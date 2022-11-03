Read full article on original website
Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton
Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
ABC6.com
Man target of drug investigation causes deadly crash in Taunton, state police say
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man that was a subject into a Massachusetts State Police drugs investigation has been arrested after a deadly crash in Taunton Monday. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, is being charged by Massachusetts State Police following the deadly crash Monday afternoon. State police said members...
ABC6.com
Boy arrested in connection to New Bedford shooting
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A girl was seriously injured after being shot in New Bedford over the weekend, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 11 :30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Bullard and North Front streets. When police arrived at the scene, they said they...
ABC6.com
Juvenile accused of stabbing man in New Bedford over how car was parked
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A juvenile is accused of stabbing a man over the weekend in New Bedford. The stabbing happened at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Earle Street, near the Brook Street intersection. Police said an argument started over the “manner in which a vehicle was parked.”
ABC6.com
Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
Truck driver arrested after New Bedford crash
Police arrested a New Bedford man Monday afternoon following a crash that left two women injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Taunton police investigating homicide
A homicide investigation is underway in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
ABC6.com
Utility truck rolls over in New Bedford, driver facing charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was arrested after a two-car crash that led to a utility truck rolling over in New Bedford Monday. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on the ramp from Route 195 east to Route 140 north in New Bedford. An ABC 6...
universalhub.com
Brockton man with a gun blasted away at driver who rear-ended him in Franklin Field, DA says
Live Boston reports a man who pumped several bullets into another driver for rear-ending him last night on Westview Street in Dorchester's Franklin Field development was arrested less than two hours later after he showed back up in his hometown of Brockton, where State Police were looking for him .
whdh.com
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
ABC6.com
Wanted fugitives arrested in Hopkinton after crashing stolen vehicle
HOPKINTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire for car jacking were arrested in Hopkinton on Friday. On Nov. 4 around 11 a.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south in Hopkinton. Investigators found that the car had been reported stolen in New Hampshire.
Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department, Father Rob, holding annual Guns For Groceries event this month
The Fall River Police Department and Father Rob are holding the annual Guns For Groceries event to help decrease gun injury and gun violence. The program will offer grocery gift cards for guns – no questions asked. Anyone returning a shotgun or long gun will receive a $75 gift...
Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
capecod.com
Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery
WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
fallriverreporter.com
Fire, State, and local police respond after two found unresponsive after serious crash on Route 140
Two people were found unresponsive after a serious crash on Route 140 Friday evening. According to the Fire Department, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Lakeville Fire was dispatched to a crash on Route 140 south, south of Myricks. The initial report stated that a tractor-trailer had gone off the road, with...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield
A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
ABC6.com
Man seriously injured after being shot in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said a man was seriously injured after being shot Thursday. The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the 300 block of America Street. Police said they found one man with serious injuries from gunfire. The man, whose name was not...
Woman in critical condition after Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Norwich on Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene to find the 30-year-old woman laying face down at a condo complex on West Thames Street. There is no public safety concern at this time and it […]
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman wanted on assaulting ambulance personnel out of Fall River, arrested for allegedly assaulting police
TEWKSBURY – Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports that the Tewksbury Police Department arrested and charged a woman who allegedly assaulted several officers who were attempting to arrest her on a warrant. On Thursday, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Tewksbury Police received a call from a woman who reported being lost....
