowa voters have from 7:00 a.m....
wnax.com
Property Taxes Critical Issue for Next Nebraska Legislative Session
The complaints about ag property taxes in Nebraska may lead to a change in how they are formulated. District 40 Senate candidate Barry DeKay of Niobrara says neighbors are bidding up land prices now….. DeKay says the productivity model for land assessments would be a better process…. DeKay...
doniphanherald.com
Voter ID on the ballot, but Nebraska Legislature would determine details of the law
On Tuesday, Nebraskans will be asked whether they want to change the state constitution to require voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot in all future elections. But what will constitute a valid form of photo ID and how voters will be required to present it before voting...
Remains of a familiar Capitol peregrine falcon found in Lincoln yard
LINCOLN — A longtime feathered friend of the State Capitol, 19/K, has been confirmed dead. A Lincoln resident recently discovered the remains of a male peregrine falcon in a yard. Nebraska Game and Parks NonGame Bird Program Manager Joel Jorgensen confirmed that it was 19/K, who had been a...
KSNB Local4
Report on state tax incentives shows costs outweigh benefits
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) -The projected tax breaks provided by a major state economic incentive program far outstrips the tax revenue benefits of the program, a new state Revenue Department report indicates. The estimated tax credits to be provided via the Nebraska Advantage Act in fiscal year 2022-23 was $93.4...
KETV.com
Iowa's election leader says Voter ID & audits key to confidence
OMAHA, Neb. — More than 15% of registered Iowa voters have already cast their ballot, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. About 350,000 ballots have been turned in of the state's 2.2 million voters, which is 95% of the absentee ballots mailed out. "I'm not sure this...
doniphanherald.com
Two who served on Lincoln City Council now competing for Nebraska legislative seat
Roy Christensen and Jane Raybould, who served on the Lincoln City Council together for six years, are now vying for the District 28 seat in the Legislature. In a general election season marked by often heated state and local races, both candidates have said they dislike negative campaigning and have largely avoided attacking each other, despite their often heated exchanges from the City Council dais.
klkntv.com
Civic Nebraska warns against voter intimidation ahead of Tuesday’s election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Political organizations are gearing up for the mid-term election on Tuesday. Civic Nebraska released a guide on how to spot voter intimidation at the polls. The guide makes it clear that voter intimidation is illegal, as the First Amendment does not protect intimidation in the...
KETV.com
Toss up: Don Bacon, Tony Vargas make final pitch to voters
OMAHA, Neb. — The race between Congressman Don Bacon and candidate Tony Vargas is one of the few dozen toss-up races across the country. They made their final stretch of pitches to voters Monday. UNO political science expert Randall Adkins says a "pretty evenly divided" forced the incumbent congressman...
KETV.com
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win a record jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated, record $1.9 billion. There have been 40 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner, ballooning the jackpot to the largest in U.S. history.
klkntv.com
Nebraska group supporting Native American kids holds first in-person fundraiser
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Indian Child Welfare Coalition held its first in-person fundraiser at the Indian Center on Friday. The nonprofit, started in 2019, had not been able to host a live event until now due to COVID-19. The fundraiser cost $25 a ticket, which bought food,...
athleticbusiness.com
Nebraska Cracking Down on Alcohol in Student Section at Football Games
The University of Nebraska athletic department has warned students that increased security in the student section at Memorial Stadium will be targeting alcohol possession and consumption, as well as other misconduct, for the remainder of the season. As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, senior associate athletic director Brandon Meier...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
KETV.com
Voter Data: Republicans widen registration lead in Nebraska and Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — For only the second time in 2022, Nebraska Democrats gained voters over a one-month period, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Republicans. According to the Secretary of State's website, Nebraska added 1,790 registered voters in October, including 171 Democrats. That was third highest among the parties.
