BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
BBC
Rail disruption: Many services to start late on Tuesday
Most train operators will start running services later than usual on Tuesday morning, but aim to return to normal timetables later on. However, Avanti West Coast will run a severely limited service all day. Walkouts over pay and conditions by union members - planned for 5, 7 and 9 November...
BBC
North Wales: Aberconwy asylum hotel plan 'unsuitable'
Questions have been raised about housing alleged asylum seekers at a luxury hotel in north Wales. According to the operators, a rural hotel is being used by the Home Office to ease pressures at overcrowded detention centres in Kent. The site, which the BBC is not naming for safeguarding reasons,...
BBC
COP27: Boris Johnson asked if climate summit attendance is 'back seat driving'
The former prime minister was asked why he attended and spoke at the climate change summit in Egypt, when it was thought the current prime minister wouldn't attend. The BBC's political editor Chris Mason asked him if his attendance at the conference meant he was being a "back seat driver."
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
BBC
Nurses are traumatised and fed up, says strike supporter
Staff shortages and concerns about patient care are the main reasons nurses are backing a strike, a nurse has said. Leanne Lewis voted in favour of a walkout in the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) ballot, the results of which are due this week. Ms Lewis, 47, who trained as...
BBC
Concerns raised over Warrington hotel housing asylum seekers
A council leader said he was "extremely concerned" by the government's decision to ignore objections to a hotel being used to house asylum seekers. Councillor Russ Bowden said Warrington had been subjected to a "drop-and-dump dictat" as asylum seekers started to arrive over the weekend. He said: "No thought had...
BBC
Bonfire night: Police and firefighters attacked with fireworks and petrol bombs
Police officers say they were attacked with fireworks, petrol bombs and a Molotov cocktail in a series of violent bonfire night incidents in Scotland. Two officers in Edinburgh were treated in hospital for head injuries after youths threw bricks at their vehicle. In another incident in the capital 100 youths...
BBC
BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview
A BBC Scotland journalist has told how she was admitted to A&E with sepsis just weeks after interviewing a woman who nearly died from the condition. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went on...
BBC
Just Stop Oil: High Court grants injunction to prevent M25 protests
A High Court injunction has been granted to prevent Just Stop Oil protesters disrupting the M25. It means anyone fixing themselves to any object or structure on the motorway - and anyone assisting - can be held in contempt of court. Those in breach could face imprisonment, an unlimited fine...
BBC
Nottinghamshire military museum takes delivery of 64-tonne tank
A military museum has taken delivery of a 64-tonne British tank as part of a restoration project. The Royal Lancers and Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum at Thoresby Park, near OIlerton in Nottinghamshire, is the new temporary home of the FV 214 Conqueror. The tank - one of the heaviest produced in...
BBC
Covid: Booster take up plummets from a year ago
Numbers of over-65s having booster jabs have plummeted from 93% a year ago to less than two-thirds. So far this autumn just 65.6% had an extra injection according to Public Health Wales. More than 95% of over-65s had the first two doses of a Covid vaccine last year. Wales remains...
