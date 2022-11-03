Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detroit News
Red Wings keep good times rolling, shut out Islanders after 1998 Stanley Cup celebration
Detroit — Someone tell the Red Wings alumni to stick around a while longer. They certainly provided good luck and saw some winning hockey from the present Wings, too. With the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams in attendance, the Wings won their second consecutive game Saturday while the memories flowed, defeating the New York Islanders, 3-0.
Detroit News
Red Wings rally, get Alex Nedeljkovic a deserved victory against Rangers
New York — The Red Wings haven't played well in front of goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic this season, so Sunday was a concerted effort to change that around. The script wasn't exactly, maybe, like planned, but it was good enough. Good enough, in fact, for a 3-2 overtime victory over the New York Rangers.
Detroit News
After three impressive wins, Red Wings beginning to feel confident, consistent
Detroit — The NHL season is heading into only its fifth week, so it's difficult to get overly excited. Yet, at the same time, with the Red Wings' 3-2 overtime victory Sunday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers, it's difficult not to be impressed. It was...
Detroit News
International hockey returns to Plymouth beginning on Election Day
Some of the best hockey players for the 2023 NHL Draft will compete for five days at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth beginning on Election Day. The Under-18 Five Nations Tournament will kick off on Tuesday when Team USA faces Czechia, which produced the top two players at the 2022 NHL Draft (Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens and Simon Nemec of the New Jersey Devils).
Detroit News
Pistons overcome 15-point halftime deficit to beat Thunder, 112-103
Detroit — The Pistons appeared destined for their fourth consecutive loss as they faced a 15-point deficit during halftime against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, a different team emerged from the locker room to enter the third quarter. The careless and sloppiness exhibited through the first 24 minutes was now much more poised and precise.
Comments / 0