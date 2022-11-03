Read full article on original website
Battery Specialist StoreDot Says Solid-State Batteries Are Still A Decade Away
Solid-state batteries have been touted as the way forward for quite some time, and many automakers have backed the idea, funding research to bring them closer to implementing the technology. BMW even expects to debut the technology before 2030. But, according to the extreme fast charge battery specialists, StoreDot, solid-state...
Electric Honda Type R Models Will Rely On Solid-State Batteries
The Type R nameplate is hugely important to Honda and has become a cornerstone of the brand's performance offerings. The Civic Type R, for example, is a symbol of engineering excellence, and the hot hatch all its rivals aspire to be. But what will come of it as the industry pivots to electromobility?
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Honda Won't Build Fake Manuals For Its EV Models
Electric vehicles are well-known for blistering acceleration. The maximum torque is delivered from 1 rpm, and the power isn't transferred to the wheels via anything as rudimentary as a gearbox. It's just a constant delivery of copious amounts of torque. But the above is also one of the criticisms often...
The World's First G82 BMW M4 Pickup Looks Wild
Say hello to the M4Maloo, or M4LOO, if you prefer. This is a G82 BMW M4 that has had half of its body cut away to create a pickup (or ute) and is the first such creation on this platform. The work was carried out by DinMann, whose owner originally intended to create a pickup version of the preceding F82 M4 but was worried that people would assume the build was based on a salvaged vehicle. So instead, a brand new G82 was acquired in April, and the cutting and fabrication began a short while later. It's now on display at the Stek stand at SEMA 2022.
Ford Dealers Are Fighting Back Against The Blue Oval's EV Mandates
Earlier this year, Ford announced that it would be dividing its automotive business into two parts. One would be called Ford Blue and would revolve around combustion-powered cars, and the other would be Model e, a division focused on electric vehicles. Ford Pro, for commercial vehicles, would continue. In September,...
New BMW M3 CS Looks Ready To Battle The Mercedes-AMG C63
BMW's design language may be controversial, but the performance of its special variants of M cars has never been in question. In celebration of its 50th anniversary this year, BMW M has been treating enthusiasts to a raft of new models, the most welcomed of which was the 543-horsepower M4 CSL. But the German automaker is not stopping there. The BMW M3 will be getting special treatment, too, reportedly arriving as the 2023 M3 CS. Rumors suggest that this car will produce around 540 hp, but is that enough when Mercedes-AMG's entry into the segment produces 671 hp? Well, BMWs have always focused on handling more than outright power, and its cars tend to produce far more than claimed anyway.
Only Dodge Dealerships Will Be Allowed To Modify Dodge Evs
Last month, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis revealed that the Charger Daytona SRT Concept would make an appearance at this year's SEMA show in a new form. Kuniskis and his team are well aware that roughly half of the brand's customer base modifies its cars, and Dodge does not want to lose out on these customers in the electric age. To that end, the automaker has revealed a Stryker Red example of the Daytona SRT Concept and shown that the car can be had with various levels of power. Future customers will also be able to enhance performance through dealer-equipped Direct Connection eStage 1 or eStage 2 upgrades that add more power, but aftermarket tuners won't be able to offer the same service.
Acura NSX Runs Face-First Into A Jeep Wrangler At A Dealership
A combination of a wet road, a flighty mid-engined sports car, and too much boot on the accelerator pedal recently led to a rather unfortunate incident at a Chrysler-Dodge dealership. Well, the Jeep Wrangler probably didn't feel a thing, but the poor Acura NSX certainly showed plenty of evidence of its unfortunate altercation.
Mercedes-Benz Ditches Robotaxis To Focus On Level 3 Self-Driving Cars
Mercedes-Benz says it won't be pushing into the autonomous taxi segment. This news follows days after Ford and Volkswagen binned their robotaxi business, Argo AI. According to Markus Schafer, Merc's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), the brand is focused on Level 3 autonomous driving, as found in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Schafer...
Fisker Ocean SUV Production Set To Hit 42,000 Units In 2023
Fisker recently announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. The embattled EV maker has some good news to share. The Fisker Ocean One launch edition is sold out globally, and consumer demand is strong, with 62,000 confirmed reservations at the end of October. Fisker plans to build 42,000 Ocean units in 2023 at its production facility in Graz, Austria. Fisker is, however, in discussions with its various suppliers to possibly expand its manufacturing capacity.
Hoonigan's Honda Ridgeline IndyTruck Nears Completion With Acura NSX Suspension And Custom Fabrication
If you're a keen follower of all things Hoonigan, you're undoubtedly aware of the Honda IndyTruck project. But, if you're not, allow us to fill you in. The team has challenged itself to build a Honda Ridgeline powered by a 700-horsepower V6 engine from an IndyCar racer. As you'd expect, fitting a truck with this powerplant came with plenty of challenges, but the Hoonigan crew is pulling it off.
Honda Says Building EVs Is The Only Way To Carbon Neutrality
EVs might not be the only way to clean up the environment, but the fact is that there aren't too many viable alternatives. That's something Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe admitted in a recent interview with The Drive. "The thing is that our goal is to achieve carbon neutrality. It is...
BMW i5 M50 Electric Sedan Spied Silently Cruising The Nurburging
It's no secret that the next generation of the BMW 5 Series is going electric. We've spied the i5 a few times before, and we've even managed to get a look at the car's pre-production interior. Our spies in Germany have brought us another look at the new i5, and in an M-flavored.
Maserati Could Follow Ferrari And Porsche By Going Public
Stellantis Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer has suggested that Maserati may become a standalone brand, should it prove profitable and sustainable, reports Automotive News Europe. While no official decision has been made, Maserati would be the latest high-end automaker to be listed on the stock exchange. Ferrari left its then-parent...
Ford Says An Electric F-150 Raptor Is Not A Good Idea
According to Ford, the 2023 F-150 Lightning with the Extended Range Battery can reach 60 mph in less than four seconds. That makes it the fastest F-150 in the range, beating both the standard Raptor and the recently-launched supercharged V8-powered Raptor R. But even though Ford's electric powertrain provides blistering...
BMW And Mercedes-Benz Dealers Increase Prices Because Of Inflation
German cars are known for many things, but affordable pricing is not one of them. The BMW X3 is a luxury vehicle, after all, and the pricing reflects that. It's a basic business principle. Thanks to high inflation rates globally, BMW, Mercedes, and others, like Kia, are taking serious precautions,...
Porsche 911 GT3's $5,900 Full Bucket Seats Linked To Latest Recall
The new Porsche 911 GT3 has been recalled after an investigation found some vehicles to be equipped with a faulty seatbelt anchor. The problem can be traced back to a since-corrected assembly process deviation. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall notice, the "screw attaching the lower...
Ford F-150 Lightning Will Power An Electric Plane Across Three States
We've seen the Ford F-150 Lightning and other EVs power some exciting things. A Lightning will charge a Tesla just fine, and one surgeon even used a Rivian to power a vasectomy operation after a power outage. Remy Oktay is a student at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, and he...
This LS3-Swapped Toyota 86 SEMA Build Will Blow Your Mind
Whatever you think of the Toyota GR86, there's no denying that it presents a great platform for car builders to personalize. This specific 86 is something else entirely, though, and its build process is truly something to behold. Even Toyota Gazoo Racing, which itself showed off impressive GR86 builds at SEMA 2022, would be impressed by this creation.
