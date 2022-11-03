ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton

Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Boy arrested in connection to New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A girl was seriously injured after being shot in New Bedford over the weekend, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 11 :30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Bullard and North Front streets. When police arrived at the scene, they said they...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Wanted fugitives arrested in Hopkinton after crashing stolen vehicle

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire for car jacking were arrested in Hopkinton on Friday. On Nov. 4 around 11 a.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south in Hopkinton. Investigators found that the car had been reported stolen in New Hampshire.
HOPKINTON, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
WORCESTER, MA
1420 WBSM

Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot

FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery

WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
WAREHAM, MA
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield

A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
ABC6.com

Man seriously injured after being shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said a man was seriously injured after being shot Thursday. The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the 300 block of America Street. Police said they found one man with serious injuries from gunfire. The man, whose name was not...
FALL RIVER, MA
WTNH

Woman in critical condition after Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Norwich on Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene to find the 30-year-old woman laying face down at a condo complex on West Thames Street. There is no public safety concern at this time and it […]
NORWICH, CT

