Saturday’s Update: Well, see below the river hydrographs for the numbers and crests. The good news is they have all gone below Flood and Action Stages so all Flood Watches and Warnings have been cancelled. Looking at the numbers, it appears the Tillamook area got between 4 to 7″ of rain and up towards the Lee’s Camp area received 7 to 9″ of rain, all in the last 24 hours; the Nehalem Fish Hatchery had 7.5″ of rain and reported that the river is “unfishable” today at 80″. Reports of 7.35″ on the Miami River. Hwy. 101 is currently (11 am) closed in Tillamook due to high water with the Wilson River Loop detour in place.

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO