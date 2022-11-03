Some of the best hockey players for the 2023 NHL Draft will compete for five days at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth beginning on Election Day. The Under-18 Five Nations Tournament will kick off on Tuesday when Team USA faces Czechia, which produced the top two players at the 2022 NHL Draft (Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens and Simon Nemec of the New Jersey Devils).

PLYMOUTH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO