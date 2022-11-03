EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 10 rebounds as No. 21 Oregon opened with an 80-45 victory Monday night over Florida A&M. Keeshawn Barthelemy added 13 points for the Ducks, ranked to begin the season for the ninth straight year. Dante, guard Will Richardson and forward Quincy Guerrier are all returning starters for the Ducks, who finished last season 20-15 overall. “I feel great. Since I’ve been at Oregon, I haven’t had a summer to work out with the team and practice with the team,” said Dante, hampered by injuries in 2020-21 and at the start of last season. “I was glad to have that, and glad to have a team that trusts me and picks me up every single day when I’m down. It feels great.”

