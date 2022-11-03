Read full article on original website
Post-Race Report | Phoenix Raceway
"We’re really pleased with the day. We had a tough stop on our first pit stop, but we felt like the car was in a really good place. I think we just needed a little more to get on the same level as the top-10 cars, but overall, I think everyone did a great job. Compared to the first time we were here in the spring, we made a ton of progress. I think we have something we can build on."
Stewart-Haas Racing: NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix
Champion: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) SHR Race Finish:. ● Chase Briscoe (Started 3rd, Finished 4th / Running, completed 312 of 312 laps)
Herbst Rallies for Seventh in Xfinity Series Finale at Phoenix
Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team battled for 200 laps to score their 20th top-10 finish of 2022 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. Herbst rallied from a 19th-place qualifying effort to run as high as third at the start of the second stage. Damage incurred early in the final stage while running in the top-10 and a series of cautions in the final 50 laps wasn’t enough to slow down the Monster Energy driver, who powered from as far back as 25th to seventh to claim his third straight top-10. His 20 top-10s this season is a single-season career high for the 23-year-old from Las Vegas, who closed out his third fulltime Xfinity Series season. He also secured a single-season career high of eight top-fives in 2022.
Sunday Championship Notebook
AVONDALE, Ariz. – After a season of career-firsts – a maiden victory and a dramatic lap to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race – Ross Chastain insisted he felt more hopeful than disappointed after coming up short of hoisting his first major racing trophy on Sunday.
Joey Logano dominates at Phoenix for second NASCAR Cup title
It was the perfect ending to a season Joey Logano started with a win. Dominating the action in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, Logano started on the pole, won the first stage, led a race-high 187 laps, won the race and claimed his second series championship (2018, 2022).
Joey Logano captures 2022 Cup Series title Featured
Joey Logano, who won the race and the championship at Phoenix Raceway, makes history as one of two currently active Cup Series drivers to have multiple NASCAR Cup Series championships. The 32 year old Team Penske driver captured his second championship after beating out Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.
Transcript: Steve Phelps, Joey Logano - Victory Lane Interview - Phoenix Raceway
Q. Joey Logano, now a two-time Cup Series champion. Joey gets to pick up this trophy for a second time. And to hand out the hardware, we'll introduce NASCAR president, Steve Phelps. STEVE PHELPS: What an incredible season, but before we get to Joey and crown an unbelievable champion for...
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Finish 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. “We had a solid day at Phoenix Raceway. Our Get Bioethanol Chevrolet started off tight, but throughout the day we were able to adjust on it and be in the fight at the end. There weren’t many cautions during the race today, so we had to be on top of our adjustments. Our pit crew did a great job on pit road and Justin Alexander laid out a good strategy that kept us in the top-20 all day. To leave the last race of the year finishing 13th and taking home 11th in points gives my RCR team momentum to start the 2023 season.”
Burton Finishes 19th In Phoenix Finale
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team ended the 2022 season with a 19th-place finish, their 13th top-20 of the year, as their Ford teammate Joey Logano won both the season finale at Phoenix Raceway and the 2022 Cup Series championship. It was the second Cup title for...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Wins Second Cup Championship with Phoenix Victory (FULL PACKAGE)
Joey Logano won his second Cup Series championship with his victory today at Phoenix. The win is his fourth of the season and fifth overall counting the Clash at the Coliseum. Logano becomes the second Ford driver to win more than one title, joining David Pearson (1968-69). The win today...
Transcript: Mark Rushbrook - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports, and the winning OEM of the driver champion, Joey Logano. Q. Ford hasn't had a driver win two championships since David Pearson a long time ago. What has Joey Logano brought to Ford as you guys are able to celebrate a second in five seasons?
Transcript: Roger Penske - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by our 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion owner, and that is Roger Penske. Q. Roger, your first time winning the INDYCAR and the NASCAR championship in the same season. After 56 years as a team owner, how does it feel to do something new?
Joey Logano Wins 2022 Nascar Cup Series Championship on NBC and Peacock
Team Penske driver Joey Logano won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship this afternoon on NBC and Peacock, his second career Cup Series title (2018), as he outdueled fellow Championship 4 contenders Ross Chastain (third place), Christopher Bell (10th), and Chase Elliott (28th) at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. RACE...
Transcript: Chase Elliott - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Chase Elliott. Q. Can you just kind of explain or walk us through the situation with the 1 car and what happened there?. CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, I'm not sure. I'm not sure. Looking forward to the off-season, and really proud of our team for the fight that we put in today. I felt like we just kind of peaked right there before we crashed, and I felt like we got our car driving pretty good, we just had our best pit stop of the day, so that was all really solid. And heck, we were right there next to the 22.
Transcript: Christopher Bell - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're now joined in the media center by Christopher Bell. Q. Christopher, I'm just curious what your emotions have been throughout the course of today. Obviously a terrible day for the organization. Just what were your emotions throughout the course?. CHRISTOPHER BELL: Yeah, about the same as what...
Transcript: Ty Gibbs Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Ty Gibbs. We'll get right to questions. Q. Noah was in here earlier and he said that you raced like a champion tonight and that you deserved it. There was the handshake afterward. What was your reaction to him showing you some respect after maybe some disrespect earlier this week?
CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Notes and Quotes
· Chevrolet drivers take seven of top-10 positions in Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. · Noah Gragson takes second in race and Driver’s Championship in No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / BRCC Chevrolet Camaro SS. · Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS,...
Nemechek Earns Fourth-Place Finish in 2022 Finale
Despite not being in the Championship 4, Nemechek came into the final race of the 2022 season looking to play spoiler at Phoenix Raceway. The second-generation driver took the green flag in 10th and moved his way up the scoring pylon before taking the green-and-white checkered flag in fourth to end the opening stage.
GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway
Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST. Quote: “We had a lot of speed in our Champion Power Equipment Chevy last night in Phoenix. The restarts are always chaotic there, and unfortunately we sustained some damage trying to run up front. Our crew was able to go and fix everything to let us go back out and compete, and we were able to come away with another top-10 finish to end the season. Proud of everyone for their work ethic throughout the entire season, and I’m excited to see the progress that we’ll be able to make over the off season to contend even more next year.”
Solid Showing For MHR In Season Finale
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing wrapped up the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2022 season with a solid showing in the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on Friday. Derek Kraus led the way among the three MHR drivers, driving a backup truck from the back of the pack to finish 11th in his No. NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado. His team had to go to their backup after Kraus tangled with the wall during practice on Thursday.
