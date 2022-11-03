Late-night talk show host James Corden has done Broadway and films and has a Tony Award to show for it (per Britannica). Like any professional actor, Corden has prepared for a role to look convincing. When he starred in a movie version of "Into the Woods," he rehearsed baking for four hours to play a baker, according to USA Today. It wasn't all for show either, as he ended up with bread that he baked at home. Despite his efforts, "Zero of it is in the film. There is not a single moment," he told USA Today. That might have been discouraging, but he's had other chances to cook on camera.

