ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 4

Related
WREG

Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative

ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

DOJ monitoring Arkansas election, safety concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With polls opening for the final time on Tuesday, some are worried for their safety as voters and poll workers. The Department of Justice announced that it would be monitoring 64 sites in 24 states ahead of Tuesday’s election to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the voting process.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

TN prosecutors urge AR voters to support marijuana measure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas’ recreational marijuana measure is getting support from some district attorneys across the river in Tennessee. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy organized a press conference in Memphis on Monday, urging voters in Arkansas to vote yes Tuesday on Amendment 4. The ballot measure would allow adults to possess marijuana for recreational […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

How Arkansas' gubernatorial race is guaranteed to make history

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No matterwho Arkansans elect as governor, the state will have a historic first, as Arkansas will elect a woman or a Black candidate as governor for the first time. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The Republican Party nominated former White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor. If...
ARKANSAS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Missouri Voters To Decide On Marijuana Legalization Initiative

Missouri voters will have a chance to legalize marijuana on Tuesday, though its prospects have been challenged by opposition from certain cannabis reform activists and prohibitionists alike. Legal Missouri 2022 is behind the measure, and the campaign has worked for months to convince voters to pass Amendment 3 despite criticism...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican

(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

What to know about Issue 2 on the Arkansas ballot

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas 2022 Midterm ballot brings four constitutional issues for voters to decide on. Issue 2 is just one of those four issues and it would increase the percentage of votes required to pass most statewide ballot issues if passed. Right now, there is a majority of votes required for statewide ballot […]
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy