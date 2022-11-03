ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Gary's injury provides one more setback for reeling Packers

The Green Bay Packers keep taking hits on and off the field as the three-time defending NFC North champions have watched their playoff chances dwindle to a remote possibility well before Thanksgiving. Green Bay (3-6) has lost five straight games for the first time since 2008, which was Aaron Rodgers’...
GREEN BAY, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

Panthers sticking with Walker as starter despite awful game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker will remain the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday, despite finishing with a 0.0 QB rating and getting benched at halftime of a 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Baker Mayfield...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Lions' season still appears lost despite win over Packers

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions' season has followed the usual script. It began with optimism that everything was finally headed in the right direction. Then reality set in and they find themselves once again at the bottom of the NFC North standings. Detroit snapped a five-game...
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Panthers earn spot in playoffs

The Lecanto football team didn’t win the first district title in school history like it wanted to, but the Panthers are still headed to the Suburban Class 3A playoffs. The Panthers finished third in the final power rankings out of the three teams that tied for the District 3S-6 lead, but all three teams – champion River Ridge, Gulf and Lecanto – heard their names called when the brackets were announced Sunday morning on YouTube by the FHSAA.
LECANTO, FL
The Associated Press

No. 21 Oregon wins opener against Florida A&M, 80-45

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 10 rebounds as No. 21 Oregon opened with an 80-45 victory Monday night over Florida A&M. Keeshawn Barthelemy added 13 points for the Ducks, ranked to begin the season for the ninth straight year. Dante, guard Will Richardson and forward Quincy Guerrier are all returning starters for the Ducks, who finished last season 20-15 overall. “I feel great. Since I’ve been at Oregon, I haven’t had a summer to work out with the team and practice with the team,” said Dante, hampered by injuries in 2020-21 and at the start of last season. “I was glad to have that, and glad to have a team that trusts me and picks me up every single day when I’m down. It feels great.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Transfers Garcia, Cooper help Minnesota top Western Michigan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawson Garcia scored 23 points, Ta’lon Cooper had 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists and Minnesota edged Western Michigan 61-60 on Monday night in a season opener. Garcia made a 3-pointer, his third of the game, from the top of the key with 1:54...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy