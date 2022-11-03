ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

2 Kansas volunteer firefighters to appear on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22svUm_0ixwn5fL00

RILEY COUNTY ( KSNT ) – Two volunteer Kansas firefighters are set to appear on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Friday to encourage more people across the nation to take up firefighting.

The Riley County Fire District #1 announced on Nov. 3 two of its volunteers, Roger and Kim Davis, will be featured on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” Both Roger and Kim agreed to appear on the show in the hopes of encouraging people across the country to volunteer as firefighters, according to the RCFD #1.

Roger serves as the Battalion Chief while Kim holds the rank of Captain at Station 112. They have been volunteering with the RCFD #1 for more than 30 years. They are also credited with training more than 200 volunteers to be firefighters as well. Many of those trainees have become full-time firefighters with one of them, Kevin Thomas, going on to become a firefighter at the New York City Fire Department.

Nationwide recall impacts Kansas stores due to wheat sensitivity, allergy risks

The Davis family are valuable members of the team. They’re hard workers, great teachers, and we are SO PROUD they are getting this well-deserved recognition.

RCFD #1 Facebook quote

To see Roger and Kim on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, you can watch them on KSNT at 11 a.m. You can see our TV schedule by clicking here.

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” is a live morning talk show featuring co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. To learn more about the show, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Manhattan teen injured after car travels into ditch

RILEY COUNTY—A teen driver was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Riley County. A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ethan Bryant, 16, Manhattan, traveled through the t-intersection on Calvary as it met Welsh Road near Riley and into the ditch, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Bicyclist injured in weather-related crash with a truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicyclist was injured after they were hit by a pickup truck in a Saturday morning crash. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 6 a.m. Saturday, November 5 in the 5600 block of SW Topeka Boulevard. They said a pickup truck...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Firefighters douse garage fire in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A garage fire caused more than $20,000 in damage to the property of a Manhattan homeowner. The Manhattan Fire Department reports that they received a call about a garage fire at 9:17 p.m. on Nov. 4 for a residence in the 2100 block of Walnut Drive. Fire crews found a single car […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Take a hike: Progress taking place for Memorial Health Systems walking trail

The Memorial Hospital is making further progress on a walking trail its installing for the community. The walking trail is located just off the side of the parking lot. It features a wide range to walk, lights that will shine bright for those nighttime walkers, and benches, and they plan to add more to the area. They just received a $10,000 grant from the Dickinson County Community Foundation.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RODRIGO RAFAEL ESPANA ALVARADO, 26, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. JASON JOHN HOGABOOM,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

$8,000 in damages for Manhattan house fire, firefighters say

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday night. The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of Colbert Hills Drive. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the garage. Everyone inside was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived. Investigators estimate the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 6

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Aguirre, Juan Jeronimo; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Battery; Knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Prediction for voter turnout in Shawnee County released

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The expected turnout for the upcoming Nov. 8 Kansas General Election in Shawnee County has been released. Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said on Monday he expects turnout to exceed 60% for the General Election. For comparison, the 2018 General Gubernatorial Election turnout was 64.77% and the voter turnout in […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

2 seriously injured in rollover in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were seriously injured Monday in Saline County after their vehicle rolled. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-135 at mile marker 83.1. The two men, a 22-year-old from Pearland, Texas, and his passenger, a 22-year-old DeSoto, Texas man, were hurt while traveling north on I-135. Their 1996 […]
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy