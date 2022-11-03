2 Kansas volunteer firefighters to appear on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

RILEY COUNTY ( KSNT ) – Two volunteer Kansas firefighters are set to appear on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Friday to encourage more people across the nation to take up firefighting.

The Riley County Fire District #1 announced on Nov. 3 two of its volunteers, Roger and Kim Davis, will be featured on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” Both Roger and Kim agreed to appear on the show in the hopes of encouraging people across the country to volunteer as firefighters, according to the RCFD #1.

Roger serves as the Battalion Chief while Kim holds the rank of Captain at Station 112. They have been volunteering with the RCFD #1 for more than 30 years. They are also credited with training more than 200 volunteers to be firefighters as well. Many of those trainees have become full-time firefighters with one of them, Kevin Thomas, going on to become a firefighter at the New York City Fire Department.

The Davis family are valuable members of the team. They’re hard workers, great teachers, and we are SO PROUD they are getting this well-deserved recognition. RCFD #1 Facebook quote

To see Roger and Kim on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, you can watch them on KSNT at 11 a.m. You can see our TV schedule by clicking here.

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” is a live morning talk show featuring co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. To learn more about the show, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.