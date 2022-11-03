ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Saints win before taking a snap against the Ravens on MNF

The New Orleans Saints won on Sunday, and they didn’t even play. No, not an actual win that will be added to their record, but a moral victory, you could say. And if I’m the Saints, I’ll take any victory with how this season started for them.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing

Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
profootballnetwork.com

Top NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football: One More Great Game for DeSean Jackson?

If you’re looking for New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football in Week 9, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Is Demarcus Robinson Playing Today vs. Saints? Fantasy Implications of His Status

The question of is Demarcus Robinson playing on Monday Night Football first popped up for fantasy football managers when the Baltimore Ravens’ WR was listed as a limited participant at practice Friday. He was added to the injury report with a groin issue and was absent from practice on Saturday before being listed as questionable.
profootballnetwork.com

Is Damien Harris Playing Today vs. Colts? Fantasy Implications for Rhamondre Stevenson

The question of is Damien Harris playing in Week 9 sprung up for fantasy football managers on Wednesday when he was absent from practice with an illness designation. While Harris was able to practice in a limited fashion on Friday, he was listed as questionable heading into the weekend. Let’s...
profootballnetwork.com

Cardinals vs. Seahawks DFS Picks: Huge Revenge Game for Kyler Murray . . . and Eno Benjamin?

If you’re making Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks DFS picks for Sunday in Week 9, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
profootballnetwork.com

Tom Brady Isn’t Done Yet — But the Los Angeles Rams Might Be

Daylight savings ended Sunday, so it’s only fitting Tom Brady turned back the clock. The worst year of the GOAT’s career almost hit rock bottom on Sunday. Instead, with just a few moments left to play, Brady orchestrated his 69th game-winning NFL drive. And oh, it must have felt nice.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy