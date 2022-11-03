Read full article on original website
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Monday Musical Club Presents “So Thankful” on Nov. 14th
The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook is presenting “So Thankful” Monday, November 14th at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 2610 1st Street in Tillamook. The program will begin at 7:00 PM. Irene Sayler and Jeanna Stephens are hosting the program. Bring a friend and come enjoy some live, local music.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Special Weekend Edition – Sat. 11/5/22; Record setting Rain changes to showers; Lowering Snow Levels
Saturday’s Update: Well, see below the river hydrographs for the numbers and crests. The good news is they have all gone below Flood and Action Stages so all Flood Watches and Warnings have been cancelled. Looking at the numbers, it appears the Tillamook area got between 4 to 7″ of rain and up towards the Lee’s Camp area received 7 to 9″ of rain, all in the last 24 hours; the Nehalem Fish Hatchery had 7.5″ of rain and reported that the river is “unfishable” today at 80″. Reports of 7.35″ on the Miami River. Hwy. 101 is currently (11 am) closed in Tillamook due to high water with the Wilson River Loop detour in place.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Chamber Orchestra Concerts in November – Nehalem, Nov. 11th; Astoria, Nov. 13th
The North Coast Chamber Orchestra will present two classical music concerts in November, their first performances of the 2022-2023 season. This unique ensemble, under the direction of conductor Cory Pederson, is a group of dedicated North Coast musicians offering live classical music in local venues. Titled “The Spirit of Life”, these concerts will offer a varied selection of performances by soloists, string ensemble, and full orchestra. Featured will be the full orchestra’s performance of Dvorak’s Symphony #8.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Emergency Management: Winter Weather Advisory from 6:00 PM today, Sunday Nov. 6 until 11:00AM Monday, Nov. 7
PHOTO – ODOT camera at Rest Area on Hwy. 26 at 8:48 am 11/6/22. * WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In Washington, Willapa Hills and South Washington Cascade Foothills.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
FATAL CRASH HIGHWAY 26- WASHINGTON COUNTY NOV. 4
On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 3:40 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda, Morgan Martin, (34) of Vernonia, was driving eastbound on Highway 26 near milepost 53 when the vehicle left its lane of travel going into oncoming traffic. The Honda hit a Subaru head-on, operated by Mathew Wales (64) of Banks. Martin was pronounced deceased at the scene. Wales was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Comments / 0