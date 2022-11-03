Read full article on original website
Recreational marijuana could become legal in Arkansas if voters approve
ARKANSAS — Arkansas residents are set to vote Tuesday on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It’s a big issue on the ballot, and Arkansas could become the first Mid-South state to legalize marijuana. If voters approve it, the state must allow dispensaries to start selling weed for recreational...
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading. […]
Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
Everything to know about Arkansas’ Issue 4: Legalizing recreational marijuana
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Perhaps one of the most talked about issues on the Arkansas 2022 Midterm election ballot is Issue 4, the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment. Issue 4 is an amendment to authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults, to authorize the cultivation and sale of cannabis by licensed commercial facilities, […]
KHBS
Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative
ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
A detailed look at all four Arkansas ballot initiatives
There are four individual initiatives on the Arkansas statewide ballot next week, and the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas has released a 2022 Voter Guide that outlines each measure in detail, but also presents them clearly enough to be easily understood. Here is a look at each of them:
Arkansas Issue 4: Fact-checking ads on legalizing recreational marijuana
ARKANSAS, USA — Since late August, several ads have been for and against the legalization of recreational marijuana in Arkansas. Some claim it will help the state and fund law enforcement, while others claim it will hurt the state and our children. There are two groups putting out these...
Kait 8
DOJ monitoring Arkansas election, safety concerns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With polls opening for the final time on Tuesday, some are worried for their safety as voters and poll workers. The Department of Justice announced that it would be monitoring 64 sites in 24 states ahead of Tuesday’s election to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the voting process.
KYTV
Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
TN prosecutors urge AR voters to support marijuana measure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas’ recreational marijuana measure is getting support from some district attorneys across the river in Tennessee. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy organized a press conference in Memphis on Monday, urging voters in Arkansas to vote yes Tuesday on Amendment 4. The ballot measure would allow adults to possess marijuana for recreational […]
KHBS
Democrats, Republicans compete to control Arkansas' state house and state senate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Democrats and Republicans are vying for control of the Arkansas General Assembly. The general assembly is Arkansas' state legislature. Due to redistricting, all 135 seats in the general assembly are up for a vote. State Senate. There are 35 seats in the Arkansas State Senate.
KHBS
How Arkansas' gubernatorial race is guaranteed to make history
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No matterwho Arkansans elect as governor, the state will have a historic first, as Arkansas will elect a woman or a Black candidate as governor for the first time. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The Republican Party nominated former White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor. If...
ASP trooper sends cease and desist to state rep. over campaign flyer
A local state representative running for Arkansas congress receives a cease and desist from an Arkansas State Police trooper.
Washington Examiner
Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican
(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
What to know about Issue 2 on the Arkansas ballot
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas 2022 Midterm ballot brings four constitutional issues for voters to decide on. Issue 2 is just one of those four issues and it would increase the percentage of votes required to pass most statewide ballot issues if passed. Right now, there is a majority of votes required for statewide ballot […]
New poll shows majority of Arkansas voters do not support recreational marijuana amendment
Early polling numbers indicated Issue 4, a recreational marijuana amendment on the ballot, had a strong possibility of passage, but a new poll says otherwise.
kasu.org
More than 81,000 Arkansans can't vote due to felony convictions, report says
Early voting is underway in Arkansas, but thousands of people here will not be able to vote in the midterms due to a past felony conviction. Research by The Sentencing Project said tens of thousands of Arkansans are among the 4.6 million Americans with felony convictions who are denied voting rights.
