James Corden Didn't Step Foot In A Kitchen To Prepare For His Chef Role
Late-night talk show host James Corden has done Broadway and films and has a Tony Award to show for it (per Britannica). Like any professional actor, Corden has prepared for a role to look convincing. When he starred in a movie version of "Into the Woods," he rehearsed baking for four hours to play a baker, according to USA Today. It wasn't all for show either, as he ended up with bread that he baked at home. Despite his efforts, "Zero of it is in the film. There is not a single moment," he told USA Today. That might have been discouraging, but he's had other chances to cook on camera.
Fans Told Mashed Which Underrated Thanksgiving Episode Is The Best - Exclusive Survey
Over the years, Thanksgiving has provided television viewers with some of the most memorable and outrageously funny sitcom moments. Who can forget "WKRP in Cincinnati's" decision to give away free Thanksgiving turkeys by dropping them from a helicopter? Ground reporter Les Nessman's proclamation, "The turkeys are hitting the ground like sacks of wet cement," continues to tickle funny bones all these years later.
Stanley Tucci Once Made Ina Garten A Martini At 9 A.m.
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Stanley Tucci and Ina Garten are the duo we didn't know we needed until 2021 when the pair got together for the first time to celebrate the life and contributions of the legendary chef Julia Child for "The Julia Jubilee," adding one more reason to thank Child. Tucci and Garten, both beloved for their contributions to the arts, struck social media gold when their cocktail hour videos went viral during the height of the pandemic. Garten's choice of drink came in the form of a comically large pink Cosmopolitan, while Tucci created the perfect Negroni.
Josh Groban Would Make A 'Simple' Dish For Date Night
Oh no! It's date night and you're stumped about what to make. Get too complicated trying to wow your date with your paella recipe and you might end up with a mess. Go too simple and you risk under impressing your date. It's a fine line to walk, especially if you plan on putting the meal together after your beloved arrives or as a joint enterprise as part of the date. Luckily, Josh Groban's got you covered.
A Viral TikTok Is Putting A Spotlight On How Eggs Are Made At A Hotel
Whether they're for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, eggs are bound to be on many of the menus you might encounter. It doesn't matter if you're eating a hearty bowl of ramen, strawberry french toast, or a Cobb salad – eggs can work with them and a wide range of other dishes. One place you're probably sure to find the versatile protein is at a hotel's continental breakfast.
