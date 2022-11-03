Read full article on original website
Related
5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week
We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Lyft Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
LYFT - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q3 earnings on November 7th, after the market close. Lyft offers an on-demand ride-hailing platform for consumers in the United States and Canada. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of a C.
NiSource (NI) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Narrows 2022 View
NI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter’s earnings by a penny, respectively. On a GAAP basis, NiSource reported third-quarter 2022 EPS of 12 cents, on par with the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Why Is Community Health (CYH) Up 27.8% Despite Q3 Earnings Miss?
CYH - Free Report) shares have jumped 27.8% since it reported its third-quarter earnings on Oct 26, 2022. Despite reporting weak third-quarter results, investors were likely impressed by the company’s cost-containment efforts in the face of inflation, which brought down its cost of supplies. Further, the company stuck to its previous guidance, despite taking a hit from Hurricane Ian in the third quarter, showing resilience.
USA Compression (USAC) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Lag
USAC - Free Report) shares have gone up by 0.9% since its third-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 1. This slight rise could be attributed to the Austin, TX-based independent natural gas compression services provider’s sales for the reported quarter, which increased on a year-over-year basis. Behind the Earnings Headlines.
Wayfair (W) Q3 Loss Matches Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
W - Free Report) reported a non-GAAP loss of $2.11 per share for third-quarter 2022, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure worsened from the loss of $1.94 in the previous quarter. Also, it compares unfavorably with the earnings of 14 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Total net revenues...
Adient (ADNT) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y
ADNT - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of 53 cents in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. The bottom line reversed from the year-ago loss of 24 cents per share. The outperformance stemmed from higher-than-anticipated sales from the Americas and Asia segments and profitability in the Americas segment.
Under Armour (UAA) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Trims FY23 View
UAA - Free Report) came up with second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While revenues grew year over year, adjusted quarterly earnings declined from the year-ago period. The impact of supply-chain disruptions and higher promotions was visible in the sportswear maker’s...
Blachem (BCPC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
BCPC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.92 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.29%. A...
CNX Resources (CNX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
CNX - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 54 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate earnings of 72 cents by 175%. In the year-ago quarter, CNX Resources reported earnings of 74 cents per share. Revenues. CNX Resources’ third-quarter revenues of $476 million missed the Zacks...
Phillips 66 (PSX) Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Refining Margins
PSX - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $6.46, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98. The bottom line also improved from $3.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. Strong quarterly earnings can be attributed to robust refining margins worldwide. Phillips 66 Price, Consensus and...
Eli Lilly (LLY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
LLY - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 30.56%. This large drugmaker’s earnings performance has been rather weak, with the company missing earnings expectations in three of the last four...
Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FOUR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.76%. A...
OUTFRONT Media's (OUT) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates
OUT - Free Report) lost 3.87% during Nov 4 regular trading session on the NYSE after the company reported dismal results for third-quarter 2022. OUT reported third-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 53 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The figure was also a cent lower than the prior-year quarter’s tally.
Euronet's (EEFT) Stock Up 8% on Q3 Earnings and Revenue Beat
EEFT - Free Report) shares have gained 8% since third-quarter 2022 earnings were reported on Oct 20, wherein earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from strong performances by EEFT’s EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer segments. However, the upside was partly offset by elevated operating expenses.
Service Corporation (SCI) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note
SCI - Free Report) is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $879.9 million, suggesting a decline of 14.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Why ITT Shares Are Up Nearly 5% Since Q3 Earnings Release
ITT Inc.’s (. ITT - Free Report) shares have gained 4.8% since the third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 3. Earnings beat coupled with the company’s improved outlook for 2022 revenues seems to have pleased investors. ITT’s third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of...
Regency Centers (REG) Q3 FFO Declines, Revenues Beat, View Up
REG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 core operating earnings per share were 94 cents, falling 2.1% year over year. The company reported NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) of $1.01, which declined 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95 cents. Total revenues of $303.9 million...
Waste Connections (WCN) Stock Gains 5% on Q3 Earnings Beat
WCN - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Raised 2022 revenue outlook motivated investors as the stock has risen 5% since the earnings release on Nov 2. Full-year revenues are estimated at $7.190 billion (previous view: $7.125 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is below the raised guidance of $7.17 billion.
