KTRE
TxDOT ‘End the Streak’ campaign aims to stop traffic deaths
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nov. 7 marks 22 years since the last time no one died on any Texas roadway. According to TxDOT, since then there have been almost 80,000 roadway fatalities across the state, and about 10 people die each day from crashes in Texas. In an effort to...
KTRE
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
KTRE
Mount Vernon hosts Tatum in first-round matchup in Game of Week
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - The road to AT&T stadium and the UIL football playoffs starts this week with the bi-district round. The Red Zone Game of the Week for the bi-district round will see Mount Vernon meet up with Tatum in Mount Pleasant Friday night. Mount Vernon enters the...
