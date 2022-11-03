It wasn’t until recently that I realized just how much goes into a glass of milk—meaning the hard work and dedication, and I’m not talking about the cow. My aunt had a dream: build a farm and be a farmer. Seems reasonable. Why not have fresh vegetables, farm-raised meat, and eggs? She even went a step further and invited the public to share in this dream. She enlisted the help of her sisters, and they in turn enlisted the help of their kids. Some of the kids in the family will lead you to believe it’s forced labor, and I suppose it can be when you are 14 and picking weeds.

25 DAYS AGO