Clemson vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Tigers and Fighting Irish Set to Tangle in South Bend

The stink will never completely go away. Despite being the only team in America with two road wins over teams in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25 , Notre Dame's 2022 resume also carries those two horrific home losses to Marshall and Stanford. The Fighting Irish (5-3) are not only out of the playoff picture, they are also still looking to claim bowl eligibility as we enter November.

But a victory this weekend could drastically change the perception of this team because Clemson, unbeaten and ranked No. 4, comes to South Bend. After rallying to beat Syracuse two weeks ago, the Tigers had an off week to prepare for the Irish and get their own issues sorted out. The road to 8-0 has not been smooth for Dabo Swinney's bunch, but they are 8-0, and winning out will put Clemson in the playoff once again.

The Tigers and the Irish have met four times since 2015 and have split two classic regular-season games while Clemson cruised to victory in both postseason contests.

No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Spread : Clemson -4

When Clemson Has the Ball

Just when we thought there was no Clemson quarterback controversy, here we go again. Two weeks ago against Syracuse, a scuffling DJ Uiagalelei was replaced by Cade Klubnik, who engineered a Tiger comeback victory. In fairness, Klubnik only completed two of four passes for 19 yards, and Swinney was quick to point out after the game that Uiagalelei was his starter. But at this point, Klubnik has to be on the ready at the first sign of trouble.

Regardless of which guy is taking snaps, giving the ball to No. 1 seems like a good idea. Running back Will Shipley, who chose Clemson over Notre Dame in May 2020, has been the Tigers' most consistent offensive player this fall and is a threat as both a runner and receiver. Plus, reserve Phil Mafah had a breakout performance against Syracuse, effectively giving Shipley some needed rest with a 94-yard effort. The improved play of the offensive line is a major reason Clemson has seen its offensive numbers spike this season and, as a result, given the Tigers a clear identity.

The Irish have a middle-of-the-pack run defense, but they are coming off a game where they held Syracuse and their star back Sean Tucker to just 61 rushing yards. The unit as a whole has been pretty consistent with no opponent, even Ohio State, eclipsing the 400-yard barrier. But there have been occasional breakdowns that have led to big plays, and the red zone defense is the nation's worst. The good news is that opponents don't often get to the red zone on ND and, in recent weeks, end Isaiah Foskey has been on a tear as the unit is beginning to create more havoc.

When Notre Dame has the Ball

Drew Pyne has completed 61 percent of his throws with 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions, but he is trending in the wrong direction. Over the past three weeks, the junior quarterback is completing just 49 percent of his attempts for 157 yards per game with four TD passes and two picks. His accuracy has been off, and he is having an issue getting receivers other than tight end Michael Mayer involved.

Which is why it is nice that the Irish have become a dominant running team. The strength of the ND offense is the line and this group's talents were on full display as the Irish pushed around Syracuse last Saturday afternoon. Logan Diggs, Chris Tyree, and bruising sophomore Audric Estime have put the Irish over the 200-yard mark on the ground in four of their last five games. That should be the game plan again, but...

The Clemson defensive front is quite different than those the Irish have played in recent weeks. The open date allowed several key defenders, like Bryan Bresee and Barrett Carter, to get closer to 100 percent health, making the unit even more formidable. That being said, this Tiger defensive unit has shown some vulnerabilities this fall. On Oct. 15, Florida State amassed 460 yards of total offense and ran for 206, the most rushing yards allowed by a Clemson defense since Ohio State had 254 in the College Football Playoff semifinal following the 2020 regular season.

Final Analysis

As stated, the Clemson defense has some holes. The problem for Notre Dame is that it may not have the capability to exploit those flaws. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was a huge factor in the run game a few weeks ago, and other teams have hurt the Tigers with passes downfield. Those are not two areas where Pyne excels. Clemson knows ND wants to use its offensive line to move the ball on the ground, but without a true quarterback threat, the Tigers will be ready and waiting. Offensively, Clemson has been solid though not explosive this fall. That should continue again and though a very good Irish defense will test the Tigers , the visitors will score enough to grab a victory and improve to 9-0.

Prediction: Clemson 24, Notre Dame 13

– Written by Jon Kinne, who has been part of the Athlon Contributor Network for three years, focusing on the ACC and Notre Dame. Follow him on Twitter @JonRKinne .

