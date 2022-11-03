Read full article on original website
The Family That Farms Together Stays Together
It wasn’t until recently that I realized just how much goes into a glass of milk—meaning the hard work and dedication, and I’m not talking about the cow. My aunt had a dream: build a farm and be a farmer. Seems reasonable. Why not have fresh vegetables, farm-raised meat, and eggs? She even went a step further and invited the public to share in this dream. She enlisted the help of her sisters, and they in turn enlisted the help of their kids. Some of the kids in the family will lead you to believe it’s forced labor, and I suppose it can be when you are 14 and picking weeds.
Life Among the Humans: Whaddya Gonna Do?
Somebody mentioned “Career Day” at the high school, when local adults come in and sit at tables in the gym to talk to kids about the kind of work they do out there in “the real world” and help promote awareness of the possibilities. It’s noteworthy...
