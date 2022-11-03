Read full article on original website
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”
I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
macaronikid.com
14 Places for Thanksgiving Take-Out in the Charlotte Area
Does turkey give you trouble? Maybe you've just got your hands full or are expecting a smaller (or larger) crowd than usual and don't feel like doing all the work. Whatever your reasons, you don't need to spend weeks in the Kitchen preparing for this one meal - call in reinforcements! The Charlotte area has so many great options from turkey to sides to pies - and some offer it all in one big box!
WBTV
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash Monday morning in south Charlotte. The area of Johnson Road and Ballantyne Village Way was closed as crews worked to clean up the area, but all lanes have since reopened. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the crash around 11:17 a.m....
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Knights Building Snow Tubing Mountain and Skating Rink in Uptown
Uptown Charlotte is about to be transformed into a winter wonderland with the inaugural launch of ‘Light The Knights’ festival. During their off season, the Charlotte Knights will build a full-sized skating rink, 6-lane 150-foot snow tubing mountain, Christmas village, and thousands of lighted strings and displays installed throughout the complex.
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. reevaluating property values, taxes
If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. Customers at the Sheetz in Troutman where a man won $1 million last week hope the luck hasn’t won out. Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station.
Charlotte's Midnight Diner rolled to new location
Charlotte's popular Midnight Diner is no longer on East Morehead Street, where it has served customers for the past 12 years. The 89-foot, stainless steel boxcar was lifted onto a platform with wheels and driven by truck to its new location about a mile away on East Trade Street near the Spectrum Center.
Caribbean restaurant, grocery store in east Charlotte to close after 2 decades
CHARLOTTE — A Caribbean restaurant and grocery store in east Charlotte is closing its doors. Island Grocery and Grill has been open for two decades. Caroline Cook owns the business, which is on Albemarle Road, and said she couldn’t reach a new lease agreement with her landlord. She...
wccbcharlotte.com
Light Artist No Longer Involved In Attraction, Questions Ethics Of USNWC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very popular Lights trail at U.S. National Whitewater Center is going to look a lot different this year or at least the original artist hopes it does. Meredith Connelly is the artist responsible for illuminating the half-mile walking trail that’s been a big hit in the community since it’s beginning in 2018.
WBTV
Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
WFAE.org
Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park
Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
power98fm.com
Charlotte-Area Restaurants Treating Veterans To Meals On November 11
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th, and it’s a day to show our gratitude for the service of so many dedicated men and women in the U.S. military. Some local restaurants will be offering free meals to veterans on that day, including the restaurants of Mac’s Hospitality Group.
WBTV
Police: Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Central Avenue at a gas station. When officers arrived, a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound.
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
scoopcharlotte.com
The Novant Health Thanksgiving EVE Parade is a Must Do If You’re Staying Here for the Holiday
If you are in town for Thanksgiving this year, your Wednesday evening plans should be happily “set” as the Novant Health Thanksgiving EVE Parade returns to light up the night on Tryon Street once again. A Charlotte tradition since 1947, The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade takes place each...
How to build a regional transit system around Charlotte
If a big transit plan for Charlotte is going to happen, it’s going to take a regional approach. And Geraldine Gardner, executive director of the Centralina Regional Council, has been working on a regional approach to Charlotte-area transit since 2019. Last year, the Centralina Regional Council and the Metropolitan...
wccbcharlotte.com
Powerball Jackpot Climbs To Record $1.9B
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After three months without a winner, Monday’s $1.9B Powerball jackpot is the largest in history. The grand prize ballooned after no one matched all 5 numbers plus the powerball in Saturday’s drawing. One of the first decisions a winner must make is whether to...
scoopcharlotte.com
This Gorgeous New Myers Park Duet by Mills Eloge Is Our November House of the Month
Introducing Queens at Croydon just completed by Mills Eloge. This thoughtfully designed & refined duet carries the most desired Myers Park address. A curved arched entry & aluminum front door set the stage for this blend of timeless architecture & luxe features. 90 degree multi panel glass doors create seamless...
Honoring Snap, Crackle and Pop of Rock Hill artist’s work
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Huddled in her New York City studio during an isolated COVID-19 summer, an artist delved into the mind of a famous illustrator who lived in Rock Hill more than seven decades ago. Jill Pratzon, art restorer and illustrator, wanted to capture the quirky characters Rock Hill illustrator Vernon Grant created […]
Matthews Town Council to consider 80-acre mixed-use development
MATTHEWS, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte has learned new details on the 80-acre mixed-use development possibly coming to Matthews. The developers behind Metropolitan and Birkdale Village are hoping to make their mark in Matthews. Pappas Properties is planning a $160 million project of residential, commercial and office space off Idlewild Road.
