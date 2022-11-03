ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns Trail Only Bucks in ESPN Power Rankings

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago

The Phoenix Suns are the second best team in the league, according to ESPN's latest batch of power rankings.

The Phoenix Suns are off to a hot start, and everybody seems to be doing their part.

Devin Booker is scoring at will, Chris Paul is orchestrating Phoenix's offense and the rest of the pieces have fallen just as the Suns have imagined.

The Suns are 6-1, with their sole loss coming to an overtime defeat via classic Dame Time fashion against the Portland Trail Blazers. Phoenix has tied a record for the best start in franchise history after beating projected top seeds in the Western Conference  such as the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

ESPN has the Suns as No. 2 in their power rankings this week, trailing just the Milwaukee Bucks who remain undefeated team.

Suns Finish at No. 2 in ESPN Power Rankings

"It has been a week full of history for the Point God. On Saturday against the Rockets, Chris Paul finished with 15 assists and zero turnovers. It was the ninth time he has had at least 15 assists in a game with no turnovers, which is second all time in NBA history behind only John Stockton (14) since individual turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78. Paul is also the oldest player to have a 15-assist game since a 38-year-old Steve Nash did it for the Suns on March 28, 2012. And on Tuesday against the Wolves, Paul joined LeBron James as the only players in NBA history with 21,000 points and 10,000 assists." - Andrew Lopez

After Milwaukee and Phoenix, Cleveland, Boston and Portland round out the top five.

The Suns are set to host the Trail Blazers for a back-to-back this weekend.

