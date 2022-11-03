ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Jimmy Fallon will reprise ‘Almost Famous’ role on Broadway: Cameron Crowe confirms

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09BRiO_0ixwpjKo00

Jimmy Fallon is going to Broadway! Director Cameron Crowe has officially announced that the TV host will make an appearance in the adaptation of his ‘Almost Famous’ film.

Crowe invited Jimmy to reprise his role as band manager Dennis Hope from the 2000 movie, and it seems he had no second thoughts and decided to accept the invitation almost instantly.

“I’m in! I would absolutely,” Fallon said to the director. However he would not be a permanent addition to the cast, and would instead be in the production occasionally.

“In the spirit of the musical and the cast being our ‘band,’ we love the idea of our favorites and future favorites dropping in to ‘jam,’” Cameron said. “The whole thing began with Jimmy - as the link between the two (film and musical) casts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30EGYC_0ixwpjKo00 GettyImages

Fans of the movie remember that ‘Almost Famous’ is loosely based on the life of Cameron, following the story of a young journalist, who writes for Rolling Stone magazine in the 1970s.

MSNBC journalist John Heilemann also says he is interested in playing the role of David Felton, played by Rainn Wilson in the movie. The Broadway musical will be making its debut on Thursday night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Weird Al Jankovic talks about romance with Madonna

“Weird: The Al Jankovic Story” is a biopic, but it’s not really a biopic. The movie, starring Daniel Radcliffe as Jankovic, tells the “exaggerated true story” of Weird Al, a musician that grew impossiblty famous after making comedy songs and pastiche music. A big part of the movie’s story is his romance with Madonna, played by Evan Rachel Wood. Was any of that real?
HOLAUSA

George Lopez gets serious about therapy and the trauma he caused his daughter

George Lopez is one of the most beloved Latino comedians in the United States; when it comes to owning responsibility for the trauma he caused his daughter, Maya Lopez, he gets serious. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 61-year-old actor spoke about therapy and how it helped their father-daughter relationship.
The Independent

Brittany Snow, Taika Waititi, and more celeb friends congratulate Rebel Wilson after baby news

Rebel Wilson’s famous friends have rushed to congratulate her after she announced the birth of her first child via surrogate.The comedian shared the news on Instagram on Monday (7 November) with a photograph of her newborn, named Royce Lilian.She wrote in the caption: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lilian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”Celebrity friends were quick to congratulate Wilson and welcome the new arrival, with some of her Pitch Perfect co-stars declaring themselves Royce’s new “aunties”.Brittany Snow...
HOLAUSA

Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video

Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
HOLAUSA

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi sing some Taylor Swift together

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are in on the Taylor Swift craze. Brown shared an Instagram post sharing some of the highlights of the past six months, including playing video games, hanging out with friends, and sing alongs in the car with her boyfriend. The post kicks off with...
HOLAUSA

Selena, Ritchie Valens, and more celebrities that died young

This week has been one plagued by unexpected tragedies. Lee Jihan, a young K-pop star, died in a Halloween crowd surge in Itaewon, Seoul. Takeoff, one-third of the popular rap group Migos, was killed in a shooting. Both deaths have rattled the entertainment industry, from the east...
HOLAUSA

Selena Gomez is launching a radio channel: What to expect

Selena Gomez has her own radio channel! SiriusXM announced on Thursday the launch of Selena Gomez Radio. The limited-run channel is presented and curated by the 30-year-old singer herself. RELATED: Selena Gomez doesn’t plan on watching her documentary again: ‘It’s triggering’ Selena Gomez Radio...
HOLAUSA

Johnny Depp will join Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show

Johnny Depp is joining Rihanna on the runway. According to a report from TMZ, Depp is confirmed for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show and will be one of the evening’s surprise guests, much like celebrities that have been featured in years past. RELATED: Johnny...
HOLAUSA

Why Kanye West is taking 30-day cleanse, including not talking

Kanye West has revealed the extreme measures he is taking, after getting involved in some controversial and offensive remarks. The rapper explained that he is taking a 30-day cleanse that includes “a verbal fast.” The former Billionaire took to social media to share his cleanse with his fans...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy