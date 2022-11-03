ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Red Wings rally, get Alex Nedeljkovic a deserved victory against Rangers

New York — The Red Wings haven't played well in front of goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic this season, so Sunday was a concerted effort to change that around. The script wasn't exactly, maybe, like planned, but it was good enough. Good enough, in fact, for a 3-2 overtime victory over the New York Rangers.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

International hockey returns to Plymouth beginning on Election Day

Some of the best hockey players for the 2023 NHL Draft will compete for five days at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth beginning on Election Day. The Under-18 Five Nations Tournament will kick off on Tuesday when Team USA faces Czechia, which produced the top two players at the 2022 NHL Draft (Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens and Simon Nemec of the New Jersey Devils).
PLYMOUTH, MI
Detroit News

Pistons overcome 15-point halftime deficit to beat Thunder, 112-103

Detroit — The Pistons appeared destined for their fourth consecutive loss as they faced a 15-point deficit during halftime against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, a different team emerged from the locker room to enter the third quarter. The careless and sloppiness exhibited through the first 24 minutes was now much more poised and precise.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy