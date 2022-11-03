Read full article on original website
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms
A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: BioNTech, Meta, Apple, Ouster and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. BioNTech (BNTX) – The drugmaker's shares slid 3.4% in the premarket despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. Results were down sharply from a year ago, with both profit and revenue off more than 40% from 2021's third quarter.
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures were up Monday ahead of this week's congressional midterm elections and key inflation data. Tuesday's elections will determine which party will control Congress. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Carvana — Carvana shares shed 15.64%, with trading briefly halted at one point due to volatility. The sell-off comes after the used-car seller's worst day ever on Friday, when the company had an earnings miss and Morgan Stanley pulled its rating and price target for the stock.
Why Technology Spending Will Rise Even as Tech Stocks Tank and Layoffs Mount
Amazon and Microsoft plunged after recent earnings on weaker corporate growth for cloud computing, but Gartner says tech demand will rise 5.1% next year. The Covid demand surge has glutted the market, and new applications aren’t driving upgrades. Still, third-quarter GDP showed stronger spending on tech equipment than expected,...
Take-Two Stock Tumbles After It Cuts Outlook
Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company said its outlook in the current quarter and in early 2023 would be significantly lower than previously expected. Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2023...
