Judge again rules parts of New York gun law unconstitutional
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge for a second time declared portions of New York’s new gun law unconstitutional, including state rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and places of worship. The preliminary injunction Monday from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is legal setback for Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers, who quickly rewrote handgun licensing laws after the old ones were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. Suddaby halted the state police and local officials named in the lawsuit from enforcing multiple provisions of the law.
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties are working to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or lack of signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. The efforts by elections officials in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are in response to state Supreme Court orders in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. It's unclear just how many ballots are at issue across the state. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to vote by mail. The numbers of mail-in ballots are large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.
Sueing, Sensabaugh lead Ohio State past Robert Morris 91-53
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justice Sueing scored 20 points, Zed Keys had a double-double and freshman Brice Sensabaugh just missed one in his debut as Ohio State cruised to a 91-53 victory over Robert Morris in a season opener. Sueing sank 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Buckeyes, who opened with a win for the 19th straight season — including the last six under coach Chris Holtmann. Key finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Sensabaugh totaled 17 points and nine boards. Sensabaugh is one of six true freshman on an Ohio State roster with 10 newcomers.
New D-I member Queens University edges Marshall 83-82
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Dye had 24 points and made the go-ahead layup with nine seconds left and new Division-I member Queens University held on for an 83-82 victory over Marshall in a season opener. Marshall would get two contested opportunities under the basket, but couldn’t sink the game-winner as the Royals pulled off the victory in their first Division I game. Taevion Kinsey finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for the Thundering Herd.
No. 9 Creighton overcomes cold shooting, beats St. Thomas
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman made back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second half to give Creighton the lead for good, and the ninth-ranked Bluejays overcame cold shooting to hold off St. Thomas 72-60. Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points, Trey Alexander had 12 and Scheierman added 11 as the Bluejays won their 25th opener in 26 years. St. Thomas, of the Summit League, gave the Bluejays all they could handle until the last few minutes. Creighton broke things open with a 14-0 run while the Tommies were stuck in a seven-minute scoring drought. Andrew Rohde had 15 points to lead St. Thomas.
